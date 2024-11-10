Posted in: Comics | Tagged: atlas comics, newlitg
The Return Of Atlas Comics in The Daily LITG 10th November 2024
The return of Atlas Comics topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.
Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.
The Return Of Atlas Comics and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Return Of Atlas Comics, 50 Years On With Paramount, Walmart & Mego
- Gotham By Gaslight: League For Justice, From DC In 2025
- Kevin Feige: Future Of Deadpool, Wolverine, And The X-Men In The MCU
- Doctor Who: New T-Shirt Might Be Dropping Clue to Season 2 Villain
- New Poster For The Interstellar 10th Anniversary IMAX 70MM Release
- 1923: "Yellowstone" Prequel Sets December Debut on Paramount Network
- All The Absolute Batman #2 Previews Pages And Leaks We Can Find
- Absolute Superman #1 Smashes The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Stargaze with Celeste as LEGO Unveils New Animal Crossing Set
- Bearded Magneto? Storm Wielding Mjolnir? Marvel/D23 Brasil Updates
- Peebles Comics in Scotland Wins Image Comics' Fall 2024 Retailer Award
- Raymond Chandler's Trouble Is My Business To Be A Graphic Novel
- A Horrific Future For Superman in The Daily LITG 9th November 2024
LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
- Mark Millar Suggests Royalty Rate Of 50% To Save The Comics Industry
- Amanda Waller Launches Suicide Squad Dream Team From DC in March 2024
- DC Comics to Launch a New Trinity Of Evil in 2024- But Who Are They?
- Kate Micucci Confesses To Drawing Cartoons Outside Jazba In New York
- Marvel's Giant-Size Fantastic Four Comes For Namor In February 2024
- Something Evil Is Coming in DC's Latest Dawn Of DC 2024 Timeline
- Frank Frazetta Comics Held Over Creator Payments as Opus Moves to UK
- Doctor Who Images: Fourteenth Doctor, Toymaker, Wrarth Warriors & More
- More On DC's Dawn Of DC Plans For 2024, Revealed
- First Look at Won't Back Down, Graphic Novel Debut At Thought Bubble
- Supergirl's Tom King & Bilquis Evely Reunite For Helen Of Wyndhorn
- Archie Comics Brings Back The Jaguar for 2024
- Jeremy Holt & Jesús Hervás Ask What If… Everyone Was Venom?
- Nightmare Before Christmas in The Daily LITG, 9th of November 2023
LITG two years ago, Night Court Returns In Two Months
- Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere
- Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse
- New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)
- Carlos Pacheco Has Died, Aged 60, Mayor Announces Official Mourning
- For All Mankind: The Star Trek Prequel We Deserved But Didn't Get
- The Future And Past Of Mutants At Marvel Comics (XSpoilers)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 "Enhanced" 2022 Turkey Day Marathon Info
- Dark Web Begins In Venom, With Its Roots In New Mutants (XSpoilers)
- Kelly Sue DeConnick and Bill Sienkiewicz take Parisian White to AMC
- Marvel Teases The Twilight Court for Timeless 2022 #1
- Leeanne M. Krecic Pulls Let's Play Season 4 From Webtoon
- Marvel Teases Kang Becoming Immortus In Timeless 2022 #1
- Marvel Teases Kang's Arch-Rival Myrddin For Timeless 2022 #1
- Aaron Reynolds' Uncensored Effin Birds For Thought Bubble
- Marvel Teases Kang's Missing Moment For Timeless 2022
- Hellfire to Nazferatu, from Rogue Comics Ireland at Thought Bubble
- Alison Sampson Designs Thought Bubble For 2022
- Charles Schulz Entrusts Tom Everhart With Peanuts' Snoopy
- Don't Avert Your Eyes Launches Black Mask Special Projects Imprint
- Marvel Has An Official Twitter Blue Tick, DC Comics Does Not
- Marvel's First Moon Knight From 1,000,000 BC (Spoilers)
- X-Men's Judgment Day Omega #1 Reminds Us Comics Is The Best Artform
- What Terrible Thing Did Reed Richards Do??? (Fantastic Four Spoilers)
- Minimum CW Going Forward In The Daily LITG, 9th November 2022
- Martin Simpson's Nord Sees A Viking King Vs Loki And Death
- Ian Kennedy & Emma Vieceli in Coming Home, Previewed At Thought Bubble
- Paul Tonner Brings His King O' The Cats To Harrogate This Weekend
LITG three years ago, Black Lightning Strikes
- The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
- Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan & Bill Maher: Just Old Men Yelling at Clouds
- 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
- Ra's Al Ghul Returns To DC Comics in 2022 For The Shadow War
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
- Supernatural: The CW "Always Open" for More SPN "If The Boys Want"
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Is Here, Teasing Green Goblin Return
- Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Targeted By Ransomware Attack
- JLQ First Look In The Daily LITG, 8th of November 2021
- Comic Store In Your Future: Receiving Comics Games and More is Crazy
- Diamond Comics Switches To Emergency Website, Reports Delays
- Comic Book Bags Triple In Value On eBay – Worth Collecting Instead?
- Balmain Creates Graphic Novel With David Mack, Bengal, Colleen Doran
- A World Without Batman – Or Scott Snyder – Crossover #9 (Spoilers)
- Bone Orchard: Mythos To Be A Shared Horror Comics Universe
LITG four years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
- Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
- Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
- AEW Full Gear Results – Who Quit, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?
- Saturday Night Live Succeeds Because Kate McKinnon is SNL's MVP
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Insight Editions Collect 45 Years Of Wolverine Art In Hardcover
- Why Can't Goblins Be Heroes? Eric Grissom and Will Perkins Fix That
- Obscure Comics: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs
- Queer ESports Graphic Novel, Renegade Rule, Gets Scheduled For 2021
- Catwoman: Soulstealer, Indestructibles Delayed By DC Till August 2021
- Krypto The Superdog Returns To DC Comics Kids Line
- Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
Five years ago, McDonald's toys
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Rob Liefeld vs. the Millennials
- When C.B. Cebulski Threatened to Fire Me…
- DC Reveals First Look at Daniel Warren Johnson's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1
- DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
- Don't Blame 'Terminator: Dark Fate's' Box-Office On This Cast
- "Watchmen" – Revolver: "Book of Rorschach" is "Pretentiously Convoluted"
- Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
Six years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped
And there were more Cobblepots about.
- DC Comics Cancels Scalped Book Four – and Probably Five Too
- Was That Dr Manhattan in Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern #1?
- DC Comics is Adding Robin #0 to the Batman Prodigal Collection Now
- 'Rogue One' Prequel Starring Diego Luna Coming to Disney+ Bob Iger Says
Comic book industry birthdays
- Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman
- Nick Landau, co-owner of Forbidden Planet and Titan
