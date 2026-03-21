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DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st March 2026

DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits are revealed, with top comic news and industry updates highlighted

Explore the most-read Bleeding Cool stories including Marvel and Image Comics June 2026 solicits

Catch up on the hottest comic book headlines from previous years and industry anniversaries

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and stay informed by joining the Daily LITG mailing list

DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics relaunching Fantastic Four

LITG two years ago… Mister Terrific's Origin

LITG three years ago, William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei

LITG four years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG five years ago, Supergirl, Ed Brubaker and Walking Dead

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – Funko made COVID Statements

And we were messing with X-Men

LITG seven years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Waid , comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids.

, comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids. Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.

of Rupp's Comics, Ohio. Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.

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