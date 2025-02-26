Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, power sword

First Photo Of The Power Sword in The Daily LITG, 26th February, 2025

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Discover the first look at the Power Sword & He-Man from Amazon MGM Studios' new Masters of the Universe film.

Explore the top trending stories from Bleeding Cool, including He-Man, Dark Horse Digital's closure, and more.

Dive into the latest comic industry gossip and trends, from new Justice League plans to comic store updates.

Read about a year in review with hits like Marvel's $3.99 commitment and evolving comic industry dynamics.

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99

LITG two years ago, New Look Black Panther

LITG three years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!

LITG four years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision

LITG five years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG six years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.

curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo. David Boswell , creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman

, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!