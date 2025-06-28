Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, newlitg

Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman in The Daily LITG, 28th June, 2025

Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman dominates the Bleeding Cool charts, showing fan excitement for DC comics news

Get the top ten trending comic, TV, and collectible stories from June 28th, 2025 and prior years in the LITG rundown

Discover previous years' most-read stories, from Blood Hunt spoilers to Harley Quinn, Rick & Morty, and more

Check out recent comic industry gossip, hot rumors, upcoming releases, and creator birthdays for June 28

Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Absolute Saturn Girl Meets Superman

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers

LITG two years ago, Justin Roiland-Free For Rick & Morty

LITG three years ago, Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki

LITG four years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn

Everything people wanted to read seems to involve Harley Quinn in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

LITG six years ago, Scott Lobdell stuff.

Six years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. They really should have.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.

artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service. Dan Jurgens , creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.

, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman. Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.

artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise. Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.

creator of The Jam. Jeremy Konrad, collectables journalist

collectables journalist Ivor Davis , comic book retailer

, comic book retailer Jorge Oliveira, creator of Thermidor 1929

creator of Thermidor 1929 My wife. Said like Borat.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Green Lantern, Green Lantern, Green Lantern, Green Lantern, Green Lantern,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!