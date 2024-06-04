Posted in: TV | Tagged: bones, jack reacher, newlitg
Jack Reacher/Bones Crossover in The Daily LITG, 4th of June, 2024
A Jack Reacher and Bones crossover topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff
Article Summary
- Jack Reacher and Bones crossover ignites fan excitement on Bleeding Cool.
- Daily LITG explores pop culture news with a fresh roundup.
- Speculation abounds in Batman comics with thrilling spoilers.
- Receive the hottest comic updates by signing up to the LITG mailing list.
A Jack Reacher and Bones crossover topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Jack Reacher and Bones in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Yes, Jack Reacher Teamed with Bones' Temperance Brannan and Will Trent
- Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast In Batman #148 (Spoilers)
- Mayhem Comics And Games Of Iowa Launches A "Smell Policy"
- The Future Of Jason Todd, The Red Hood (Bigger Batman #148 Spoilers)
- Tom Brevoort Teases Return Of X-Men Scott/Logan/Jean Grey Throuple
- A Death In The Family For Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #148 Spoilers)
- Over Two Thousand 9.8 Slabbed Aftershock Comics For $40,000
- Who Killed WCW? Preview: Eric Bischoff's Vision Includes Hulk Hogan
- Destro #1 Breaks Record, Will Image Publish New GI Joe #1 This Year?
- Who Will Barbara Gordon Kill In Birds Of Prey? (Spoilers)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Breaking Bad For Billy Batson in Shazam #12 (Spoilers)
- More Conan Omnibuses In Titan Comics' MCM Comic Con Presentation
- Ghost Machine Creates Comic Book Scholarship at The Joe Kubert School
- Tim Drake Loses The Redbreast in The Daily LITG, 3rd of June, 2024
LITG one year ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret
- Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret (Batman #136 Preview)
- Marvel Returns To Superior Spider-Man With Dan Slott This Autumn
- What's Batman Really Doing with That Robot Hand of His, Anyway?
- Captain America Gossip: What Future For Steve Rogers' Son? (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive 3,000 Piece Shadow of Spawn Figure
- Joker: Uncovered #1 Preview: They've Finally Done It
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Does Know Jack; That Jack/Roscoe Motel Scene
- Knight Terrors Begins In This Week's Shazam #2 (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who & The Companions: It Was Always a Love Story
- Immortal X-Men #12 Preview: Colossus Ruins Everything
- Early Edition! Read Next Week's Daily Planet, Today, From DC Comics
- Marker Snyder Sells His First Kiss With Fangs Graphic Novel
- Ranran Zhou Auctions Rights To Her Witchy Graphic Novel, Momo
- Batman Dismembered in the Daily LITG, the 3rd of June, 2023
LITG two years ago, Dark Crisis Spoilers
- DC Comics' Last-Minute Change For New Justice League In Dark Crisis
- New Justice League Pictures, Who's In, Who's Out (Dark Crisis Spoiler)
- Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani Tells Kevin Feige He Is Wrong About 616
- Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure
- Dark Crisis #1 Spoilers- What Will Deathstroke Do To The Teen Titans?
- Who Wants To Buy Jim Lee's X-Men #11 Double Page Spread?
- The Boys Season 3 Opening "Will Change Your Life": Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Marvel Rains Hellfire Gala Variants on Comic Stores in July
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Vintage Collection Figure Multipack Arrives
- The Flash S08 Big Bad Behind Iris' Time Sickness; Justice U Update
- Blue Beetle Powers Up in Blue Beetle #2, Up for Auction
- Rebo, the Disney Dictator from Saturn in Future Comics, at Auction
- Seven Secrets #18 Preview: Series Finale to Blow Minds, Reveal All
- Jim Benton Creates Fann Club: Batman Squad Graphic Novel
- DC To Publish DC Pride 2022 Day & Date on DC Universe Infinite
- Bruce Wayne: Not Super Graphic Novel by Stuart Gibbs & Berat Pekmezci
- PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Avengers, Legion Of X, Punisher Second Prints
- Marvel Gives Retailers 5% Backlist Discount With Penguin Random House
- After 33 Years, Bernie Mireault's The Jam Finally Gets Collected
- From Brotherman to Batman at New York's Society Of Illustrators
- Jim Lee's X-Men #11 in the Daily LITG 3rd of June 2022
LITG three years ago – Captain Rex Wants You
Captain Rex rises to the top. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…
- Captain Rex Returns To War With Star Wars Black Series Re-Release
- Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Scarlet Witch Will Have a Reworked Accent in Doctor Strange Sequel
- Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update
- First Full Appearance of Phantom Ranger… But That's Not All
- Funko Debuts New Target Exclusive Star Wars Retro Series Pops
- Quantum, A New Bearer Of The Infinity Gems. Stones. Whatever.
- Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Great League Meta June 2021
- SCOOP: Red Thorn, a DC/Vertigo Comic, Being Adapted For Television
- Solo Movie Comic Sells For $35 On eBay – War Of The Bounty Hunters
- Confirmed: DC Connect #14 Catalog Returns To Print
- Marc Bernardin & Ariela Kristantina Create Adora And The Distance OGN
- UPS Delays To Comic Stores – Especially In Southern California
- PrintWatch: Basilisk, Locust, Made In Korea Get Second Prints
- Scales & Scoundrels: Popular All-Ages Fantasy Comic Now at TKO Studios
- Lunar Distribution To Move To New Warehouse, Delays For 3 Weeks
- Spawn Universe Dominates Advance Reorders Chart
- Midnight At Krakoa – The Daily LITG, 3rd of June 2021
LITG four years ago today – Punisher and the Police
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was still about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled. And in third place was a story from three years ago that featured the Punisher having words for police who use his skull logo. Here's the ten top stories of the day.
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Seth Rogen Finds Excellent Use for Leftover Preacher, The Boys F-Bombs
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Star Trek Facepalm Arrives at Diamond Select for SDCC 2020
- Konami Addresses The Current State Of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play
- Masters Of The Universe Origins Figure Photos Debut Online
- Where In The World (Or Krakoa) Is Moira MacTaggert?
- DC Cancelled Comics Available in Walmart – and eBay
LITG five years ago – innocent times
A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly?
- Sugar Pine 7 Announced Their Channel Has Been Canceled
- Jordan White Trashes X-Men Event Decimation
- BTS – When London Wembley Made Them Cry, Singing 'Young Forever'
- Does Batman #72 Rewrite Tom King's Batman History? [Preview]
- First Season of SHOWTIME's "Kingkiller Chronicle" Script is Complete, Says Showrunner
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tim Pilcher, author of How Comics Work and Comic Book Babylon, co-owner of Soaring Penguin Press
- Wendy Pini, co-creator of ElfQuest
- Michal Jacot, cartoonist.
- Josef Rubinstein, comic book inker.
- DeAndre' Truesdale, creator of Murderman.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.