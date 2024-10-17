Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dick grayson, Waly West

Wally West, Dick Grayson, Donna Troy- Daily LITG, 17th October, 2024

The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson and Donna Troy was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Article Summary Explore the future of Wally West, Dick Grayson, and Donna Troy in today's top-read story on Bleeding Cool.

Wonder Woman #14 unveils the shocking death of Steve Trevor and the birth of Trinity.

Discover unexpected developments in Ultimate Spider-Man #10 and X-Men comics.

Catch up on the latest pop culture gossip with Bleeding Cool's long-standing LITG rundown.

The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson and Donna Troy was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: The Future Of Wally West, Dick Grayson and Donna Troy

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Willow Wars

LITG two years ago, Straight Robin Cancellation

LITG three years ago, Bewitched

LITG four years ago, DC Future State, and Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, Justice League was ahead of the game

And Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

LITG six years ago, Stephen Colbert killed Black Label.

And Cyclops was back one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Henry Flint , 2000AD comic book creator.

, 2000AD comic book creator. Adrian Kinnaird , Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing

, Co-Publisher, Editorial Director at Earth's End Publishing Lloyd and the Bear creator Gibson Grey

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Wally West Wally West Wally West Wally West Wally West Wally West Wally West

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!