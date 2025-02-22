Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

A New Marvel/DC Crossover in The Daily LITG, 22nd of February 2025

A new Marvel/DC Comics Crossover announced at ComicsPRO was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

A new Marvel/DC Crossover announced at ComicsPRO was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
Marvel DC crossovers

New Marvel/DC Crossover and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. New Marvel And DC Comics Crossovers Announced At ComicsPRO
  2. DC Comics Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool
  3. Batman #1 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez From DC in September 2025
  4. Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For May 2025
  5. ComicsPRO: Jonathan Hickman's Imperial is House Of X Meets Ultimate
  6. Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville
  7. Godzilla Vs X-Men in Marvel Comics Full May 2025 Solicitations
  8. Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak And Sumit Kumar From Marvel
  9. Doctor Who: Disney "Wasn't Looking to Change the Show": Gardner
  10. Details For Marvel's Bring On The Bad Guys, Revealed

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago…  Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full

Marvel May 2024 Solicits In Full
Marvel's May 2024 Solicits In Full- The Daily LITG 22nd February 2024
  1. Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
  2. Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?
  3. Marvel's Big Plans For Madame Web In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)
  4. Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
  5. Why Does Amanda Waller Want Dreamer Anyway? (Major DC Comics Spoilers)
  6. Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Studios: Good News for "Agatha," Bad News for "Ironheart"
  8. Time-Traveling X-Men Cable Returns with New Marvel Legends Figure
  9. Would You Kill Moira As A Baby? And More X-Men Questions Today
  10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years 
  11. Gannibal: Ablaze Launches Cult Manga Horror Masterpiece in April 2024
  12. Fighting for Love on the Cover of Romantic Hearts #9, Up for Auction
  13. John Constantine, Rewriting Sandman, Hellblazer & TS Eliot (Spoilers)
  14. Oni Press Grabs Adventure Time Comics License From Boom Studios
  15. In The Sauna With The Ultimate J Jonah Jameson & Uncle Ben (Spoilers)
  16. Star Wars To Tell New Phantom Menace Stories In May 2024
  17. The Big Gay X-Men Wedding Of Mystique & Destiny For Pride Month
  18. Larry Hama Joins Benjamin Percy For Wolverine #50 And Adamantium Armor
  19. Marv Wolfman & Nikesh Shukla Join Zeb Wells For Amazing Spider-Man #50
  20. Shooting The Boys Season 5 in The Daily LITG 21st February 2024

LITG two years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers

Warty Towels in The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2023
(Image: BBC)
  1. John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers with Daughter 
  2. The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 1 The Night Owl Images, Overview Released
  3. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Great Look Back at '90s Con Scen
  4. Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA
  5. Superman's New Future At DC Comics Confirmed (Spoilers)
  6. Amanda Waller Gets a Caption Logo For DC Comics- Is She The Baddy?
  7. Warrior Nun/#SaveWarriorNun Tweets Break 10M; Barry Keeps Promise
  8. Will Superman & Lois Leap The CW In A Single Bound Over to HBO Max?
  9. DC Comics Reveals Reason Dick Grayson Became Nightwing (Spoilers)
  10. Dan DiDio's Rule For DC Was Only A Third Of Comics Should Be Batman 
  11. Livewire Is Now The Joe Rogan Of The DC Comics Universe
  12. The Atomic Debut of American Crusader in Thrilling Comics, at Auction
  13. Could This Year's Hellfire Gala Burn Down The X-Men's Treehouse?
  14. Lex Luthor's Problems Are Now Superman's Problems (SuperSpoilers)
  15. ComicsPRO: Sierra Hahn Quits Boom To Be Oni Press Editor-In-Chief
  16. Alex Schomburg Covers the Mysterious Miss Masque, Up for Auction
  17. Three Words That Establish Lois Lane As Daily Planet's Editor-In-Chief
  18. DC Asks What If Zack Snyder Took Over DC Studios, Not James Gunn?

LITG three years ago, Westworldworld

westworld
HBO Westworld logo thing
  1. Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
  2. Marvel Legends First Livestream Of 2022 Reveals Galore
  3. Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
  4. Peacemaker: John Cena Congratulates Gunn & Holland On Engagement
  5. Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
  6. What We Do in the Shadows: Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby on Guest-Starring
  7. You Have Not Bought Your ComiXology Comics – You "Acquired" Them
  8. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  9. Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
  10. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  11. New Tarzan Collection by Roy Thomas, Pablo Marcos Coming This Year
  12. Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book Coming This Fall
  13. Lady Luck's Takeover of Smash Comics, Up for Auction
  14. Liam Sharp Draws New X-O Manowar As Valiant Announce Three New Comics
  15. Marvel Heroes Comment on Olympic Skier's Frozen Penis
  16. Iconic Jose Gonzalez Vampirella in CGC 9.8, Up for Auction
  17. Comic Store In Your Future: Do People Actually Read Comics?
  18. "The Galaxy's Greatest: 2000 AD at 45" Online Con Coming in March
  19. When Dan DiDio Visited George Pérez
  20. One-Star Squadron #3 Review: Melancholy and Malaise
  21. An Epic Golden Age Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
  22. Peach Momoko's We Have Demons #1 Variant Signed By Scott & Greg
  23. The Matrix Comic Book Preview CGC Copy At Heritage Auctions Today
  24. Will Something Is Killing The Children #21 Be The #1 Comic In March?
  25. New Masters #1 Review: A Grand Tapestry
  26. ALF The Result Of Aardvark/Seal Action In May 2022's Cerebus In Hell
  27. Robocop Takes On The Terminator, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  28. All Twelve Issues Of Watchmen 9.8 CGC Auctioned Individually Today
  29. Skybound Presents Afterschool: Teen Horror Anthology Launches in June
  30. Ben Bender's Beorn Launches In Red 5 Comics' May 2022 Solicits
  31. Max Bemis & Rodney Buchemi's Belit & Valeria- Ablaze May 2022 Solicits
  32. HBO Shows In The Daily LITG, 21st February 2022

LITG four years ago, The Boys, Buffy and Ultraviolence

  1. The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
  2. Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
  3. Dark Side of the Ring Welcomes The "King of Ultraviolence" to Season 3
  4. The Kanto Celebration Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
  5. Titans: Conor Leslie Confirms That Was Gollum; Lord of the Rings Fan
  6. Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
  7. The Flash: Grant Gustin on Bettering Himself; Beefier Season 7 Barry
  8. Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  9. The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Forces of Nature
  10. The Mandalorian Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Breaking Silence (Again)
  1. Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Smash-Up #1
  2. The Frazetta Buck Rogers Comic Book Covers that Influenced Star Wars
  3. The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 21st, 2021
  4. Sunday Spoilers: Big First Appearances In Batman: Black And White #3
  5. Vault Comics' Hollow Heart is the Best Thing About February
  6. Batman/Catwoman Beats King In Black in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  7. Scout Comics Launches Four New Titles In May 2021 Solicitations
  8. Blood, Skulls And Chrome In Second Sight May 2021 Solicits
  9. Barking: A Bold and Personal Journey Through Mental Illness
  10. Captain Canuck Gets A Prose Novel In Lev Gleason May 2021 Solicits

LITG five years ago – Dan DiDio was gone from DC Comics

And everyone reacted

  1. Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
  2. Comic Book Industry Reacts To… The Departure of Dan DiDio From DC Comics
  3. Gossip: DC No-Show at ComicsPRO and DC's Big Change
  4. Monopoly Grants Brands License for 85th Anniversary
  5. Batman #89 Misprint Sells For $700
  6. Wizards of the Coast Announces "Jump/Start"- "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. Funko Pop New York Toy Fair 2020 Reveals – "Marvel's Avengers"
  8. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  9. "Doctor Who" Series 12 "Ascension of the Cybermen" [FIRST LOOK]
  10. A "Happy Ending" for The Immortal Hulk in May? Or an Even Happier Relaunch?
  11. The Straightwashing Of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Continues In Statue Form?

LITG six years ago – DC was cutting back

And Critical Role split.

  1. Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
  2. Critical Role Announces Split From Geek & Sundry
  3. The Only Detective Comics #1000 Cover with the New Arkham Knight On It…
  4. The End of Deadpool, the Beginning of Black Cat and Collected Spider-Man Noir – Marvel at ComicsPRO
  5. Image Comics May 2019 Solicitations – Excellence, Gogor, Copra and Saga

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Andy Diggle, writer on The Losers, Green Arrow, The Expanse, former 2000AD editor
  • Denton J. Tipton, IDW comics writer/editor
  • Steve MacManus, writer, artist, 2000AD editor, co-creator of Rogue Trooper.
  • Clifford Meth, comic book publisher, fundraiser
  • Doug Allen, underground cartoonist, on Steven.
  • Eduardo Alpuente, artist on Strangers, Contest Of Champions, Big Town
  • Jeff Parker, writer on Agents of Atlas, X-Men: First Class, and Marvel Adventures The Avengers.
  • Graham Hill, comic shop owner.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
