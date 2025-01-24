Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits

Marvel Comics Solicits in the Daily LITG 24th January 2025

Marvel Comics Solicits made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday.

Marvel Comics Solicits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Changing The Name Of The Justice League's Hall Of Justice

LITG two years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG three years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG four years ago, Flash, Funko, Leia and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming

And Hulu had something new.

LITG six years ago, DC liquidated Action Comics #1000

And Supergirl made an impression.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Geppi, CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors

CEO, president and owner of Diamond Comic Distributors Ben Morse, former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard

former Editorial Director of Marvel Digital and writer for Wizard Tony Zallocco , publisher of Terrific Comics.

, publisher of Terrific Comics. William Binderup, manager of Elite Comics, Kansas.

manager of Elite Comics, Kansas. Jason Moser , creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium.

, creator of Death Walks The Streets and Ellium. Roger Robinson, comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web.

comics artist on Gotham Nights, Azrael and The Web. Rafael Nieves , comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues.

, comics writer on Tales From The Heart, Hellstorm and Rogues. Daniel Maia, artist on X.

