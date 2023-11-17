Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Beast, newlitg

It's All About The Beast in The Daily LITG, 17th November 2023

Marvel's decision to try and fix X-Men's The Beast in the light of a certain film, topped the headlines at Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Marvel's decision to try and fix X-Men's The Beast in the light of a certain film, topped the headlines yesterday. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Fixing Hank McCoy

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Double The Illuminati

LITG two years ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO

LITG three years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys

LITG four years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.

LITG five years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig

And it was all because of social media.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.

creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator. Artist and colourist José Villarrubia

Marco Lopez , writer on Massively Effective,

, writer on Massively Effective, Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan

Jeff Brennan , artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.

, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare. Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank

