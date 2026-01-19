Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, david aja, mike deodato, newlitg

David Aja On Mike Deodato And AI in The Daily LITG, 19th January, 2026

David Aja, Cover Artist of Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz, Joins A.I. Talk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

David Aja On Mike Deodato's Ultimate Oz and the top ten stories from yesterday

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joe Staton , longstanding DC artist and co-creator of The Omega Men.

, longstanding DC artist and co-creator of The Omega Men. Tom Yeates , Prince Valiant and Zorro artist, co-creator of Time Spirits.

, Prince Valiant and Zorro artist, co-creator of Time Spirits. Tim Townsend , inker on X-Men, Doctor Strange, Captain America and Spider-Man.

, inker on X-Men, Doctor Strange, Captain America and Spider-Man. Jenny Frison , comic book cover artist.

, comic book cover artist. Andrew Satterfield founder of Cincinnati Comic Con.

founder of Cincinnati Comic Con. Jay Leisten , inker on X-Men, X-Factor, Witchblade.

, inker on X-Men, X-Factor, Witchblade. Brian Gorman, writer/artist on New Dawn Fades.

writer/artist on New Dawn Fades. Matthew David Smith, writer of Amazing Age, Bee Sting

