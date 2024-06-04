Posted in: TV | Tagged: bones, jack reacher, newlitg

Jack Reacher/Bones Crossover in The Daily LITG, 4th of June, 2024

A Jack Reacher and Bones crossover topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff

Article Summary Jack Reacher and Bones crossover ignites fan excitement on Bleeding Cool.

Daily LITG explores pop culture news with a fresh roundup.

Speculation abounds in Batman comics with thrilling spoilers.

Receive the hottest comic updates by signing up to the LITG mailing list.

A Jack Reacher and Bones crossover topped traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jack Reacher and Bones in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG two years ago, Dark Crisis Spoilers

LITG three years ago – Captain Rex Wants You

Captain Rex rises to the top. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…

LITG four years ago today – Punisher and the Police

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was still about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled. And in third place was a story from three years ago that featured the Punisher having words for police who use his skull logo. Here's the ten top stories of the day.

LITG five years ago – innocent times

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly?

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tim Pilcher, author of How Comics Work and Comic Book Babylon, co-owner of Soaring Penguin Press



author of How Comics Work and Comic Book Babylon, co-owner of Soaring Penguin Press Wendy Pini, co-creator of ElfQuest

co-creator of ElfQuest Michal Jacot , cartoonist.

, cartoonist. Josef Rubinstein, comic book inker.

comic book inker. DeAndre' Truesdale, creator of Murderman.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!