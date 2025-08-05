Posted in: Comics | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, newlitg
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled- The Daily LITG, 5th of August, 2025
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.
Article Summary
- Five Nights At Freddy's graphic novel cancelled following leaked pages and intense fan backlash.
- Bleeding Cool's top trending stories feature comic cancellations, industry gossip, and new releases.
- Recap of most-read pop culture news from the past six years, with Five Nights At Freddy's leading interest.
- Comic book birthdays, memorable anniversaries, and how to subscribe for daily LITG updates included.
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Five Nights At Freddy's Graphic Novel Cancelled After Pages Leaked
- The Next Justice League Quarterly Is The Legion Of Darkseid Special #1
- Immortal Legend Batman Spoilers: Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson & Tim Drake
- Ten New DC Compact Comics Volumes For 2026
- Fantastic Four Wins Second Box Office Week In A Row, Calm Down People
- DC Omnibus Watch For 2026 – Batman, Shade, Zatanna, Legion And More
- The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers)
- The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Peter Parker (Spider-Spoilers)
- Absolute Green Lantern Introducing Absolute Oa (Spoilers)
- The Big "Bad" Of Mature Readers Red Hood Series Revealed (Spoilers)
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Atom Freeman Calls Philbo Distribution's Business Model "Destructive"
- Udon Studios To Publish Megaman X Ongoing Series
- We're Getting A New Look Poison Ivy In 2026 (Spoilers)
- The Nightwing Vol 3 Listing Totally Spoils The Next Six Issues Too
- The Absolute Flash Vol 2 Listing Totally Spoils The Next Six Issues
- Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled- The Daily LITG, 4th of August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts
- Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2024
- The Orville Season 4 Production Start January 2025: Official Podcast
- Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
- Superman Legacy Boxset Comes Out Two Weeks Before The New Film
- Grotesquerie Star Niecy Nash-Betts Finds Set Life One "Bloody" Mess
- Jim Lee's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
- WWE SummerSlam: Liv Retains, Dom Betrays Mami, Tony Khan Ruins Life
- More Marvel Omnibuses For 2025 – Giant-Size Marvel To Sabretooth War
- Iron Maiden's Fear of the Dark Album Comes to Life with Iron Studios
- Avengers #17 Preview: Storm Blows Into The Avengers
- Night Thrasher And Nova Get Their Own New Warriors Omnibus
- Marvel Fanfare to be Collected as Omnibuses in 2025, With Frank Miller
- How Surprised Will JM DeMatteis Be At Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus?
- Now Marvel Comics Announces A Strikeforce: Morituri Omnibus
- Scott Snyder's Absolute Batman in The Daily LITG, 4th of August, 2024
LITG two years ago with Daryl Dixon
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Has Us Revisiting Our Rick Grimes Theory
- Pee-Wee Herman: Paul Reubens Honored by Cabazon Dinosaurs' Mr. Rex
- Superman & Lois "Not Profitable for Us" Before Season 4 Deal: The CW
- Vince McMahon Second WWE Legend Targeted By Feds This Week
- The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Frank Miller's Investors Sell Dune Storyboards For $2.5 Million Loss
- New DC Direct Batman and Superman Statues Revealed by McFarlane
- Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident
- Image Comics Pulls Bookstore Sales From Diamond To Simon & Schuster
- This Year's Free Comic Book Day From Image Comics Now Sells For $40
- D.G. Chichester's Return To Daredevil's Black Armour With Netho Diaz
- Chip Zdarsky & Joe Quinones' 50th Howard The Duck Anniversary Plans
- Tom DeFalco & Pat Oliffe's Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Battleworld
- Alan Moore Endorses Milka Biscuits Again, Just Not By Name
- Printwatch: Hellfire Gala, X-Men, Battlechasers, Conan Get Seconds
- Your First Look at Yonje Park's The God Of High School Vol 2 Cover
- John Floyd, Comic Book Inker, Dies At 61. RIP.
- Vault Comics Delays, Then Makes Unnatural Order #1 Free To Comic Shops
- Blacking Out by Chip Mosher & Peter Krause, Now From Dark Horse
- Pee Wee Herman Rex in the Daily LITG 4th of August 2023
LITG three years ago, Joseph Morgan on Batgirl News
- Titans Star on "Devastating" Batgirl News as HBO Max Decisions Loom
- Ironheart: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Shea Couleé Joins MCU Series
- Peacemaker Is Safe But Are HBO Max's Other DCU Shows? BCTVDD
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Feeds Our Social Media Update Cravings
- Mark Millar Slashes Price of Night Club, Hopes Industry Will Follow
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
- The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Responds to Season 9/Series Finale News
- Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Safe Post-Batgirl Debacle
- Layoffs & Resignations Reported At Valiant, Future Uncertain
- Religion, Gods And The Cross In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Semantic Error: New Season of YA Romance Webcomic Out in September
- Eric Lide Sells Debut Graphic Novel Champion Of Draeland for 6 Figures
- Dog Man to Meet Captain Underpants in New Dav Pilkey Comic
- Dav Pilkey Launches Online Epic Comic Club to Get Kids Creating Comics
- The Next Dog Man Graphic Novel Is 20,000 Fleas Under The Sea
- PrintWatch: Detective Comics, Judgment Day, Spider-Verse Get Seconds
- Inbetween Bouts Of Genocide, Poison Ivy Does Some Gardening
- Jonathan Hickman Cancels C2E2 VIP Event After Catching COVID-19
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Last God Name Change To Fellspyre Chronicles
- Kurt Busiek & Brent Anderson's The Gods On Sunday Morning for May 2023
- The X-Men Get Religion in the Daily LITG 4th August 2022
LITG four years ago, Bad Sign For Smallville
- Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
- Jean Grey Gets A New Power Courtesy Of Polaris In X-Men #2 (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- The Soft-Soaping Of Jim Lee, Daniel Cherry III And DC Comics
- Marvel Finally Admits Jack Kirby Co-Wrote Fantastic Four #1
- Amazon GlitchWatch: DC One Million Omnibus At $25?
- Amy Cooper Doubles Down Over Central Park Racial Confrontation
- One Last Immortal Hulk Marvel Continuity Dive With The Fantastic Four
- The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Gets His Eye of the Tiger Focused
- Kindred Makes A Promise You Must Resist (Sinister War #2 Spoilers)
- Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons
- Vault to Expand Barbaric Franchise with New Comics, Spinoffs in 2022
- PrintWatch: Third Printings For Alice In Leatherland #1 and White #1
- Will DC Comics Give Us A Clockwork Orange Joker Figure For Christmas?
- Diamond Reports 20% More Stores In 2021, Throws Shade At Marvel & DC
- Bad Sign For Smallville in the Daily LITG, 4th August of 2021
LITG five years ago, The Robin King
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Death Metal's Legends Of The Dark Knight beat Batman #96 in terms of traffic – but Empyre #4 started its run up…
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Empyre #4 Will Make News Headlines Worldwide SPOILERS
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- The Pokémon GO Battle League Leaderboard Shows No One At Rank 10
- Power Book II: Ghost Trailer: Tariq St. Patrick Loves His Mother
- The Punisher Rides on in With New Marvel Legends Hasbro Set
- What Was Once Meltdown, Burns Down, In Los Angeles
- What Batmanhattan Means For The DC Multiverse (Death Metal Spoilers)
- Courtney (Simmons) Brown Quits DC for Amazon and Lord Of The Rings
- How DC Comics Will Bring Lucifer to a Conclusion, Revealed
- If The Robin King Is A Hit, What Does That Say About You? (Spoilers)
LITG six years ago.
When Warren Ellis' Wildcats was cancelled… for different reasons than it might be today.
- "WILDCATS Isn't Coming Out… For Right Now, It's Cancelled" – Warren Ellis
- Does God Exist? Reed Richards Reveals All in Daredevil #9
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": The Gang Gets a "Guest Star" [VIDEO]
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Review – They Only Do That In Comics! [SPOILERS]
- Will Absolute Carnage Make Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #1 Canon? (UPDATE – No)
- They Don't Make Hulks Like They Used To – Dead Man Logan #10 [Preview]
- DC Comics Already Spoiled the Ending of Batman/Superman #1
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- "The Walking Dead": AMC Offering Viewers Free Season 9 for August
- The Real Reason Winds of Winter is So Late in Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History #6 [Preview]
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Reilly Brown, co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules.
- Gary Ushaw, co-creator of Mobfire.
- Tony Puryear, co-creator of Concrete Park.
- Andy Kuhn, artist on Marvel Adventures, Brit, TMNT.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Five Nights At Freddy's