DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits in The Daily LITG, 17th May, 2025

DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

DC Comics August 2025 Full Solicits in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, A New DC Comics Logo

LITG two years ago, Marvel Killed Ms Marvel

LITG three years ago, The true story of DC Comics' Changing Logo,

LITG four years ago: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG five years ago – Black Lightning strikes twice

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

LITG six years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls

Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Geiger , Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire

, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire Dave Sim , creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.

, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim. Chris Ecker , first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.

, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics. Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist

comic book letter writer and journalist Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.

comic artist on Cracked. Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist

comics journalist Huwj Matsumura , comic creator

, comic creator Marko Stojanovic , Balkan comics writer

, Balkan comics writer Luigi Mutti, comics translator

comics translator Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.

