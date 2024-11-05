Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thomas wayne

Forgotten Child of Thomas Wayne- The Daily LITG, 5th of November, 2024

The forgotten child of Thomas Wayne topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters

Article Summary Discover Thomas Wayne's secret child in Batman #154 as plot twists unfold.

Explore radical changes to Lois Lane in Action Comics #1074 revelations.

Marvel unveils Peach Momoko's 2025 variant covers: Kimono style excitement.

Cassandra Cain's surprising lineage: Batman and Big Barda connections revealed.

The forgotten child of Thomas Wayne topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

The forgotten child of Thomas Wayne and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Remember, Remember Pokemon?

LITG two years ago, Remember, Remember the Sandman Of November

LITG three years ago, Remember, Remember

LITG four years ago, Pokémon Go, Supernatural,+ and Avengers #38

LITG five years ago, Pioneers were banned

And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.

LITG six years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.

And Lauren Cohan was back.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ram V , of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr.

, of Swamp Thing, Justice League Dark and Laila Starr. Jim Steranko , of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.

of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun. Ron Fortier , writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.

, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics. Robert Loren Fleming , writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.

, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Adriane Nash of Dream Factory

of Dream Factory Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien

writer of Albert The Alien The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

