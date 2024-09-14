Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, stan lee

Stan Lee Lied Again And Again in The Daily LITG, 14th September 2024

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was, still, again, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Stan Lee Lied… and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well.

Donny Cates , writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks

, writer of Crossover, Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks Jenny McKinnon , author of the Sleaze Castle comic books.

, author of the Sleaze Castle comic books. Brent Erwin, co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment.

co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment. Ricky-Marcel Pitcher, creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel.

creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel. Evan Henry, EIC of Black Ship Books.

EIC of Black Ship Books. Richard Boom, comic book agent.

comic book agent. Samuel Clarke Hawbaker, artist on Nomad.

artist on Nomad. Todd S. Tuttle , artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart

, artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart Mary Fleener, alternative comics creator of Slutburger.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

