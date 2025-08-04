Posted in: Comics | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, newlitg
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled- The Daily LITG, 4th of August, 2025
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Five Nights At Freddy's Graphic Novel Cancelled After Pages Leaked
- The Future Of Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers)
- Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
- DC Absolute Editions: Man Of Steel, Batman RIP & Wonder Woman Historia
- Batman, Green Arrow & The Question Vs A Billionaire by Gabriel Hardman
- Hasbro & Rebecca Yarros Have Launched Priorities Fourth Wing Edition
- DC Comics Compares Matt Fraction's Batman To His Hawkeye
- Two Coloured And Inked Pages Of John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen
- Red And Blue Venom in The Daily LITG, 3rd of August, 2025
- Paul Levitz Announces His Next Book, Titled "Marvel Explodes"
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts
- Grotesquerie Star Niecy Nash-Betts Finds Set Life One "Bloody" Mess
- Magic: The Gathering Celebrates D&D's 50th With Five Secret Lair Drops
- NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Raises $4 Million to Create AI Comics
- Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez & Eva Longoria Go "Mabel"
- Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2024
- Comic Creators React to Colin Kaepernick's A.I. Comics Generator, Lumi
- Scott Shaw Would Like To Be Paid For Todd McFarlane's Captain Carrot
- Iron Maiden's Fear of the Dark Album Comes to Life with Iron Studios
- Seven Comic Book Stores Opening, Five Comic Book Stores Closing
- Comic Creators Respond To Roy Thomas' Wish For Lead Wolverine Credit
- Is a Resurrected Character Leading to a Valiant Civil War? (Spoilers)
- The Fascinating History Behind V-Man in Fox's V-Comics, at Auction
- First Appearance of Daredevil in Silver Streak Comics #6, at Auction
- Frank R. Paul & Gernsback v Macfadden in Superworld Comics, at Auction
- Joyce Brabner, Comic Book Writer, Editor & Publisher Has Died At 72
- The Eye, Air Man & Other Wonders of Keen Detective Funnies, at Auction
- Tom Taylor And Bruno Redondo's Nightwing #118 Finale Delayed A Month
- Ace's Dr. Fate, Flash Lightning in Sure-Fire Comics #1, Up for Auction
- HarperAlley Expanding Into Adult Graphic Novels, Manga And Manwha
- Kalevala: The Graphic Novel: ABLAZE to Publish Finnish Epic Saga
- PrintWatch: Void Rivals #1 Tenth Printing, Seconds for NYX & X-Force
LITG two years ago, Donny Cates Missing 6 Months
- Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident
- The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
- Kitty Pryde, Natural Born Killer Of The X-Men? (X-Men #25 XSpoilers)
- Marvel Debuts Teen Deadpool In New Champions Sidekick Covers
- How Iceman & Magneto Survived (X-Men, Iceman & Scarlet Witch Spoilers)
- Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)
- Xbox Releases Kemco: 50 RPGs Celebratory Bundle
- How Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS Invade Marvel This Week
- Simu Liu Talks Working with Barbie Director Greta Gerwig
- Page 616 & Blind Item From Toronto Comic Con Ahead Of NYCC
- The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Party That Paid You $300 To Attend
- The Always Sunny Gang Has Been After Shush Since 2011 (Sorry, Batman)
- Which Main Character Turns Traitor In Star Wars: Dark Droids #1?
- Smuggling Knock-Off Trading Cards in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2023
LITG three years ago, Preparing For Grant Morrison
- Batman & Detective Comics, Preparing For Grant Morrison? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough
- Legion of X #4 Preview: Nightcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
- Batfleck is Back as New Batman on Batsignal Statue Hits Iron Studios
- McFarlane Toys Officially Reveals the Return of DC Comics Super Powers
- Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
- Venom Takes on Agony and Riot with New Marvel Legends 3-Pack Set
- TOLDJA: Mark Millar's New Comics With Pepe Larraz & Jorge Jiménez
- Pokémon GO Event Review: Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries
- Venom Crosses Over Into X-Men/Spider-Man Dark Web Event In November
- Wuxia Graphic Novel, Assassin G by Jen Troy & He Tao, Gets A Trailer
- DC Comics To Collect Sandman Mystery Theatre Again, Third Time Lucky?
- The Suddenly Disappearing She-Hulk Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic
- Dark Crisis #3 Vs Flashpoint Beyond #4 For The Future Of DC (Spoilers)
- Meet The Penguin's New Babies (Batman #126 Spoilers)
- No Justice League? Two Possible Dark Crisis #3 Replacements (Spoilers)
- Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?
- McDonald's Pokémon Promotion Begins in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2022
LITG four years ago, Rickjecting the Riccine
- Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained
- Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics To Return With A New Publisher
- Truths Are Told in this Preview of Immortal Hulk #49
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- DC Comics Finally Collect All 300 Issues Of Hellblazer – And More
- Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love
- Henry Barajas Moves From Top Cow To Sales Manager At Oni Press
- Black Canary Has… A Canary Cave? (Justice League #66 Spoilers)
- An Underappreciated Run of Lady Luck from Quality Comics, at Auction
- Fantagraphics Publish Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers Ahead Of TV Show
- A Second Comics Exhibition For The Second City
- This Week, Gotham City Makes Batman And Robin Illegal (Spoilers)
- James Gunn Likes "Stupid Watchmen" Description Of The Suicide Squad
- Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Sandman Gets New, Pricey Collections Ahead Of Netflix Adaptations
- Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawken's YA OGN Walker
- Deadly Class To End With #52?
- Audible Sandman Gets An Artbook Of Its Fans Dreams
- Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2021 Edition
LITG five years ago, Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in top ten of traffic…
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- DC Comics Confirms Emma is New Wonder Woman Villain Liar Liar
- Pokémon GO All Over The Daily LITG, 2nd August 2020
- Obscure Comics: He-Man & The MOTU Episode 40, "Captured"
- A New Wave of Indie Creators Is Upending Mainstream Comics
- Iron Man #2 Follows Through On Marvel #1000 Korvac Tease (Preview)
- Something Is Killing The Children Stops Something Killing The Adults
- X-Men #10 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vs New York Police in Champions #1 Preview
LITG six years ago, Geoff Johns
Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.
- DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
- 11 Pages From Superman/Batman – Who Are The Secret Six? Batman Who Laughs #7 Spoilers…
- Rob Liefeld on Andrew Rev, the New Owner Of Youngblood
- "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
- Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
- Marvel Comics Prices Go Up – And Down…
- DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
- Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Sina Grace, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy
- Rob Williams, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad.
- Francesco Manna, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.
- Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
