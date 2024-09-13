Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, stan lee

Stan Lee Still Lied… in The Daily LITG, 13th of September 2024

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was, again, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The announcement of a new book Stan Lee Lied was, again, the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Stan Lee Lied… and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades

LITG two years ago, Dripping Minnie

LITG three years ago, Substack and Comic Shops

LITG four years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia

LITG five years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump.

Not sure Trump noticed.

LITG six years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics

President of Top Cow Comics Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl

Jon Hayes , owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.

, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia. Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet

Mike Grell , creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.

, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist. Lynn Cohen , Marvel Comics editor

, Marvel Comics editor Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

