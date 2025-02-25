Posted in: Movies | Tagged: he-man, newlitg

The Power Sword & He-Man in The Daily LITG, 25th of February, 2025

Masters Of The Universe: First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man in The Daily LITG, for the 25th of February, 2025

Article Summary Exclusive first photo of He-Man's iconic Power Sword from the Masters Of The Universe reboot.

Daily LITG roundup reveals top stories and He-Man excitement on Bleeding Cool.

DC and Marvel make waves with updates and anniversary celebrations in comics and TV series.

Explore comic industry birthdays and historic pop culture moments from years past.

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Amalgam without Gerard Jones

LITG two years ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave

LITG three years ago, A Blast From GI Joe's Past

LITG four years ago, Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret

LITG five years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG six years ago – DC and Walmart split

And Rodriguez wanted an Alita sequel he would never get.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Rick Geary, cartoonist, graphic novelist and publisher.

graphic novelist and publisher. Ari Shapiro , journalist and comic collector

, journalist and comic collector Corey Blake, creator of United States Constitution: A Graphic Adaptation

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

He-Man, He-Man, He-Man, He-Man, He-Man, He-Man, He-Man,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!