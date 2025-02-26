Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, power sword
First Photo Of The Power Sword in The Daily LITG, 26th February, 2025
First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Discover the first look at the Power Sword & He-Man from Amazon MGM Studios' new Masters of the Universe film.
- Explore the top trending stories from Bleeding Cool, including He-Man, Dark Horse Digital's closure, and more.
- Dive into the latest comic industry gossip and trends, from new Justice League plans to comic store updates.
- Read about a year in review with hits like Marvel's $3.99 commitment and evolving comic industry dynamics.
First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Masters Of The Universe: First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man
- Dynamic Duo In Pre-Production, Supergirl Is Halfway Through Production
- DC Comics Plans For A Brand New Justice League… JLG? (Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" Airs March 11; Overview Released
- Sony Would Like Ralph Fiennes To Stop Spoiling 28 Years Later
- The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" Preview Images Released
- URLs, Patents & Comic Collections Owned By Diamond Comic Distributors
- As Dark Horse Digital Closes, How Can You Get A Refund?
- Punisher: Bernthal Returning, Co-Writing Marvel Special Presentation
- More Money Owed By Diamond Comics To More People And Publishers
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Batman Getting His New Strength From… Damian Wayne? (Spoilers)
- Twelve Comic Stores Close, Seven Open, Six Expand Or Rebrand
- Jimmy Palmiotti & Amanda Conner Sailed Out On Comic-Con: The Cruise
- When Wallace And Gromit Do Wensleydale & Cranberry Tyrrell's Crisps
- Yanick Paquette, Teaching You To Be A Better Comic Book Artist
- All The ComicsPRO Exclusive Variants Hitting eBay
- Megaman Timelines Launch in Udon Studios' May 2025 Solicits
- The Power Sword & He-Man in The Daily LITG, 25th of February, 2025
LITG one year ago… Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99
- Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
- SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Add Babs to Punisher/Nick Fury This Summer
- Ultimate Spider-Man Beats Batman in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn
- The Orville: Time for Seth MacFarlane to Go "Rick and Morty" Route?
- Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
- Buffy: Soulless AI TV Sequel Pitch Is Scary For All The Wrong Reasons
- Wolverine #44 Preview: Claws Out, Deaths Up
- Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Has Died, Aged 97
- Bill Ward and the Forbidden Love of Broadway Romances #1, at Auction
- The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers Of ComicsPro 2024 And More
- Bad Girl Nyobi Has An Outbreak In Antarctic Press' May 2024 Solicits
- Aaron Wroblewski's Blood And Fire #1 in Red 5 May 2024 Solicits
- First Second Expand InvestiGators Into An Entire Universe
- Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2024
LITG two years ago, New Look Black Panther
- Eve L Ewing & Chris Allen Relaunch New Look Black Panther From Marvel
- Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
- A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
- X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
- The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
- Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn
- Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
- Alan Ritchson Video Goes "Reacher Season 2 Big" to Signal Filming Wrap
- The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More
- James Gunn Shares Surprising Creature Commandos Casting Update
- ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant Covers, Sellling For Up To $100 on eBay
- ComicsPRO: Saturday AM Launches Manga Crossover Saturday Wars
- Batman: Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Stabs Batman In The Back- Twice
- Cartoonist Kayfabe's Keynote Address To ComicsPRO
- ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
- Todd's Teen Titans in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2023
LITG three years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!
- GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
- Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
- Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
- ComiXology Answer Criticisms As Digital Sales Drop By Huge Amounts
- Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
- Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack
- Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
- George Perez & Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers Tops Advance Reorders
- Tom Taylor Brings DCeased Story To An End With DCeas3d
- Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
- Boom Studios' ComicsPRO Presentation by Filip Sablik
- Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 From Peter David & Juanan Ramírez
- Digital Items Downloads with Fortnite Marvel Comic by Donald Mustard
- Writing About Maus Now Also Rocketing Up The Charts
- An English Village Gets Its Own Comic Shop On Tuesday
- PrintWatch: Roarin' 20's World's Fair Comes Back For Seconds
- Random House Graphic Grabs Afrofuturist Manga Kudzu From Boom Studios
- A Blast From GI Joe's Past In The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2022
LITG four years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision
- SCOOP: DC to Launch Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June
- American Horror Story: Leslie Grossman Posts S10 Finale Pitch Reaction
- WandaVision: Kevin Feige Says Quicksilver Plot Twist Long-Planned
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Star Appreciates Amell's Support; "Lex Luthor" Likes
- Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
- The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
- Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
- 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
- Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – The Daily LITG, 25th February 2021
- Former DC EIC Michele R Wells Joins Tapas Media In Executive Role
- Comic Store In Your Future – Being Your Own Store
- The Miracles To Appear in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
- Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR
- Next Week Will Be A Monster Week In Comics – If They All Arrive
- Miracle Molly's Two Panel Appearance In Batman #106 (Spoilers)
- Ultramega #1 Gets Orders For 31,000 – Is It Enough?
- Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, John McCrea's Blondie Graphic Novel
- Stephen Mooney's Bettie Page: Tomb Raider Comic With Greg Hildebrandt
- Reptil #1 First Marvel Comics Appearance Sells for $80 on eBay
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs Department Of Truth Hollow Heart Haha Crossover
- CBLDF "Comics After COVID" Online Panel Today
- How Scottish Comic Cons Are Returning – Or Not – For 2021
LITG five years ago – we were still talking 5G
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
- Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
- Meghan Fitzmartin, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
- The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
- DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
- Kevin Shinick – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Geoffrey Thorne, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
LITG six years ago – DCU was up in the air
And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
- Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
- Dan DiDio on Bringing the Previously-Walmart Exclusive 100-Page Giants Into the Comic Shops
- Jordan White: Sage Will Appear in "Biggest X-Men Book of the Year"
- Many Deaths of Lois Lane Issue Of Walmart's 100-Page Superman Giant #7 Fetches a Premium on eBay
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.
- David Boswell, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman
- Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword, Power Sword,