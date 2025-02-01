Posted in: Movies | Tagged: joe shuster, newlitg

Joe Shuster Sues Superman Movie in the Daily LITG, 1st February, 2025

The Joe Shuster estate suing Warner Bros and DC Comics over the Superman movie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Joe Shuster estate suing Warner Bros and DC Comics over the Superman movie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

The Joe Shuster estate suing Warner Bros and DC Comics over the Superman movie and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago… Boxing Helena Wolverine

LITG two years ago, Rick & Morty

LITG three years ago, Joe Rogan Wanted To Do Something

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer

LITG five years ago – My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising

And Bruce and Barbara were at it again.

LITG six years ago – Wheel Of Time was spinning

And Wally West was dying again.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Love And Rockets creator Gilbert Hernandez.

Ron Frenz, artist of The Amazing Spider-Man, co-creator of Spider-Girl and the New Warriors.

artist of The Amazing Spider-Man, co-creator of Spider-Girl and the New Warriors. Diana Schutz, Dark Horse editor, retired.

Dark Horse editor, retired. Comics journalist Pedro Bouça.

Comics journalist Matt Adler.

