Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

A Brand New Star Trek In 2026 in The Daily LITG, 23rd of February 2026

A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. 

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • New Star Trek series launches in 2026 with Captain Seven of Nine leading the crew
  • Catch the top trending Star Trek news and pop culture highlights from Bleeding Cool
  • Look back at past years’ most-read comic and TV news from DC, Marvel, and more
  • Celebrate comic industry birthdays and subscribe for daily updates on top stories

A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026 With Captain Seven Of Nine
Star Trek 2026 #1

A Brand New Star Trek In 2026 and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. A Brand New Star Trek Series In 2026, With Captain Seven Of Nine
  2. How K.O. Affects The DC Universe & What The Heart Of Apokalips Wants
  3. Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion Collection, And Tons Of News
  4. G.I. Joe Classified Series Action Soldier: Special Forces Revealed
  5. 2026 Winter Olympics: Your Viewing Guide to Today's Closing Ceremony
  6. Scott Snyder Has Offered Greg Capullo Absolute Batman To Draw
  7. Hasbro Debuts New Kranix The Transformers: The Movie Figure
  8. Absolute Batman Dominates Bleeding Cool Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List
  9. The Original Ben 10 Creators Launch A New Ben 10 Series In May 2026
  10. Let's Take A Look At the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Hulk

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

  1. Mad Cave Studios May 2026 Full Solicits With Dog Tag And Babylon Cove
  2. Dynamite May 2026 Full Solicits With Ben10, Aladdin, Stitch & More
  3. A Look At Gotham With Mayor Poison Ivy, Supermax Prison And The Joker
  4. Grant Morrison's Zenith Gets Full Colour Complete Omnibus In December
  5. Top Stories From ComicsPRO Day Three: Daily LITG, 22nd February 2026

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly

Always Sunny
Lynne Marie Stewart Image: FX Networks Screencaps
  1. Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly
  2. Marvel Comics Cancels X-Force, NYX And Probably X-Factor With #10
  3. New Marvel And DC Comics Crossovers Announced At ComicsPRO
  4. DC Comics Cancels Shazam, Two Face… And Power Girl Too?
  5. ComicsPRO: Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee On How Batman Hush 2 Will Change Things
  6. Doctor Who: Disney "Wasn't Looking to Change the Show": Gardner
  7. Spider-Man Dons the Anti-Venom Suit with Marvel Legends Gamerverse
  8. The Kingpin Returns with New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends
  9. Doctor Who Teaser: Is April 12th The Start Date for Season 2?
  10. Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For May 2025 
  11. John Wick or Cobra Kai… A Tale Of Two Parties Tonight At ComicsPRO
  12. Keenspot Sneak Into Lunar As Execution Posse for May 2025 Solicits
  13. Knights, Points & Crimson Justice in Mad Cave May 2025 Solicits
  14. Ultimate Wolverine #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  15. Five New Bad Idea Comics In 2025 Including From Bill Sienkiewicz
  16. A New Marvel/DC Crossover in The Daily LITG, 22nd of February 2025

LITG two years ago… DC Comics' Absolute Power

First Look At Absolute Power #1 By Mark Waid & Dan Mora... What's Next?
Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely- The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2024
  1. Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora
  2. Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri's Ultimates #1 From Marvel Comics in June
  3. Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
  4. Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
  5. Image Comics Publishes Mickey Mouse In Savage Dragon
  6. DC Comics Creates Its Own Version Of Marvel's Epic Line, DC Finest
  7. Bleeding Cool Presents IDW May 2024 Full Solicits And Full Of Turtles
  8. Bosch: Michael Connelly Shares Det. Renee Ballard/The Waiting Overview
  9. DC Comics Announces Schedule For New Elseworlds Imprint at ComicsPro
  10. Madame Web: Studios Are Blaming Women Instead Of Themselves 
  11. Jason Aaron Adds Marvel's Uncle Scrooge To Writing List This Summer
  12. The "Grimmest Little Epic" of Romantic Adventures #49, Up for Auction
  13. DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid
  14. Deadpool & Wolverine To Barge Into Eight Other Marvel Comics
  15. Comic Shop Owners Applaud DC Comics Return To Wednesday On-Sale Date
  16. Geoff Johns Plans For Ghost Machine Through 2024
  17. Shooting Superman In DC's Summer Event Absolute Power… What's Next?
  18. The Nightmare Romance of Harry Anderson's Love Journal #10, at Auction
  19. Manta Launches Digital French Language Comics Hub for Global Readers
  20. Darko Macan & Igor Kordey's Marshal Bass in Ablaze May 2024 Solicits
  21. Unnatural Order Collected In Vault Comics' May 2024 Solicits
  22. Jason Aaron Unleashes A Faceful Of Bullets On Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr
  23. The Debut of Fawcett's Romantic Secrets #1, Up for Auction
  24. Erica Slaughter: Year One For Something Is Killing The Children
  25. There Must Be More Than Batman & Spider-Man- Filip Sablik at ComicsPro
  26. Image Comics Launch A New Retailer Award
  27. Diamond Announces Flat Rate Shipping For Comic Book Stores
  28. Burning Maid & Mission Appleseed in Scout Comics May 2024 Solicits
  29. ThunderCats Gets 82,000 Orders For Its Second Issue
  30. Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024

LITG three years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

Warty Towels in The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2023
(Image: BBC)
  1. John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter 
  2. The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 1 The Night Owl Images, Overview Released
  3. Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: February 2023
  4. Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA
  5. Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch Create Ultimate Invasion for Marvel
  6. Peter Parker Now Thinks Mary Jane Is Like A Sister To Him? (Spoilers)
  7. Will Superman & Lois Leap The CW In A Single Bound Over to HBO Max?
  8. Immoral X-Men Brings The Sinister Ducks To The Yard (Spoilers)
  9. Marc Silvestri Redesigns Witchblade For 2024 Image Comics Relaunch
  10. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scen
  11. Graham Ingels Covers Lance Lewis & Marna, Startling Comics at Auction
  12. Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski Makes Surprise Visit to ComicsPRO Summit
  13. Marvel Talks X-Men 60th Anniversary At Midnight, March the 16th
  14. Jerry Robinson's Lady Serpent in Black Terror #23-24, Up for Auction
  15. ComicsPRO: Oni Hires Third Eye's Michael Torma For Marketing & Sales
  16. Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain Creates a New Tabloid, The Reflector
  17. The Debut of American Eagle in America's Best Comics #2 , at Auction
  18. Forbidden Planet To Open New Store In Brighton, With A Sea View

LITG four years ago, Red X Revealed

Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
Red X Revealed In The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2022
  1. Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
  2. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  3. Marvel Legends First Livestream Of 2022 Reveals Galore
  4. TMNT, Predator, Toony Terrors, More…All The NECA Toy Fair Reveals
  5. You Have Not Bought Your ComiXology Comics – You "Acquired" Them
  6. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  7. Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him
  8. Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
  9. Who's The Daddy? Teen Titans Academy #12 and Blue & Gold #6 Spoilers
  10. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  11. Neil Gaiman & Margaret Atwood On Tori Amos' Little Earthquakes Comic
  12. Whose Trademarks Are DC Comics Opposing Now? Black Rock To Buttman
  13. Separated At Birth – One Rip Hunter Soyjak Pointing
  14. The Trial Of The Amazons Gets A Checklist
  15. Jacob Edgar, On A New Creator-Owned Comic With Brian Bendis
  16. Task Force Z #5 Reveals Mr Bloom's Pooping Problem
  17. Teen Titans Academy #12 Swerves Into Its Future State (Spoilers)
  18. Bonvenon! First Page Of Tomorrow's Saga #56 by BKV & Fiona Staples
  19. ComicBooks For Kids Launches In The United Kingdom
  20. Westworldworld In The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2022

LITG five years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid

  1. Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
  2. The Mandalorian: Imagine If Gina Carano Didn't "Adore" Pedro Pascal
  3. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  4. Batman's A-Day Revealed – DC Comics Infinite Frontier Spoilers
  5. Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?
  6. The Walking Dead S10: 15 Spoiler-Free Thoughts on "Home Sweet Home"
  7. Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto 2021 Complete Event Review
  8. Ronald Moore Discusses Section 31, If Star Trek Is Still Film-Viable
  9. The Frazetta Buck Rogers Comic Book Covers that Influenced Star Wars
  10. DC Universe Infinite Offers Snyder Cut Justice League 4-Pack Funko Set
  11. Frozen 2 Manga is a Fan's Personal Adaptation of the Movie
  12. Batman On Spotify Joined By Catwoman/Katana – But Is This New?
  13. More Diamond Comics Delays To Comic Shops This Week
  14. RARE: The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 Second Printing Incentive Copies
  15. Preview: I Am Not Starfire YA OGN by Mariko Tamaki & Yoshi Yoshitani
  16. One Year Later, Dan DiDio's Continuing Influence At DC Comics
  17. Is Si Spurrier Writing Lucifer? Mindless Speculation…
  18. Behemoth Comics Launch New YA Publishing Imprint Happy Tank For May
  19. Thought Bubble, MCM And The Lakes – British Comic Cons In 2021
  20. King's College, London Adds Scotland Yardie To MA English Degree

LITG six years ago – Dan DiDio was gone from DC Comics

And everyone kept reacting.

  1. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  2. New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
  3. More Comics Industry Reaction to Dan DiDio Leaving DC
  4. Comic Book Industry Reacts To… The Departure of Dan DiDio From DC Comics
  5. Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Didio's DC Departure
  6. Gossip: DC No-Show at ComicsPRO and DC's Big Change
  7. "Animal Kingdom" Season 5 Production Underway, BTS Video Released
  8. Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
  9. Time to Bring Back 16.5 Million Mutants in X-Men #7? (Spoilers)
  10. "The Way Dan DiDio was Fired… Brutal and Unnecessary" Says DC Comics Founder's Granddaughter Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson

LITG seven years ago – GI Foot Locker

And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.

  1. Hasbro and Asics Pair Up For New G.I. Joe Shoe Line, Available at Foot Locker Now
  2. Jorge Jimenez's Sixth Dimension Justice League Triptych Now All on One Issue
  3. Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
  4. Star Wars: Battlefront II Teases "The Chosen One" Update
  5. Marvel Maintains Their Lead Over DC Comics in January 2019 Marketshare

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tom Peyer, comic book writer, editor and publisher with Ahoy Comics. Re-creator of Hourman, editor on Sandman, co-creator of Dragonfly & Dragonflyman.
  • Doug Moench, co-creator of Moon Knight, Deathlok, Black Mask, Electric Warrior and Six from Sirius. Writer on Batman and Shang Chi: Master of Kung Fu.
  • Craig Yoe, comic creator and publisher, behind Yoe! Studio creations and Yoe! Books.
  • JayJay Jackson, former Art Director/Editor/Colorist at Valiant, former Art Director of Advertising at Marvel Comics
  • John-Paul Bove, Transformers colourist.
  • Sarah DeLaine, artist on Little Girls, event co-ordinator

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.