Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superman

A Horrific Future For Superman in The Daily LITG 9th November 2024

Horrific future spoilers for Superman topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters...

Article Summary Explore Superman's horrific future with major spoilers revealed on Bleeding Cool.

Superman tops yesterday's hottest Bleeding Cool stories, sparking major discussions.

Dive into the most engaging and debated pop culture news with Lying In The Gutters.

Stay updated with trending comics, superheroics, and pop culture exclusives.

Horrific future spoilers for Superman topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

A Horrific Future For Superman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG two years ago, Minimum CW Going Forward

LITG three years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

Four years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Six years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Darick Robertson , co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan

, co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.

co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger. Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf

Mort Todd , comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.

, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix. Jack Herman , artist on Elementals and Robotech.

, artist on Elementals and Robotech. Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes

EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!