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DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st March 2026
DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits are revealed, with top comic news and industry updates highlighted
- Explore the most-read Bleeding Cool stories including Marvel and Image Comics June 2026 solicits
- Catch up on the hottest comic book headlines from previous years and industry anniversaries
- Celebrate comic creator birthdays and stay informed by joining the Daily LITG mailing list
DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
DC Comics Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday
- DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Image Comics Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Marvel's Full June 2026 Solicits… Things Will Never Be The Same Again
- How Marvel And DC Are Trying To Get Comic Shops To Order More Comics
- DC Comics Full May 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- CoverWatch: DC Pride 2026 Variant Covers For June
- Buffy: Other Distributors Reportedly Interested in "New Sunnydale"
- A First Look Inside Avengers: Armageddon #1, To Change Marvel Forever
- DC Launches Justice League Intergalactic Ahead Of DC Pride 2026
- IDW June 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Frank Miller Draws First Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cover For #300
- Chip Zdarsky Collects His ZCN Magazine In One Big Book And Collapses
- Supernatural's Castiel Gets His Own Comic From Dynamite In June 2026
- Warlords – Red Sonja, Vampirella, Tarzan & Dejah Thoris Crossover
- Boom Studios Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Dark Horse Comics July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Mark Millar's Star Crossed #1 From Dark Horse Comics & Netflix In July
- Will Anyone Want The Variant For Marvel's Swimsuit Special July 2026?
- Black Cat Is Not Cancelled, Goes Up To #11 – But Spider-Gwen Has Been
- Oni Press' Full June 2026 Solicits- Mind MGMT & Adventure Time's Pride
- The Boys Season 5 World Premiere In The Daily LITG, 19th March 2026
LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics relaunching Fantastic Four
- Marvel Comics Relaunches Fantastic Four With A New #1 In July
- Mark Waid To Write The New History of the DC Universe
- Kevin Smith To Write Spider-Man And Fantastic Four For Marvel
- More On The Todd McFarlane Buying Diamond Comics Distributors Rumour
- The Absolute Joker Of Absolute Batman Is Something Else (Spoilers)
- Now Doctor Doom Opens All Borders in One World Under Doom (Spoilers)
- Netflix "Wanted to Make Great" TV; Marvel "Wanted to Make Money"
- Hasbro Rocks Out with G.I. Joe Cold Slither: Band of Viper World Tour
- So What Happens To Barry Allen In Absolute Flash #1 Anyway? (Spoilers)
- The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Series' Stuart-Focused Title Revealed
- Vanadia To Join DC Comics' Titans Despite Having Gone Boom (Spoilers)
- The Question Gets A Dog. Who's A Good Dog? You're A Good Dog!
- Scarlet Witch Did Get Squashed By A Mountain In TVA #4 (Spoilers)
- R.E. Burke Coming Home in The Daily LITG, 19th March 2025
LITG two years ago… Mister Terrific's Origin
- Justice Society Of America Returns Mr Terrific's Origin (Spoilers)
- Marvel Studios Exec on Why It Took So Long to Embrace Netflix Shows
- DC Reveals Where Superman Gets His Mani-Pedis From (Spoilers)
- The Traitors: The Movie Might Just Be The Greatest "Film" of 2024
- William Shatner on Roddenberry's Rules/TNG Writers; Star Trek V Regret
- Mickey Mouse Vs Savage Dragon From Image Comics In June
- Jimmy Kimmel: Trump "Upset" Oscars Ignored Him; One-Upped John Cena
- Batman: Arkham Knight Prestige Suit Arrives from McFarlane Toys
- Zoe Thorogood As Cassie Hack On The Back Of Hack/Slash Collection
- Mike Zagari of Marvel, DC and AMC Joins Start Up, The Lab Press
- Big Mood: Q&A With Nicola Coughlan & Camilla Whitehill For Channel 4
- Hell's Half Acre #1 in Magma Comics' June 2024 Solicits
- Gatchaman, Mammoth & Galaxy Of Madness in Mad Cave June 2024 Solicits
- Joe Casey & Sebastián Piriz, New Creative Team For Jonny Quest Comic
- Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong Vs Ape-ril Special (Spoilers)
- Thirds For Geiger, Redcoat, Rook Exodus in Ghost Machine June Solicits
- Wonder Woman #7 Out Today In The Daily LITG, 19th March 2024
LITG three years ago, William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei
- William Shatner on Star Trek Co-Stars, Behind-the Scenes Rep
- Doctor Who Unleashes "Doom's Day" This Monday (But What Is It?)
- There's An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Now (UPDATE)
- Rick and Morty Will Be Better Without Justin Roiland: Some Thoughts
- McFarlane Toys Unleashes The Flash Spoilers with New Dark Figure
- Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick Would Love 25th Century Spinoff
- Ghost Face Slays the Day with New Scream Statue from PCS Collectibles
- Demon Slayer Comes to Footlocker with New Champion Collaboration
- Now Dark Horse Charges $25 For A Star Wars Comic With Jaxxon In It
- DC Comics Charging $4.99 For The Standard 22-Page Superman Comic?
- First Contact and Loving AI in Charlton's Space Adventures, at Auction
- Captain Marvel Jr. Takes Over Master Comics, Up for Auction
- Which Powerful US Billionaire Will Be Arrested On Tuesday? (Spoilers)
- Clover & Pixiv Profile The Finest Comics Artists in Korea And Taiwan
- Black's Myth #1 by Palicki & Cavalcanti in Ahoy's June 2023 Solicits
- Eric the Talking Lion in Fawcett's Slam Bang Comics, Up for Auction
- First Scott Lang Ant-Man, Cassie Lang & Darren in Marvel Premiere #47
- Flash Gordon's Balsa Wood Plane From Dell's Four Color #247
- Nostradamus' Time Machine and UFOs in Operation: Peril #4, at Auction
- Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Pokémon GO in The Daily LITG, 19th March 2023
LITG four years ago, Secret Invasion
- Marvel Cancels Secret Invasion, Delays It For Another Time
- Action Comics #1041 Preview: Now That's How You Make an Entrance
- Jim Rugg Parodies Maus For Ed Piskor's Red Room – It Doesn't Go Well
- Rick and Morty Previews Season 6 "New Look"? Top 12 One-Shot Villains
- Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Explains How He Was Hurt by Joss Whedon
- The Flash Season 8 Director Danielle Panabaker Confirms Episode Wrap
- Star Trek: Ted Cruz Fights Certifying United Earth Pres. Stacey Abrams
- Buffy Star Brendon Says Angel "Worse Than Those 'Twilight' F***ers"
- The Masked Singer Teases Rudy Giuliani Disaster; S07 Clues Updated
- The Nan Movie Review: Finding A Much Better Film Within
- Titans, Turtles & Triskele Thank FOC It's Saturday,19th of March 2022
- DC Comics Makes Superman: Son Of Kal-El's Cian Tormey An Exclusive
- First Look at My Buddy Killer Croc by Sara Farizan, Nicoletta Baldari
- Tee Franklin Writes Archie & Friends In Archie June 2022 Solicits
- PrintWatch: Captain Carter, Venom, Thor, Spider-Gwen Get Second Prints
- Matt Bors & Ben Clarkson's Justice Warriors From Ahoy In June 2022
- Wannabes, Worlde & Mega Centurions in Scout Comics June 2022 Solicits
- A Delay To Secret Invasion In The Daily LITG 19th March 2022
LITG five years ago, Supergirl, Ed Brubaker and Walking Dead
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Offer Ice-T SVU Love; Meloni's OC ABCs
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
- The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier E01 Review: RIP MCU- Long Live MSU!
- Funko Gives Fans Godzilla vs. Kong Spoilers With New Upcoming Pops
- Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac's Putting in Some Serious Fight-Training Time
- Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
- Orphan and the Five Beasts Is a Psychedelic Kung Fu Fever Dream
- Marvel Comics Aaron Davis Iron Spider Comes to Kaiyodo
- Eduardo Barreto's Cyborg At $13? Original Artwork Bargains To Be Had
- Viz Media Releases May 2021 Manga Titles
- Yotsuba&! Vol. 15: Yen Press Announces Return of Manga in September
- John Byrne's Plot For The Thing #2, And More, At Auction
- Peter Parker Endangers Loved Ones Again in Amazing Spider-Man #62
- Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch From Oni in June 2021
- Bountiful Garden For Mad Cave Studios June 2021 Solicits – For August
- Hercules Settles His Daddy Issues in Guardians of the Galaxy #12
- Everfrost From Ryan Lindsay & Sami Kivela in Black Mask June Solicits
- Supergirl, Ed Brubaker, Walking Dead – The Daily LITG 20th March 2021
LITG six years ago – Funko made COVID Statements
And we were messing with X-Men
- Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Dave Sim Does Supergirl In "Attractive Cousins" Cerebus One-Shot
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Alton Brown, Hand Washing & The Video His Fans Don't Want You to See
- Alex Ross Homages Rob Liefeld – And What He Said About Him Before…
- Funko Announces Exclusives Pop for WonderCon Part 1
- Marvel Comics Significantly Increases Comic Store Discounts to Combat Effects of Coronavirus Pandemic
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
LITG seven years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy
And Hulk went political.
- Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
- Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
- Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
- When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Waid, comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids.
- Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.
- Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.
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