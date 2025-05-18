Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Justice League Red in The Daily LITG, 18th May, 2025

Justice League Red was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Justice League Red tops Bleeding Cool's charts as the most-read comic story of the day.
  • Explore the buzz around a new black ops team forming inside the Justice League universe.
  • Catch up on trending comic book news, including DC, Image, Marvel, and industry updates.
  • Revisit the hottest stories from past years with Lying In The Gutters' daily rundown.

Justice League Red was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Bad Idea August 2025 Solicits

Justice League Red in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. #1, A Black Ops Justice League From DC Comics
  2. Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer
  3. Doctor Who 20th Anniv. "Unleashed": Gatwa, Tennant, Whittaker & More
  4. DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits… More Than Just Batman
  5. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List Sees Battle Beast Crush Absolute Batman
  6. Rick and Morty Season 9 Update; Parnell on Justin Roiland Departure
  7. Diamond Book Distributors Confirms Those Laid Off And Those Not
  8. Zdarsky Comic News Gets Eisner Nom, Changes Name To Stegman's Health
  9. Image Comics' August 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  10. As Ad Populum Buys Diamond, Layoffs Hit In Sales, Services And Support

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, DC & Image Comics August 2024 Solicits

Image Comics Full August 2024 Solicits & Solicitations

  1. DC Comics August 2024 Solicits & Solicitations, More Than Just Batman
  2. Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full August 2024 Solicitations
  3. A New DC Comics Logo Rumoured To Be Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con?
  4. Big Time Gossip About Amanda Waller And Absolute Power (Spoilers)
  5. The Flash, Arrowverse Still Living Rent-Free in CW Executive's Head 
  6. Greg Land Returns For Venom War: Spider-Man #1 In August 
  7. Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
  8. Young Sheldon: What Did We Learn From Sheldon/Amy Return? (SPOILERS)
  9. Mezco Toyz Unveils New Animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack
  10. DC Comics August 2024 Solicits For Absolute Power And Batman #151
  11. Doofus Rick For President in Oni Press' August 2024 Solicits
  12. Archie Goodwin Gets An Exhibition At Oklahoma Museum Of Pop Culture
  13. PrintWatch: Blood Hunt, Ultimate X-Men, Black Lagoon, Briar, Gun Honey
  14. Quiet Appetites, A YA Graphic Novel by Casey Gilly & Morgan Beem
  15. Marvel Insider "Get Drawn Into A Comic" Offer Returns
  16. New DC Comics Logo Coming in The Daily LITG, 17th of May, 2024

LITG two years ago, Trump Trumpitty Trump Trump

Spitting Image
Spitting Image PR
  1. FOX "News": If CNN Can Do Trump, Why Can't We? Laura Ingraham Out?
  2. Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole 
  3. Who Left Another One Of Wolverine's Skeletons Lying Around? #XSpoilers
  4. Marvel Kills Off Major Superhero in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
  5. Kang's Missing Moment Comes To A Brand New Avengers #1 (Spoilers) 
  6. Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  7. S.H.I.E.L.D Gets A New Acronym Ahead Of Secret Invasion (Spoilers)
  8. Writer Of Ms Marvel's Death, Zeb Wells, Also Wrote The Marvels Movie
  9. I Do Not Think The Princess Bride Means What Elon Musk Thinks It Means 
  10. The Rookie & More Moved to Midseason as ABC Braces for Writers' Strike
  11. The Notable and Notorious of the War Comics Showcase Auction
  12. Rangers Comics and the Debut of Firehair, up for Auction
  13. She-Hulk & Cosmic Ghost Rider Missing In Action From Marvel in August
  14. Zoe Thorogood Has Six Nominations For Eisner 2023 Awards Nominees
  15. Kirby, Ditko on the Last Atlas War Comic, Battle #70 up for Auction
  16. The Marvel/Atlas War Covers of Carl Burgos, up for Auction
  17. X-Men To Target Capitalism By Eliminating Homelessness? (XSpoilers)
  18. Ajax Sigma Brings Dark Droids to Star Wars Marvel August 2023 Solicits
  19. Danni Malloy Revealed as Trans For Archie Comics' August 2023 Solicits
  20. Flexo, The Rubber Man Comes To Venom… or is a Venom? (Spoilers)
  21. Serious Truck Accident For Diamond Comic Distributors In New York
  22. When Marvel Spoils Marvel in The Daily LITG, 17th of May 2023

LITG three years ago, Solo Star Wars

Star Wars: Alden Ehrenreich Talks How He Returns As Solo
Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Image courtesy of Lucasfilm
  1. Lucasfilm Has Learned The Wrong Lesson From Solo: A Star Wars Story
  2. A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
  3. True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022
  4. Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A
  5. Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)
  6. Tonight Is Magikarp Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022
  7. Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
  8. Mandalorian S03, Andor, Ahsoka, Acolyte & More Major Star Wars Updates
  9. Tom King & Mitch Gerads Give The Riddler His Own Killing Joke
  10. SNL Review: Selena Gomez Shines, Sarah Sherman Steals Show & More
  11. IDW to Shake Foundations of TMNT with Super-Mega-Event in August
  12. Lovesick: Luana Vecchio Expands Image's Line of Pig Erotica Comics
  13. Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Launch Minor Threats at Dark Horse
  14. Bane, Penguin, Two-Face, Mr Freeze, Catwoman Also Get A Killing Joke
  15. Angel Breaker And Black Canary Have A Hidden History (Spoilers)
  16. Geof Darrow On Art You'll Never See, At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
  17. Ultraseven To Follow Ultraman At Marvel Comics In August 2022
  18. All The Covers For Gun Honey: Blood For Blood, Including Naughty Ones
  19. First Appearances Of Warriors Of Ji In World's Finest #3 (Spoilers)
  20. Mark Brooks Plans Return To Lake Comic Comic Art Festival Every Year
  21. Talia Al Ghul Entered The Lazarus Pit Way Earlier (Shadow War Zone)

LITG four years ago – Weapons of Mass Decision for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Daily LITG, 18th of May 2021
Jack Quaid, Instagram

  1. The Boys Season 3: BFFs Jack Quaid & New Guy Jensen Ackles Check In
  2. What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
  3. The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
  4. Take A Look At Alex Ross' Cover To Immortal Hulk #50 Finale
  5. 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
  6. Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
  7. LEGO Reveals Massive 32" Spider-Man Daily Bugle Building Set
  8. Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
  9. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  10. Five Spoilers For Fortnite: Battle Royale Lore Courtesy Of Batman
  11. Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
  12. Highlights from Best Spider-Man Collection Ever Assembled Hit Auction
  13. And Now An Alex Ross Look At The Penultimate Immortal Hulk #49
  14. New Top Cow Comic St. Mercy Brings Incan Human Sacrifice to Wild West
  15. The 2021 Baltimore Comic-Con Is Officially Happening
  16. John Paul Leon, Of Dreams & Relations – Michael Davis, From The Edge
  17. Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood To Join Ash Williams in Die!Namite Lives
  18. Will JL Westover's Mr Lovenstein Be A Top 8 Webcomic Kickstarter?
  19. Rob Liefeld Artwork For Deadpool's First Appearance Sells For $200K
  20. 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
  21. What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?

LITG five years ago – Animal Crossing has New Horizons

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

  1. SNL Examines The Dark Side Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
  3. Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
  4. Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
  5. Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
  6. A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
  8. The First 6 Pages of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zoids
  9. Comic Book Legends Come Together for Savage Dragon #250
  10. The Boys Season 2 "So Close" to Complete; Premiere Date Coming Soon

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • David Hyde of Superfan Promotions
  • Cara Nicole, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.
  • Comic book inker and co-creator of SpykeBill Reinhold
  • Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
  • Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher
  • Cartoonist Łukasz Kowalczuk 
  • David Hurley, creator of Don't Pick the Flowers:
  • Scratch Comcis publisher Shane Chebsey 
  • Joshua Cozine of Stranger Comics.
  • Former London comic store clerk, Chris Rice

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Justice League, Justice League, Justice League, Justice League, Justice League, Justice League,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.