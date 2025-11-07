Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Joker, newlitg, Secret Wars
Avengers: Secret Wars Out Today! The Daily LITG, 7th of November, 2025
Avengers: Secret Wars Out Today! Or at least it was... Absolute Joker covers in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of November, 2025
Article Summary
- Avengers: Secret Wars release news leads today's most-read comic and pop culture stories
- Spotlight on Absolute Joker and Absolute Batman #15 covers capturing fan buzz and interest
- Comic news highlights include Dick Grayson as Batman, X-Men revelations, and more
- Take a look back at seven years of top stories, from Stranger Things to Venom vs Watchmen
The Absolute Joker covers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Absolute Joker and the top ten stories from yesterday
- CoverWatch: All The Absolute Batman #15 Absolute Joker Covers
- Dick Grayson Makes A Better Batman In K.O. Knightfight #1 (Spoilers)
- Magik, Cyclops, Jean Grey And Goblin Queens In X-Men Age Of Revelation
- Ultimate Origin Boxes Come To Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon
- Elsbeth Season 3: Here's What's Ahead with S03E05: "Poetic Justice"
- Danielle Moonstar Gets Her Own Solo Marvel Comic In January 2026
- Colbert Imagines Taylor Swift Response to "Sad Wannabe Swiftie" Trump
- Report: WWE Terminates Ridge Holland Early in Response to Tweet
- Canongate Books On UK Printing Rights To Frank Miller's Push The Wall
- Super7 Reveals New SpaceGodzilla (Super Godzilla 16 Bit) Figure
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Swat Kids Comic On Kickstarter Adds Never-Before-Seen Neal Adams Art
- Emperor Li Yu & Chairman Mao Graphic Novel Coming From 23rd Street
- The Release Of America's Biggest Superhero Comic Is In Five Days…
- Nikolai Muth, The New Senior Editor for Manga & Graphix at Scholastic
- Dani Moonstar Solo Series In The Daily LITG, 6th of November, 2025
In the LITG one year ago, How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker
- How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker in Venom War Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- The Great Betrayal Of Batman At DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics February 2025 Solicits: The First Half
- Marvel Shredded Comic With Donald Trump Slur, But One Copy Escaped
- Comic Book Folk React To… Donald Trump's Presidential Victory
- C.B. Cebulski Announced Young Avengers For 2025 At Osaka Comic Con
- The Biggest Change Absolute Superman Has Made To Superman (Spoilers)
- A Secret Something Is Killing The Children Comic is Coming From Boom
- SNL 50: Bill Burr Promo; Will SNL Get Hit by "Trump Revenge Tour"?
- The Effect Of Krakoa On The Modern Mutant Tomorrow (X-Men Spoilers)
- The Return Of Dexter in The Daily LITG, 6th November 2024
LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort Vs Variety
- Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
- The Captain & Mary Marvel Get A New Trick in Shazam #5 (Spoilers)
- IDW Publishing Not Closing Offices In San Diego For Good?
- Did Kathleen Kennedy (Or Cartman) Work On Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro?
- Marvel SVP Responds To Responses To Variety's "Clickbait"
- Rejoice! Mountain Dew Game Fuel is Hitting Shelves Once Again
- Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 4 "That's Amorte" Review: Lost Appetites
- IDW Publishing Closes Their Offices In San Diego For Good
- Director Gareth Edwards (Strongly) Reacts to Godzilla Minus One
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In November 2023
- Bruce Dickinson's Mandrake Comic With Tony Lee & Staz Johnson for 2024
- Publisher TPub Comics Changes Name To Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics
- British People, Set Your Alarm at 5.45am to Get Tesco Christmas Slots
- Khaby Lame, Most Followed Person On Tiktok, Joins The EY3K0N Comic
- Whoever Steals This Book in Yen Press January 2024 Solicits
- Thought Bubble Premiere: Boozehounds #1 by Shaun Martland/Mr Picto
- Daisy Jealousy & Marriage Toxin in Viz Media January 2024 Solicits
- Bad Idea Comics To Be Published In French, Spanish & Lithuanian
- Colleen Douglas- Black Horror & Blade Runner/Dune at Thought Bubble
- Tom Brevoort Vs Variety in The Daily LITG, 6th of November 2023
LITG three years ago, New Coin Pokemon
- What Is The New Coin Pokemon Appearing Today In Pokemon GO?
- House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named to GQ Men of the Year 2022
- Who Is The Golden Age Red Lantern In The Justice Society Of America?
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- Who Is Judy Garrick In DC Comics' New Golden Age?
- Who Is The Legionnaire In DC's Golden Age?
- James Gunn Message to DCU Fans: We Hear You; Lays Out Initial Focus
- Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Preview: Beast Boy Must Die
- Who Is Ladybug in DC Comics' New Golden Age?
- Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, Black Star Set for Next Weekend
- Miss Victory, Solar & Alias X in Rare Captain Aero Comics, at Auction
- Who Is John Henry Jr In DC's New Golden Age?
- THE ISSUE: Scientific American, A Novel Form of Aerial Vessel & UFOs
- Who Are Betsy Ross & Molly Pitcher In DC's New Golden Age?
- Todd McFarlane's First Lizard & Captain America in Amazing Spider-Man
- Mike Luckman, Co-Founder Of Forbidden Planet & Titan, Has Died
- New Coin Pokemon in The Daily LITG, 6th of November 2022
LITG four years ago, Stranger Things
- Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Hawkins' Reach Extends Far Beyond Indiana
- Seattle To Destroy Stolen Comics And Funko POPS Unless Claimed
- Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
- Who Is Starfox, Thanos' Brother, Anyway?
- Bookies Suspend Bets Over Omari Douglas As The Next Doctor Who
- The Return Of Jim Valentino's ShadowHawk In August 2022
- Walker Season 2 E02: Supernatural Reunion; Lindsey Morgan's Finals Eps
- Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion Take Over In Pokémon GO: November 2021
- Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
- Supergirl Preview: In The Final Hours, Super Friends Return & Reunite
- 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
- Texas Asks if V For Vendetta & Y The Last Man are in School Libraries
- Andy Diggle & Aaron Campbell's Uncanny Changes Name To Weaver
- Comic Book Workers United Respond To Image Comics Latest
- Seattle Score in The Daily LITG, 6th of November 2021
LITG five years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO and Philadelphia
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Full Animation Week 2020 Timed Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Rival Marnie Arrives at Good Smile
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- Is Thanos Really Over A Million Years Old?
- Shiny Lugia Raid Guide: Top Counters For Pokémon GO Players
- Marvel Comics Joins Disney In Making Staffers Redundant
- In The Orbit Of Lunar – Comic Store In Your Future
- Forbidden Planet Launches Its First Curbside Service In The UK
- Some Copies Of Wolverine: Black, White And Blood #1 Missing 2 Pages
- Marvel Comics Trademarks Black Tide – Will Debbie Bishop Challenge?
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Three)
- Did Matt Kindt Try To Get The Rights To Revolver Back From DC Comics?
- How INKR Switched From Comics Piracy To Global Digital Publishing
- Caliber Comics Sign Deal To Publish Second Sight Graphic Novels
- The Making Of A Punchline For The Joker (Punchline #1 Preview)
- Roy Thomas and The Partisans Return To Hexagon Comics, Right Now
LITG six years ago, Orbital Quit Diamond
And DC 5G plans were still playing out.
- Orbital Comics of London to Stop Selling New Weekly Comics
- DC Comics Has a Back-Up Plan For 5G – and It's Called Black Label?
- Batman #82 Reaches The End Of Its Bane Storyline – But the Sins Of The Father are Still to be Revisited Upon the Son (Spoilers)
- In Today's X-Force #1, A Mutant Death That Can't Be Undone? [Massive Final Page Spoilers]
- When Kevin Eastman Draws X-Men
- Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Reveals Why the Terminator Franchise is Dead
- Tim Drake is Officially Going By 'Drake' in Young Justice #10
- "The Wheel of Time" Welcomes Michael McElhatton as Tam Al'Thor
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
- Something is Rotten in the State of Krakoa in New Mutants #1 and X-Force #1 [Spoilers]
LITG seven years ago, Dan DiDio Was Not (Yet) Being Fired From DC
And Venom was better than Watchmen.
- No, Dan DiDio is Not Being Fired From DC Comics – And For That Matter Neither is Mark Doyle
- Is Venom Better Than Watchmen?
- Could Chris Claremont Rewrite X-Men Continuity With Cable Annual? (Spoilers)
- Tom Akel, Head Of Content, Dropped by LINE Webtoon
- Is Dave Gibbons' Venom #11 Variant Better Than Watchmen? Joe Quesada Thinks So
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Cartoonist and comic book artist Lalit Kumar Sharma.
- Devin Funches, former Sales and Marketing Manager at Oni Press.
- Comic book inker Rodney Ramos.
- Colourist Victor Gonzalez.
- Comic book publisher and writer Steve Tanner.
- Comic book creator Keith Howell.
- Omar Yehia Spahi of OSSM Comics.
- Cosplay designer Eva Vanecek.
- Comic artist James Stanley.
- We Live creator artist Inaki Miranda.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
