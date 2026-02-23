Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, star trek
A Brand New Star Trek In 2026 in The Daily LITG, 23rd of February 2026
A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- New Star Trek series launches in 2026 with Captain Seven of Nine leading the crew
- Catch the top trending Star Trek news and pop culture highlights from Bleeding Cool
- Look back at past years’ most-read comic and TV news from DC, Marvel, and more
- Celebrate comic industry birthdays and subscribe for daily updates on top stories
A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
A Brand New Star Trek In 2026 and the top ten stories from yesterday
- A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
- How K.O. Affects The DC Universe & What The Heart Of Apokalips Wants
- Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion Collection, And Tons Of News
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Action Soldier: Special Forces Revealed
- 2026 Winter Olympics: Your Viewing Guide to Today's Closing Ceremony
- Scott Snyder Has Offered Greg Capullo Absolute Batman To Draw
- Hasbro Debuts New Kranix The Transformers: The Movie Figure
- Absolute Batman Dominates Bleeding Cool Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List
- The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
- Let's Take A Look At the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Hulk
And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…
- Mad Cave Studios May 2026 Full Solicits With Dog Tag And Babylon Cove
- Dynamite May 2026 Full Solicits With Ben10, Aladdin, Stitch & More
- A Look At Gotham With Mayor Poison Ivy, Supermax Prison And The Joker
- Grant Morrison's Zenith Gets Full Colour Complete Omnibus In December
- Top Stories From ComicsPRO Day Three: Daily LITG, 22nd February 2026
LITG one year ago, Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly
- Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly
- Marvel Comics Cancels X-Force, NYX And Probably X-Factor With #10
- New Marvel And DC Comics Crossovers Announced At ComicsPRO
- DC Comics Cancels Shazam, Two Face… And Power Girl Too?
- ComicsPRO: Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee On How Batman Hush 2 Will Change Things
- Doctor Who: Disney "Wasn't Looking to Change the Show": Gardner
- Spider-Man Dons the Anti-Venom Suit with Marvel Legends Gamerverse
- The Kingpin Returns with New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends
- Doctor Who Teaser: Is April 12th The Start Date for Season 2?
- Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For May 2025
- John Wick or Cobra Kai… A Tale Of Two Parties Tonight At ComicsPRO
- Keenspot Sneak Into Lunar As Execution Posse for May 2025 Solicits
- Knights, Points & Crimson Justice in Mad Cave May 2025 Solicits
- Ultimate Wolverine #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Five New Bad Idea Comics In 2025 Including From Bill Sienkiewicz
- A New Marvel/DC Crossover in The Daily LITG, 22nd of February 2025
LITG two years ago… DC Comics' Absolute Power
- Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora
- Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri's Ultimates #1 From Marvel Comics in June
- Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
- Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
- Image Comics Publishes Mickey Mouse In Savage Dragon
- DC Comics Creates Its Own Version Of Marvel's Epic Line, DC Finest
- Bleeding Cool Presents IDW May 2024 Full Solicits And Full Of Turtles
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares Det. Renee Ballard/The Waiting Overview
- DC Comics Announces Schedule For New Elseworlds Imprint at ComicsPro
- Madame Web: Studios Are Blaming Women Instead Of Themselves
- Jason Aaron Adds Marvel's Uncle Scrooge To Writing List This Summer
- The "Grimmest Little Epic" of Romantic Adventures #49, Up for Auction
- DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid
- Deadpool & Wolverine To Barge Into Eight Other Marvel Comics
- Comic Shop Owners Applaud DC Comics Return To Wednesday On-Sale Date
- Geoff Johns Plans For Ghost Machine Through 2024
- Shooting Superman In DC's Summer Event Absolute Power… What's Next?
- The Nightmare Romance of Harry Anderson's Love Journal #10, at Auction
- Manta Launches Digital French Language Comics Hub for Global Readers
- Darko Macan & Igor Kordey's Marshal Bass in Ablaze May 2024 Solicits
- Unnatural Order Collected In Vault Comics' May 2024 Solicits
- Jason Aaron Unleashes A Faceful Of Bullets On Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr
- The Debut of Fawcett's Romantic Secrets #1, Up for Auction
- Erica Slaughter: Year One For Something Is Killing The Children
- There Must Be More Than Batman & Spider-Man- Filip Sablik at ComicsPro
- Image Comics Launch A New Retailer Award
- Diamond Announces Flat Rate Shipping For Comic Book Stores
- Burning Maid & Mission Appleseed in Scout Comics May 2024 Solicits
- ThunderCats Gets 82,000 Orders For Its Second Issue
- Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024
LITG three years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.