Justice League Red in The Daily LITG, 18th May, 2025
Justice League Red was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Justice League Red was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Justice League Red in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- #1, A Black Ops Justice League From DC Comics
- Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer
- Doctor Who 20th Anniv. "Unleashed": Gatwa, Tennant, Whittaker & More
- DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits… More Than Just Batman
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List Sees Battle Beast Crush Absolute Batman
- Rick and Morty Season 9 Update; Parnell on Justin Roiland Departure
- Diamond Book Distributors Confirms Those Laid Off And Those Not
- Zdarsky Comic News Gets Eisner Nom, Changes Name To Stegman's Health
- Image Comics' August 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- As Ad Populum Buys Diamond, Layoffs Hit In Sales, Services And Support
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Rebellion/2000AD's First August 2025 Solicits With Lunar Distribution
- Rick And Morty: Beth 'Til Death, Last Mort Standing & Two Omnibuses
- Supergirl's Zoo-per Heroes: Krypto's Big Break by Rob Justus
- DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits in The Daily LITG, 17th May, 2025
LITG one year ago, DC & Image Comics August 2024 Solicits
- DC Comics August 2024 Solicits & Solicitations, More Than Just Batman
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full August 2024 Solicitations
- A New DC Comics Logo Rumoured To Be Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Big Time Gossip About Amanda Waller And Absolute Power (Spoilers)
- The Flash, Arrowverse Still Living Rent-Free in CW Executive's Head
- Greg Land Returns For Venom War: Spider-Man #1 In August
- Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
- Young Sheldon: What Did We Learn From Sheldon/Amy Return? (SPOILERS)
- Mezco Toyz Unveils New Animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack
- DC Comics August 2024 Solicits For Absolute Power And Batman #151
- Doofus Rick For President in Oni Press' August 2024 Solicits
- Archie Goodwin Gets An Exhibition At Oklahoma Museum Of Pop Culture
- PrintWatch: Blood Hunt, Ultimate X-Men, Black Lagoon, Briar, Gun Honey
- Quiet Appetites, A YA Graphic Novel by Casey Gilly & Morgan Beem
- Marvel Insider "Get Drawn Into A Comic" Offer Returns
- New DC Comics Logo Coming in The Daily LITG, 17th of May, 2024
LITG two years ago, Trump Trumpitty Trump Trump
- FOX "News": If CNN Can Do Trump, Why Can't We? Laura Ingraham Out?
- Barry Season 4 Was Largely Driven By Worst Season 1 Plot Hole
- Who Left Another One Of Wolverine's Skeletons Lying Around? #XSpoilers
- Marvel Kills Off Major Superhero in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Kang's Missing Moment Comes To A Brand New Avengers #1 (Spoilers)
- Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- S.H.I.E.L.D Gets A New Acronym Ahead Of Secret Invasion (Spoilers)
- Writer Of Ms Marvel's Death, Zeb Wells, Also Wrote The Marvels Movie
- I Do Not Think The Princess Bride Means What Elon Musk Thinks It Means
- The Rookie & More Moved to Midseason as ABC Braces for Writers' Strike
- The Notable and Notorious of the War Comics Showcase Auction
- Rangers Comics and the Debut of Firehair, up for Auction
- She-Hulk & Cosmic Ghost Rider Missing In Action From Marvel in August
- Zoe Thorogood Has Six Nominations For Eisner 2023 Awards Nominees
- Kirby, Ditko on the Last Atlas War Comic, Battle #70 up for Auction
- The Marvel/Atlas War Covers of Carl Burgos, up for Auction
- X-Men To Target Capitalism By Eliminating Homelessness? (XSpoilers)
- Ajax Sigma Brings Dark Droids to Star Wars Marvel August 2023 Solicits
- Danni Malloy Revealed as Trans For Archie Comics' August 2023 Solicits
- Flexo, The Rubber Man Comes To Venom… or is a Venom? (Spoilers)
- Serious Truck Accident For Diamond Comic Distributors In New York
- When Marvel Spoils Marvel in The Daily LITG, 17th of May 2023
LITG three years ago, Solo Star Wars
- Lucasfilm Has Learned The Wrong Lesson From Solo: A Star Wars Story
- A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
- True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022
- Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A
- Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)
- Tonight Is Magikarp Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Mandalorian S03, Andor, Ahsoka, Acolyte & More Major Star Wars Updates
- Tom King & Mitch Gerads Give The Riddler His Own Killing Joke
- SNL Review: Selena Gomez Shines, Sarah Sherman Steals Show & More
- IDW to Shake Foundations of TMNT with Super-Mega-Event in August
- Lovesick: Luana Vecchio Expands Image's Line of Pig Erotica Comics
- Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Launch Minor Threats at Dark Horse
- Bane, Penguin, Two-Face, Mr Freeze, Catwoman Also Get A Killing Joke
- Angel Breaker And Black Canary Have A Hidden History (Spoilers)
- Geof Darrow On Art You'll Never See, At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Ultraseven To Follow Ultraman At Marvel Comics In August 2022
- All The Covers For Gun Honey: Blood For Blood, Including Naughty Ones
- First Appearances Of Warriors Of Ji In World's Finest #3 (Spoilers)
- Mark Brooks Plans Return To Lake Comic Comic Art Festival Every Year
- Talia Al Ghul Entered The Lazarus Pit Way Earlier (Shadow War Zone)
LITG four years ago – Weapons of Mass Decision for DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Boys Season 3: BFFs Jack Quaid & New Guy Jensen Ackles Check In
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
- Take A Look At Alex Ross' Cover To Immortal Hulk #50 Finale
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- LEGO Reveals Massive 32" Spider-Man Daily Bugle Building Set
- Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Five Spoilers For Fortnite: Battle Royale Lore Courtesy Of Batman
- Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
- Highlights from Best Spider-Man Collection Ever Assembled Hit Auction
- And Now An Alex Ross Look At The Penultimate Immortal Hulk #49
- New Top Cow Comic St. Mercy Brings Incan Human Sacrifice to Wild West
- The 2021 Baltimore Comic-Con Is Officially Happening
- John Paul Leon, Of Dreams & Relations – Michael Davis, From The Edge
- Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood To Join Ash Williams in Die!Namite Lives
- Will JL Westover's Mr Lovenstein Be A Top 8 Webcomic Kickstarter?
- Rob Liefeld Artwork For Deadpool's First Appearance Sells For $200K
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
LITG five years ago – Animal Crossing has New Horizons
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.
- SNL Examines The Dark Side Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- The First 6 Pages of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zoids
- Comic Book Legends Come Together for Savage Dragon #250
- The Boys Season 2 "So Close" to Complete; Premiere Date Coming Soon
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Hyde of Superfan Promotions
- Cara Nicole, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.
- Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
- Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
- Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher
- Cartoonist Łukasz Kowalczuk
- David Hurley, creator of Don't Pick the Flowers:
- Scratch Comcis publisher Shane Chebsey
- Joshua Cozine of Stranger Comics.
- Former London comic store clerk, Chris Rice
