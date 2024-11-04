Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Superman, newlitg

The Absolute Big Bad in The Daily LITG, 4th of November, 2024

The Absolute Superman Big Bad spoilers topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

The Absolute Superman Big Bad spoilers topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Rafael Albuquerque, Originally The Absolute Superman Artist and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Ultimate Spider-Man death count

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel

ICYMI: In case you missed it

LITG two years ago, Scream If You Want To Read

LITG three years ago, Philadelphia, Supernatural and Pokémon Go

LITG four years ago, Joe Abercrombie was terminated

While Jessica Fletcher popped.

LITG six years ago, racebending complaints were weraponised

And Walmart was getting premiere Superman.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Renae Geerlings of Darby Pop Publishing

of Darby Pop Publishing Robert Garrett of Xmoor Studios

of Xmoor Studios Michael Sumislaski, graphic designer and illustrator

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!