Posted in: Comics | Tagged: logo, newlitg

Comics Industry on the IDW Logo in The Daily LITG, 18th October, 2024

The comic industry reaction to the new IDW logo was the most-read article yesterday but you should see what the actual logo designer wrote.

Article Summary IDW's new logo sparks ire, becoming the day's most-read Bleeding Cool article.

Even the logo designer joins in on mocking his creation.

LITG highlights popular comic industry reactions and stories.

Bleeding Cool offers updates on news, comics, and auctions.

The comic book industry reaction to the new IDW logo was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday… but you should see what the actual logo designer wrote about the reaction. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: the Comics Industry on the IDW Logo

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Willow Wars

LITG two years ago, The New Thirteen

LITG three years ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

LITG four years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Moira MacTaggert

LITG five years ago, Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

And Frank Miller disagreed with Quentin Tarantino.

LITG six years ago, Gun Media was reviving the past

And Kyle Baker's Black Panther was quite a thing.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Steve Epting , artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet

, artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet Tye Bourdony , owner of SciFiPulse

, owner of SciFiPulse Comic book reviewer Kat Hill

Andrew Peterson, Over Night Empire Owner/Artist/Writer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



IDW IDW IDW IDW IDW IDW IDW IDW IDW

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!