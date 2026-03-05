Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mike richardson, newlitg

Mike Richardson Fired From Dark Horse – Daily LITG, 5th of March, 2026

Mike Richardson being fired from Dark Horse was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Mike Richardson Fired From Dark Horse and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant

LITG two years ago… Sting winning final wrestling match

LITG three years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys

LITG four years ago, The Batman's Post-Credit Scene

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer

LITG six years ago – WildCATS was beginning to return

And comics were jumping in price again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never

artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never Sam Eggleston , writer on Combat Jacks.

, writer on Combat Jacks. Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC

Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

