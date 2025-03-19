Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke Coming Home in The Daily LITG, 19th March 2025

R.E. Burke being held in a US Detention Camp was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by news that she was coming home.

R.E. Burke being held in a US Detention Camp was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, followed by the news that she was finally coming home. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

R.E. Burke in a US Detention Camp in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Wonder Woman and Superman

LITG two years ago, Shiny Galarian Slowpoke

LITG three years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG four years ago, Supergirl, Doctor Who and the Punisher

LITG five years ago – it was a Twilight of Superheroes

And the Batman Who Laughed played Basil Exposition.

LITG six years ago – Rick & Morty felt great

And Avengers Endgame got LEGOed

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rob Pereyda , vice president of VIZ Media

, vice president of VIZ Media Michael Jantze, creator of The Norm cartoon strip.

creator of The Norm cartoon strip. Laurie S. Sutton, former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern.

former editor for Marvel and DC, writer of Star Trek and Green Lantern. Willie Schubert, comic letterer.

comic letterer. Hector Lima , writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

, writer for Heavy Metal Magazine Bob Bretall, owner of the largest comic book collection in the world

owner of the largest comic book collection in the world Mike Fitzgerald, owner of Destiny City Comics, Tacoma, WA

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

