The Return Of Atlas Comics in The Daily LITG 10th November 2024

The return of Atlas Comics topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.

Article Summary Atlas Comics resurfaces 50 years later, collaborating with Paramount, Walmart, and Mego.

Explore the top Bleeding Cool stories, including updates on Marvel's X-Men and DC's Gotham by Gaslight.

Catch up on Doctor Who's latest season teasers and Interstellar's 10th anniversary celebration.

Stay informed with past highlights, from comic awards to intriguing industry discussions.

The Return Of Atlas Comics and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG two years ago, Night Court Returns In Two Months

LITG three years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

LITG four years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Five years ago, McDonald's toys

Six years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman

creator of Sandman Nick Landau, co-owner of Forbidden Planet and Titan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

