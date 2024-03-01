Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jsa, newlitg

The Lateness of JSA in the Daily LITG, 1st of March, 2024

The Lateness of JSA topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, & more.

Article Summary Geoff Johns' JSA series faces further delays, sparking discussions.

Top comic stories include DC Comics' associate editor pay controversy.

Bleeding Cool offers exclusive comic previews and auction news.

LITG reflects on past events, including Star Trek: Picard insights.

The Lateness of JSA topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Lateness of JSA tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg

LITG two years ago, Paramount Mountain

LITG three years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon

LITG four years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel

And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.

LITG five years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tamra Bonvillain , colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.

, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more. Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible

artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.

political comic book creator and publisher. Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts

artist on The Perhapanauts Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.

Spawn letterer/writer/editor. Matthew Dow Smith, comic book writer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

JSA JSA JSA JSA JSA JSA JSA JSA JSA

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!