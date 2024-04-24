Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, people magazine, zeb wells

People Magazine in The Daily LITG, 24th of April, 2024

Zeb Wells' personal life hitting People Magazine topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Zeb Wells' feature in People Magazine is the top story on Bleeding Cool.

The Daily LITG covers comics, TV, movies, and more, plus a signup link.

Popular articles include Spider-Man, Doctor Who, and Avengers spoilers.

Recap of last year's highlights with Walter Koenig and Doctor Who updates.

Zeb Wells' personal life hitting People Magazine topped Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Zeb Wells and People Magazine in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role

LITG two years ago, Full Regeneration on Doctor Who

LITG three years ago, Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1

LITG four years ago, the Civil War bribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tyler Forrest Martin , creative director of Godhead Comics

, creative director of Godhead Comics Danie Ware, SEO manager and events organiser of Forbidden Planet

SEO manager and events organiser of Forbidden Planet Randy Carpenter , small press creator on Cynicalman, Zot!, The Death Of Antisocialman

, small press creator on Cynicalman, Zot!, The Death Of Antisocialman Ralph Griffith, artist on Oz and The Realm

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!