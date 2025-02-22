Posted in: Comics | Tagged: crossover, newlitg
A New Marvel/DC Crossover in The Daily LITG, 22nd of February 2025
A new Marvel/DC Comics Crossover announced at ComicsPRO was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Marvel and DC Comics announce an exciting new crossover at ComicsPRO.
- The Marvel/DC crossover captures top spot on Bleeding Cool's most-read list.
- Explore the top ten Bleeding Cool stories featuring May 2025 solicitations.
- Dive into the rich history of comic book industry gossip with Bleeding Cool.
A new Marvel/DC Crossover announced at ComicsPRO was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
New Marvel/DC Crossover and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- New Marvel And DC Comics Crossovers Announced At ComicsPRO
- DC Comics Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool
- Batman #1 by Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez From DC in September 2025
- Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For May 2025
- ComicsPRO: Jonathan Hickman's Imperial is House Of X Meets Ultimate
- Action Comics Will Now Tell Stories Of Superboy In Smallville
- Godzilla Vs X-Men in Marvel Comics Full May 2025 Solicitations
- Death Of The Silver Surfer by Greg Pak And Sumit Kumar From Marvel
- Doctor Who: Disney "Wasn't Looking to Change the Show": Gardner
- Details For Marvel's Bring On The Bad Guys, Revealed
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- DC General Manager SVP Anne Leung DePies' Keynote Speech to ComicsPRO
- ComicsPRO: Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Sixth Printing
- ComicsPRO: The Future Is… The Best Comic Presentation I Ever Saw
- Nick Barrucci Talks Diamond And Dynamite, Past, Present And Future
- ComicsPRO: Bad Idea Comics Joins Lunar Distribution for Planet Death
- PrintWatch: Doom Academy, Venom, Ultimate Wolverine, Lucky Devils
- Empire Of Blood & Jock's Dredd in 2000AD/Rebellion May 2025 Solicits
- Abin Sur Comes To The Absolute DC Comics Solicits for May 2025
- Galactic #1 by Curt Pires & Amilcar Pinna in Dstlry May 2025 Solicits
- Goddamn Tragedy And Dark Regards in Oni Press' May 2025 Solicits
- Gargoyles: Demona & ThunderCats in Dynamite's May 2025 Solicits
- Archie Does The Killing Joke in Archie Comics May 2025 Solicits
- 3D Stranger Tales In Dark Horse Comics' June 2025 Solicitations
- Killer Affairs Of The State II in Boom Studios' May 2025 Solicits
- Jonathan Hickman's Imperial in The Daily LITG, 21st of February 2025
LITG one year ago… Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
- Bleeding Cool Presents Marvel Comics' May 2024 Solicits In Full
- Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?
- Marvel's Big Plans For Madame Web In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman And Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. Ends In May
- Why Does Amanda Waller Want Dreamer Anyway? (Major DC Comics Spoilers)
- Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)
- Marvel Studios: Good News for "Agatha," Bad News for "Ironheart"
- Time-Traveling X-Men Cable Returns with New Marvel Legends Figure
- Would You Kill Moira As A Baby? And More X-Men Questions Today
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Prequel Focuses on Pike/Una Early Years
- Gannibal: Ablaze Launches Cult Manga Horror Masterpiece in April 2024
- Fighting for Love on the Cover of Romantic Hearts #9, Up for Auction
- John Constantine, Rewriting Sandman, Hellblazer & TS Eliot (Spoilers)
- Oni Press Grabs Adventure Time Comics License From Boom Studios
- In The Sauna With The Ultimate J Jonah Jameson & Uncle Ben (Spoilers)
- Star Wars To Tell New Phantom Menace Stories In May 2024
- The Big Gay X-Men Wedding Of Mystique & Destiny For Pride Month
- Larry Hama Joins Benjamin Percy For Wolverine #50 And Adamantium Armor
- Marv Wolfman & Nikesh Shukla Join Zeb Wells For Amazing Spider-Man #50
- Shooting The Boys Season 5 in The Daily LITG 21st February 2024
LITG two years ago, John Cleese "Must Apologise" for New Fawlty Towers
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Marvel DC, Marvel DC, Marvel DC, Marvel DC, Marvel DC, Marvel DC,