The Fall Of X Keeps Falling In The Daily LITG, 15th December 2023

Orchis Vs X-Men continues for the Fall Of X and at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV, games, movies, and more.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, Fall Of X

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Greg Capullo To Marvel

LITG two years ago, From Magmar To Magneto

LITG three years ago…

LITG four years ago, Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods

And we were number crunching comic store data.

LITG five years ago… DC canceled Border Town

And we were watching Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

J. M. DeMatteis , co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse.

, co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse. Reginald Hudlin , writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man.

, writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man. Filip Sablik , President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios

, President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios CW Cooke, writer of Solitary, Jail Bait, Stillwater.

And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

