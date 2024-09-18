Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, zelda

Zelda Roguelike Still in The Daily LITG, 18th of September 2024

Zelda Roguelike was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Zelda Roguelike was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Legend Of Zelda Roguelike and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale

LITG two years ago, Charizard Revealed

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-

LITG four years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, it was always sunny.

And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.

LITG six years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis

And we never got that "shocking revelation"…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.

Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator. Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.

Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.

former Spider-Man group editor. Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

