Frank Cho Outrage In The Daily LITG, 5th December 2025
Frank Cho Outrage returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Frank Cho Outrage and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Frank Cho Outrage With Rogue, ThunderCats, Power Girl And Poison Ivy
- X-Men: Age Of Revelation Isn't The Future Of Rising From The Ashes?
- Absolute Batman #14 Had Orders Of 200,000, #15 Has Orders Of 300,000
- McFarlane Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series Batcave Playset
- Getting To The Heart Of DC KO: Knightfight Vs Superman Vs Captain Atom
- Bleeding Cool's First Look At DC K.O. Red Hood Vs The Joker (Spoilers)
- Nightwing Cover Stories: "You Could Have Your Eye Out On Those"
- Mary Jane Watson, Moving On From Paul In Venom #252? (Spider-Spoilers)
- The Secret Identity Of Ultimate Daredevil Revealed (Spoilers)
- Matlock: Check Out Our Updated S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" Preview
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Mel Cabot's The Princess Diaries Graphic Novel Gets 150,000 Print Run
- The Witcher: The Last Wish Gets A Graphic Novel Adaptation In 2026
- Bleeding Cool First Look At DC K.O. Titans #30: Cyborg Vs Swamp Thing
- Who's Mary Jane Watson Dating Next? The Daily LITG, 4th December 2025
In LITG one year ago, Michael Connelly's Nightshade
- Bosch Author Michael Connelly Announces New Book, New Lead
- BattleTech: VoidBreaker Reveals Cover Art With Release Date
- The Future of Mary Jane & Paul Rabin in the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- The Return of Rick Jones in All-New Venom #1… And X-Men? (Spoilers)
- How Jed MacKay Writes The Beast in Today's X-Men & Avengers (Spoilers)
- The Rookie "Not a Typical Procedural": Eric Winter Teases Season 7
- Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Episode 1 Overview, Image Released
- Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
- Absolute Superman Is Absolutely Against Generative AI (Spoilers)
- Frank Miller Draws Galactus For Marvel Comics
- Will Kandor Cancel Superman? Action Comics #1078 Spoilers…
- Antifa, Communists, Socialists and Batman #155 (Spoilers)
- Janet From HR and King Croc, Together in Poison Ivy #28 (Spoilers)
- 'Lil Dexter in the Daily LITG for the 4th of December, 2024
LITG two years ago, Ike Perlmutter Is Back
- Ike Perlmutter Returns To Try And Take Over Marvel Comics And Disney
- A Mystery Retailer Talks About DC Comics, Discounts and Carrying On
- Supergossip For The Big Superman Action Comics Finale (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Fall & Rise Of X-Men Solicitations For March 2023
- X-Men #29 Preview: Doom's Mutants Steal the Spotlight
- Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Still Supports Donald Trump (But There's More)
- Batman #140 Preview: Batman vs. The Joker vs. More Batmen
- Michael Keaton's Batman Has a Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #140 (Spoilers)
- Dave Chappelle "Tricked" by Lauren Boebert Raises Some Questions
- My Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
- Will DC's Outsiders Cross Over With Batman #140? (Spoilers)
- Ian Baldessari Quits Vault Comics For Image Comics As Print Manager
- Grant Morrison Used Tarzan Movie Pitch In Wonder Woman Earth One
- Spider-Man Gets An Official New Yorker Cookbook
- Rosie Knight & Oliver Ono's Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp
- Nicole J. Georges Brings Ballad Of X-Ray And Koko to Comics in 2026
- Mia Hamm Gets Her Own Graphic Novel, Mia And Friends
- A Mystery Comic Shop in The Daily LITG 4th of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Darwyn Cooke's Wonder Woman
- Darwyn Cooke Threatened To Quit New Frontier Than Change Wonder Woman
- Justice U: Ramsey Offers Update; Teases Green Lantern "Long Story"
- Can DC Comics Stop Killing Off Batman? (BatSpoilers)
- Tom Brevoort Says Miracleman "With The Avengers" Is "Inevitable"
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases Season 2; Dream/Death Deleted Scene
- The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Keeps Promise, Offers Fans Answers
- An Eleven Page Preview Of Batman #130, Some Lettered, Some Not
- Monkey Prince's King Fire Bull is the Big Bad of Lazarus Planet
- The Boys: New Metro Boomin Track Samples Homelander; Starr Responds
- The Rookie Season 5 Eps. 8 & 9 Preview Will Have Chenford Fans Smiling
- Collecting Sandman Comics, Between Seasons Of Mist
- First Appearance of Deadman, Before Guillermo Del Toro Got Interested
- Heading To Hoenn Pokemon Go Mega Raid in Daily LITG, 4th December 2022
LITG four years ago, HasLab Striker Divebombs
- GI Joe HasLab Skystriker Gets A Cobra Facelift In Final Push To Fund
- The Crow Wants Justice with Sideshow Collectibles New 1/6 Figure
- X-Men Nightcrawler Teleports in With New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?
- Marvel Legends Hawkeye Clint & Kate Figures Revealed For 2022
- X-Men: The Animated Series & The Gifted Stars Honor Marvel's Mutants
- Batwoman Season 3 – Nick Creegan & Jared Leto: Joker Meets Joker
- John Barber, No Longer Editor-In-Chief At IDW Publishing?
- World of Krypton #1 Preview: Now They've Gone Too Far
- The Mandalorian Master Jedi Luke Skywalker Coming to S.H Figuarts
- Bloodstone Shocker: Marvel Variant Cover Reveals Family Secret
- Dora M Mitchell Auctions The Puzzling Fate of Millicent Graves
- Kirsten W. Larson & Barbara McClintock's The Light of Resistance
- Chris Giarrusso Draws New Graphic Novel Series, Officer Clawsome
- Cobra Hacks GI Joe HasLab Skystriker in Daily LITG, 4th December 2021
- Jupiter Nettle & The Seven Schools of Magic Sold At Auction To Viking
- Background Animation Designers Create Graphic Novel, Dear Rosie
- Mela Rogers Sells Her Debut Graphic Novel, Love Light, to Henry Holt
LITG five years ago, Rick & Morty & Transformers
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – and so, it seems, do Transformers fans.
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- New Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Figures Arrive From Hasbro
- New Avengers Assemble Victory Shawarma Funko Pop Series Revealed
- A Better Look At The Next Batman For DC Future State in 2021
- Gible Field Research Task Is Now Available In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Legends Reveals: House Of X Wave, Silver Surfer, MODOK, More
- AMC Responds To Stunning Warner Bros/HBO Max Announcement
- Level Up: Complete Guide to Level 42 Requirements In Pokémon GO
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
- Shining Fates From Pokémon TCG: Details & Official Artwork Release
- No Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad in March After DC Future State?
- First Announced DC Comics Launch After Future State – Swamp Thing #1
- Todd McFarlane Comes to Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
- DC Comics Advertising For A New VP And Two New Directors
- Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 Get 3rd Printings From Boom
- Is The Last Witch The Next Wynd For Boom Studios?
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Out Of Print For Christmas?
- Diamond Comics Warns Of Delays To Comic Book Stores This Christmas
- How Dracula Motherf**cker Image Comics Graphic Novel Topped The Chart
- The Hulk May Be Immortal But He Is Also Late
- Dale Eaglesham Joins Chris Bachalo On Delayed Non-Stop Spider-Man
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Marvel For Deadpool's 30th Anniversary
- Marvel's Children Of The Atom #1 Delayed Until March 2021 (PREVIEW)
LITG six years ago, comics were rewriting Blink
And Conner Kent was back.
- Doctor Who: Blink Gets Rewritten by Time Travel in David Tennant/Jodie Whittaker Crossover in January 2020
- Conner Kent Returns to the DC Universe With Unfinished Business (Young Justice #11 Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Brings the Cuteness with the New Plush Toy from Mattel
- Could the Thomas Wayne Batman Not Be the Flashpoint Batman After All? (Batman #84 Spoilers)
- The State of Krakoan Nudity in X-Men #3, Excalibur #3 and Marauders #3 Today (Spoilers)
- What Was Esad Ribic Trying to Tell Us About Wolverine's Sexuality Back in 2003?
- Doomsday Clock Clarifies Just Which State Metropolis Can Be Found In…
- Did Tom King Just Kill Off Kite-Man in Batman #84? Hell Yeah…. (Spoilers)
- Nanny and Orphan-Maker Confirmed for Mystery Dysfunctional X-Team
- Is Marvel Planning Its Own Version of a Harry Potter Comic for March?
LITG seven years ago… DC was hiding plans
Ans Outlander was spilling itself.
- What is DC Comics Planning the First Week of June 2019?
- 'Outlander' Writers on THAT Big Season 4 Character Surprise
- Review: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents: The Lost and Found Collection
- Sorry Netflix, Red Son is Not the Best-Selling Superman Graphic Novel of All Time
- DC Comics Publish Dark Knight Returns in Three Different Ways in 2019
