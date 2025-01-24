Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits
Marvel Comics Solicits in the Daily LITG 24th January 2025
Marvel Comics Solicits made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Explore Marvel Comics' upcoming April 2025 solicits, featuring new characters Moon Dino and Devil Girl.
- Catch the top stories on Bleeding Cool, from Power Girl's costume update to Invincible's star-studded cast.
- Dive into comic industry highlights like DC's crossover, Godzilla mashups, and Diamond's distribution delays.
- Marvel dominates with stories spanning new releases, iconic battles, and top solicit news through the years.
Marvel Comics Solicits made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel Comics Solicits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Comics Full April 2025 Solicits Debuts Moon Dino & Devil Girl
- Power Girl Gets Her New Boob Window In The Shape Of Superman's Shield
- Mark Waid's DC All In Crossover Event For 2025, We Are Yesterday
- Invincible Announces 9 Big Names Joining Season 3 Voice Cast
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – James Gunn Shares A Photo From Set
- Bosch: Legacy Final Season Hits March 27th; Teaser Honors Detective
- The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers: FOX's Midseason Changes
- Diamond Comic Distributors Delays Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Next Week
- DC Comics' Summer Of Superman Solicits For April 2025
- Dynamite To Publish Giant-Size Wacky Races Comic With Penelope Pitstop
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Valiant's April 2025 Solicits With The X-O Manowar & All-New Harbinger
- Godzilla Vs Hulk & Godzilla Vs Spider-Man From Marvel in April 2025
- Stan Lee vs Jack Kirby in Cosmic Lion April 2025 Solicitations
- Tim Seeley & Jim Terry See Ash Join Red Sonja Vs Army Of Darkness
- Heavy Metal #1 Launches on 30th of April 2025… Probably
- American Mythology Doesn't Know If It Can Survive Diamond Bankruptcy
- Spider-Verse vs Venomverse Launches in May by Groom, Higgins & Vecchio
- Dynamite To Republish Vampirella In Affordable Paperback Format
- Conan, Conan, Conan in Titan Comics April 2025 Solicits
- Devil Girl & Moon Dino Debut In Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur in April
- IDW To Donate All Proceeds From Godzilla Vs Los Angeles To Charity
- Godzilla Vs Los Angeles in IDW April 2025 Solicits & Solicitations
- Power Girl's New Costume in the Daily LITG 23rd January 2025
LITG one year ago… Changing The Name Of The Justice League's Hall Of Justice
- Changing The Name Of The Justice League's Hall Of Justice (Spoilers)
- Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
- Doctor Hate, Fully Revealed In Titans: Beast World #5 (Spoilers)
- All I Could See Of McFarlane Toys At Toy Fair London 2024
- Doctor Who, TMNT and Character Options at Toy Fair London 2024
- Redcoat Gives Ghost Machine A Long History (Spoilers)
- Resurrection of Magneto #1 Preview: Storm's Shock Therapy
- Now Batman Tells His Own Killing Joke To The Joker (Spoilers)
- The Comic Fantagraphics Sued To Publish, In Their April 2024 Solicits
- Original Star Wars Heroes and Villains Join Hasbro's Epic Hero Series
- RoboForce Joins Rick & Morty in Oni Press April 2024 Solicitations
- Orlando, Huang, Winkle, Starr, Talajić, Lanzing & Kelly at Magma
- Cult Of That Wilkin Boy Returns To Archie Comics April 2024 Solicits
- Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls in the Daily LITG 23rd January 2024
- From One Side Of London Toy Fair 2024 To The Other (VIDEO)
- 180 Photos From Toy Fair London 2024 Press Day, Today
LITG two years ago, The Expanse Returns
- The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
- A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
- Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 Gets Five Scratch-Off Variant Covers
- Dawn Of DC Plans for Steel- The Family of John Henry Irons (Spoilers)
- Sweep, Hot Character Find Of 2023 in Justice Society Of America #2
- Succession Season 4: Skarsgard, Braun Offer 1-Word Description Teases
- M&Ms Folds Under Pressure, Puts Spokescandies on "Indefinite Pause"
- Doctor Who: RTD Reaffirms Christmas Special; Calls Out Graham Norton
- The Three-Body Problem Episode 6 Watered Down by Censorship: Review
- It Isn't Easy Being Green for Beast Boy & Martian Manhunter (Spoilers)
- The Return of Ric Flair to Scout Comics in April 2023 Solicits
- X-Men Debut Reprinted & Signed By Stan Lee At Heritage Auctions
- A Serbian Comic Book – Soko #1 in Sumerian April 2023 Solicits
- Larry Hama, Recovering From Hand Surgery, Again
- Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023– And It's X-O Manowar #2
- Expanding On The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 23rd January 2023
LITG three years ago, Something Supernatural Something
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- Jared Padalecki to Supernatural Fans' Podcast Pushback: "Stand Down"
- Mary Jane and Black Cat Beyond #1 Preview: Working for The Hood
- Rick and Morty Mocks Us with Season 4 Mystery We Need Solved Badly
- Hasbro Showcases Upcoming Marvel Legends 2022 Iron Spider Figure
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- Jim Lee Honours George Pérez At DC Comics HQ In Burbank
- DC Cancels Orders, Reschedules Omnibuses & Green Lantern Alliance OGN
- The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y
- GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals
- Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics By Rodman Comics
- Webtoon, Tapas: Are Korean Comics Obsessed with Revenge?
- Saturday Morning GI Joe Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 23rd January 2022
- Amazing Spider-Man #86 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The Coming of the Silver Surfer and Galactus up for Auction
- Corollary & Buzzard And Bone in Source Point Press April 2022 Solicits
- Speed Meets Mortal Engines in 78MPH #1 – Red 5 April 2022 Solicits
- Nyobi Gets Her Origins In Antarctic Press April 2022 Solicits
- Behemoth Comics Launch Vermillion #0 By Bräo In April 2022 Solicits
- Supernatural Something Or Other in The Daily LITG 23rd January 2022
LITG four years ago, Flash, Funko, Leia and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
- The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
- Funko Unveils Marvel Infinity Warps Pop Vinyls at Funko Fair
- Saved by the Bell: Mario Lopez Supports Dustin Diamond's Cancer Fight
- Funko Sadly Disappoints With Marvel Funko Fair Announcements
- Don't Miss Out: Get a Meteor Mash Metagross in Pokémon GO
- Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2021
- Kevin Maguire Justice League Cover Rejected By DC Is Up For Auction
- Our Second Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Star Wars, Krystina Arielle & Why White Whine Really Doesn't Age Well
- Richard Meyer Donates Leftover Legal Cash To Charity, Including BINC
- Alex Assan Sells Graphic Novel Sunhead To Harper Alley
- Freakshow Knight, Duplicant & Chess in Second Sight April Solicits
- Brian K Vaughan Won Alan Moore Gen 13 Auction – And Is Giving It Away
- How The Original Art From Web Of Spider-Man #15 Changed For Print
- Arsenal Football Club Graphic Novel in Titan April 2021 Solicitations
LITG five years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming
And Hulu had something new.
- Marvel Studios Greenlights 2 Unannounced TV Series [SCOOP]
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- Marvel Will Ship 15 X-Men Comics in April, But None of Them Twice
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- BOOM! to Cancel Power Rangers Comic in April
- "Modern Family" S11 "Dead on A Rival" [Preview]: Old Names, New Opps
- How Wonder Woman #750 Kicks Off The New DC Timeline With President Roosevelt and Bombshells Spoilers
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
- Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals: Funko Vinyl Soda Figure Line
- Mindless Speculation: Did Metal 2: Death Metal Begin In Yesterday's Wonder Woman #750?
LITG six years ago, DC liquidated Action Comics #1000
And Supergirl made an impression.
- DC Comics Liquidates Action Comics #1000 to Retailers
- 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Does Her Best Tommy Wiseau 'The Room' Impression
- ComiXology Bestseller List, 23rd February 2019 – Umbrella Academy Outsells X-Men
- Meet the Justice Society Of America in Doomsday Clock #10
- Can Nazi Captain America Buy a Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steve Geppi, CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors
- Ben Morse, former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard
- Tony Zallocco, publisher of Terrific Comics.
- William Binderup, manager of Elite Comics, Kansas.
- Jason Moser, creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium.
- Roger Robinson, comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web.
- Rafael Nieves, comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues.
- Daniel Maia, artist on X.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel,