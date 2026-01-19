Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, david aja, mike deodato, newlitg
David Aja On Mike Deodato And AI in The Daily LITG, 19th January, 2026
David Aja, Cover Artist of Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz, Joins A.I. Talk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
David Aja, Cover Artist of Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz, Joins A.I. Talk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
David Aja On Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz and the top ten stories from yesterday
- David Aja, Cover Artist of Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz, Joins A.I. Talk
- Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man & Venom April 2026 Solicits Death Spiral
- A Whole Lot Of New Wolverines Coming In Generation X-23
- DC's K.O. #3 Knocks Out The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- DC Studios' James Gunn: "A Lot" of DCU Projects Close to Green Light
- The Flash: Grant Gustin Shuts Down DCU/"Blonde Hairgate" Rumors
- Kevin Smith Writes Bizarro: Year None For DC Comics
- Marvel Comics Lays Down The Law With Blind Bags, Damages And Returns
- Tom Brevoort Was Against The Redemption Of Hank McCoy, The Beast
- SNL: Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? Yes, The Conspiracy Is "Real"!
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Dungeon Crawler Carl Comes To Vault Comics For Free Comic Book Day
- A Look Inside Oni Press' Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho For Free Comic Book Day
- How To Solve A Problem Like The Beast – Daily LITG, 18th January, 2026
LITG one year ago, Superman: The World
- SCOOP: Superman: The World For 2025, A Sequel To Batman: The World
- Marvel Comics April 2025 Solicits For One World Under Doom
- Reacher Season 3 Preview Images: Jack's Gotten Someone's Attention
- All Of DC Comics April 2025 Solicits & Solicitations So Far
- Invincible Passes Along Some More Season 3 Image Gallery Goodness
- After Forty Years, Atha Prime Comes To Star Wars: Jedi Knights
- Rick and Morty Has Some Thoughts on U.S. TikTok Ban, Tech Bros & More
- Trick or Treat Studios Reveals Their New Goosebumps Figure Packaging
- Here is the Captain America: Brave New World Popcorn Bucket Round-Up
- Chip Kidd & Michael Cho's Avengers: Veracity Trap Delayed To August
- SCOOP: Disney To Revive Marvel Double Feature In July 2025
- Fantagraphics to Collect The Complete Hate by Peter Bagge in Paperback
- DC Comics April 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 18th of January 2025
LITG, two years ago, X-Men & Avengers Crossover
- X-Men & Avengers Crossover In Marvel Comics' April 2024 Solicits
- Rob Liefeld Says DC Comics Is Doing An Ultimate Comics
- Greg Capullo Draws OG Nick Fury For New Marvel Project
- This Is How Mark Brooks Warms Up With The X-Men's Rogue
- Flip A Coin with McFarlane's New Batman Adventures Two-Face Figure
- Superman's House Of Brainiac Crossover In DC's April 2024 Solicits
- Killer Croc Gets Animated with McFarlane's The New Batman Adventures
- What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillen Signals Day 1 Filming Wrap
- John Stewart Takes Green Lantern Powers To A New Level (Spoilers)
- Charles Soule Has New Star Wars Plans At Marvel In 2024
- Bleeding Cool Presents IDW Publishing's April 2024 Full Solicitations
- Zoe Thorogood's Original Cover Art For It's Lonely Sells For $7000
- Patton Oswalt To Help Save Arsenal Comics In Newbury Park On Saturday
- Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard Writes & Draws Batman For DC Comics
- Scholastic UK's Graphic Novel Prize, Voted By Kids, Paid By Publishers
- First Look At Tillie Walden, Tegan & Sara's High School Prequel Crush
- Still Mark Brooks' Rogue in the Daily LITG, 18th January 2024
LITG three years ago, Major Layoffs Reported At Amazon And ComiXology
- Major Layoffs Reported At Amazon And ComiXology
- Doctor Who: Bad Wolf Being "The Home of The Whoniverse" Very Promising
- I Want My No-Prize Over Immortal X-Men #10 (Spoilers)
- Three-Body Problem Episode 1 Proves Slick But Conventional: Review
- A Sinister Secret For Professor X, Revealed In Immortal X-Men #10
- Will We Get Punisher Vs The Marvel Universe In Two Months? (Spoilers)
- $40,000 Of Comics & Cards Stolen From Canadian Comic Store
- The Three-Body Problem Ep. 2 Review: Things Start Getting Weird
- Professor X Stopped Nuclear War From Ever Happening, Is That Okay?
- Tonight Is Regice Raid Hour In Pokemon GO: January 2023
- Is All Of ComiXology Being Laid Off? There's Conflicting Information
- Adam Hughes, Jae Lee & Craig Cermak Draw New Rocketeer Comic
- New Marvel Loki Series in June With Dan Watters & Germán Peralta
- Diana & The Hero's Journey from Grace Ellis & Penelope Rivera Gaylord
- Marvel's New York Gets A New Bar From The Wasp (Spoilers)
- Remembering Jason Pearson in The Daily LITG, 18th January 2023
LITG four years ago, Broken Todd McFarlane Toys
- What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
- Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article
- Chris Weston Annoyed Boba Fett Can Use Zips When Last Jedi Couldn't
- The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- Amazing Fantasy #15 Milestone Edition CGC 9.8 On Auction
- Tini Howard, Nico Leon & Sozomaika's Catwoman #39 Booms On eBay
- Penguin Random House Apologieses To Comic Book Stores For Outage
- Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo on Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood
- Joss Whedon Offers "Buffy" Reax: "Sometimes You Had to Yell" & More
- Mignola, Roberson, Mutti Launch British Paranormal Society in April
- Thor #20 Booms On eBay Over The God Of Hammers
- Steve Niles, Szymon Kudrański Launch A Town Called Terror in April
- DC Comics Tease Another Corinthian Sandman Spin-Off In April
- James Tynion IV & Lisandro Estherren On The Corinthian From DC Comics
- Just Two Panels From… Detective Comics #1049
- Mike Schimmel Promoted To Vice President Of Sales At Diamond Comics
- Boom Studios Announce New Hires And Promotions After Two Leave For DC
- Mr Terrific Brought Back Nightwing's Finger Stripes – And More
- Lex Luthor Involved With Bendix's Rising In Superman: Son Of Kal-El?
- Putting Zips On Boba Fett In The Daily LITG, 18th January 2022
LITG five years ago, Revisiting Karate Kid 2
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Karate Kid 2 needs rewriting.
- Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Righting Ali Mills' Karate Kid 2 Story
- Doctor Who "Blink" Star Carey Mulligan on Revisiting Sally Sparrow
- Deleted Pokémon GO Promises – The Daily LITG, 17th January 2021
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Clears Half A Million Dollars In 2 Weeks
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Four
- Kyogre & Groudon Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Her Sokovian Continuity in MCU
- PUBG Mobile Version 1.2 Has Officially Been Released
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Niantic Posts & Deletes Promise To Improve Pokémon GO Community Day
- Dead End Kids: The Suburban Job #1 Sells Out But No Second Printing
- Every Single 2000AD/Judge Dredd/Rebellion Graphic Novel For 2021
- TheftWatch: Rob Liefeld New Mutants Cover Stolen 30 Years Ago
- Chris Bachalo's "Death (Of the Endless)" Sandman Sketch Hits Auction
- Immortalize Sunday Paper Cartoons With This Garfield Original
- Tintin Original Art Sells For $3.1 Million – But It's Not A Record
- Seth's Graphic Novel George Sprott, Now A Vinyl Opera In November
- Simon Saint, the Man Behind Future State Magistrate, in Batman #106
- Image Adds Goni Montes Radiant Black Cover For Power Rangers Feels
LITG six years ago, Ezio Returned Again
And X Of Swords was on the way.
- "Assassin's Creed II" is Back As Ezio Returns Once Again
- "The Orville" S04, "Castle Rock" S03 & "Veronica Mars": Hulu Updates
- Does Nightwing Get His Dick Back in April?! Or are DC's Solicitations Confused?
- How Target Stocks Their Batman: Caped Crusader 100-Page Giant #1
- Jonathan Hickman Says You Don't Have to Buy Every X-Men Book if You Don't Want to
- Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang Introduce New Gen Z X-Men in Children of the Atom this April
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Modern Family" S11E11 Broke Our Hearts, Left Lasting "Legacy" [Review]
- "Supergirl" S05E10 "The Bottle Episode": Lex Luthor… Ally?!? [PREVIEW]
- Joker War is Coming to Batman Comics, And it Starts in April
LITG seven years ago, Sylvester Stallone was pushing Last Blood.
- Samuel L. Jackson Tells Jimmy Fallon How He Became Nick Fury
- Kate Mulgrew Shares her Favorite 'Star Trek: Voyager' Memory
- Final Fantasy XIV's Blue Mage Job is Completely Ridiculous
- 12 DC Comics Covers Revealed – Rob Liefeld's Superman, Artgerm's Wonder Woman, Frank Cho's Catwoman and More
- Will West Coast Avengers be Cancelled in April?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Staton, longstanding DC artist and co-creator of The Omega Men.
- Tom Yeates, Prince Valiant and Zorro artist, co-creator of Time Spirits.
- Tim Townsend, inker on X-Men, Doctor Strange, Captain America and Spider-Man.
- Jenny Frison, comic book cover artist.
- Andrew Satterfield founder of Cincinnati Comic Con.
- Jay Leisten, inker on X-Men, X-Factor, Witchblade.
- Brian Gorman, writer/artist on New Dawn Fades.
- Matthew David Smith, writer of Amazing Age, Bee Sting
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.