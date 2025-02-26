Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

First Photo Of The Power Sword in The Daily LITG, 26th February, 2025

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Masters Of The Universe: First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man
Power Sword, Credit Amazon MGM Studios

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Masters Of The Universe: First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man
  2. Dynamic Duo In Pre-Production, Supergirl Is Halfway Through Production
  3. DC Comics Plans For A Brand New Justice League… JLG? (Spoilers)
  4. The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" Airs March 11; Overview Released
  5. Sony Would Like Ralph Fiennes To Stop Spoiling 28 Years Later
  6. The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" Preview Images Released
  7. URLs, Patents & Comic Collections Owned By Diamond Comic Distributors
  8. As Dark Horse Digital Closes, How Can You Get A Refund?
  9. Punisher: Bernthal Returning, Co-Writing Marvel Special Presentation 
  10. More Money Owed By Diamond Comics To More People And Publishers

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99

Marvel Comics Commitment To $3.99 in The Daily LITG 26th February 2024
$3.99 time
  1. Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
  2. SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen
  3. Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Add Babs to Punisher/Nick Fury This Summer
  4. Ultimate Spider-Man Beats Batman in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  5. Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn
  6. The Orville: Time for Seth MacFarlane to Go "Rick and Morty" Route? 
  7. Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
  8. Buffy: Soulless AI TV Sequel Pitch Is Scary For All The Wrong Reasons
  9. Wolverine #44 Preview: Claws Out, Deaths Up
  10. Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Has Died, Aged 97
  11. Bill Ward and the Forbidden Love of Broadway Romances #1, at Auction
  12. The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers Of ComicsPro 2024 And More
  13. Bad Girl Nyobi Has An Outbreak In Antarctic Press' May 2024 Solicits
  14. Aaron Wroblewski's Blood And Fire #1 in Red 5 May 2024 Solicits
  15. First Second Expand InvestiGators Into An Entire Universe
  16. Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2024

LITG two years ago, New Look Black Panther

A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
Black Panther
  1. Eve L Ewing & Chris Allen Relaunch New Look Black Panther From Marvel
  2. Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
  3. A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
  4. X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
  5. The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
  6. Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn
  7. Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
  8. Alan Ritchson Video Goes "Reacher Season 2 Big" to Signal Filming Wrap 
  9. The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More
  10. James Gunn Shares Surprising Creature Commandos Casting Update
  11. ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant Covers, Sellling For Up To $100 on eBay
  12. ComicsPRO: Saturday AM Launches Manga Crossover Saturday Wars
  13. Batman: Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Stabs Batman In The Back- Twice
  14. Cartoonist Kayfabe's Keynote Address To ComicsPRO
  15. ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
  16. Todd's Teen Titans in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2023

LITG three years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!

GI Joe
GI Joe
  1. GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
  2. Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
  3. Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
  4. ComiXology Answer Criticisms As Digital Sales Drop By Huge Amounts
  5. Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
  6. Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack
  7. Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
  8. George Perez & Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers Tops Advance Reorders
  9. Tom Taylor Brings DCeased Story To An End With DCeas3d
  10. Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
  11. Boom Studios' ComicsPRO Presentation by Filip Sablik
  12. Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 From Peter David & Juanan Ramírez
  13. Digital Items Downloads with Fortnite Marvel Comic by Donald Mustard
  14. Writing About Maus Now Also Rocketing Up The Charts
  15. An English Village Gets Its Own Comic Shop On Tuesday
  16. PrintWatch: Roarin' 20's World's Fair Comes Back For Seconds
  17. Random House Graphic Grabs Afrofuturist Manga Kudzu From Boom Studios
  18. A Blast From GI Joe's Past In The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2022

LITG four years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision

Melissa Benoist stars as Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, courtesy of The CW.
LITG: Melissa Benoist stars as Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, courtesy of The CW.

  1. SCOOP: DC to Launch Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June
  2. American Horror Story: Leslie Grossman Posts S10 Finale Pitch Reaction
  3. WandaVision: Kevin Feige Says Quicksilver Plot Twist Long-Planned
  4. Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
  5. Superman & Lois Star Appreciates Amell's Support; "Lex Luthor" Likes
  6. Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
  7. The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
  8. Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
  9. 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
  10. Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – The Daily LITG, 25th February 2021
  11. Former DC EIC Michele R Wells Joins Tapas Media In Executive Role
  12. Comic Store In Your Future – Being Your Own Store
  13. The Miracles To Appear in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
  14. Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR
  15. Next Week Will Be A Monster Week In Comics – If They All Arrive
  16. Miracle Molly's Two Panel Appearance In Batman #106 (Spoilers)
  17. Ultramega #1 Gets Orders For 31,000 – Is It Enough?
  18. Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, John McCrea's Blondie Graphic Novel
  19. Stephen Mooney's Bettie Page: Tomb Raider Comic With Greg Hildebrandt
  20. Reptil #1 First Marvel Comics Appearance Sells for $80 on eBay
  21. PrintWatch: Stray Dogs Department Of Truth Hollow Heart Haha Crossover
  22. CBLDF "Comics After COVID" Online Panel Today
  23. How Scottish Comic Cons Are Returning – Or Not – For 2021

LITG five years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

  1. "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
  2. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  3. Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
  4. What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
  5. Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
  6. Meghan Fitzmartin, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
  7. The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
  8. DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
  9. Kevin Shinick – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
  10. Geoffrey Thorne, a Big New Name For DC Comics?

LITG six years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

  1. The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
  2. Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
  3. Dan DiDio on Bringing the Previously-Walmart Exclusive 100-Page Giants Into the Comic Shops
  4. Jordan White: Sage Will Appear in "Biggest X-Men Book of the Year"
  5. Many Deaths of Lois Lane Issue Of Walmart's 100-Page Superman Giant #7 Fetches a Premium on eBay

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.
  • David Boswell, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman
  • Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
