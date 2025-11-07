Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Joker, newlitg, Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars Out Today! The Daily LITG, 7th of November, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars Out Today! Or at least it was... Absolute Joker covers in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of November, 2025

Or maybe not… The Absolute Joker covers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Absolute Joker and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In the LITG one year ago, How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker

LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort Vs Variety

LITG three years ago, New Coin Pokemon

LITG four years ago, Stranger Things

LITG five years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO and Philadelphia

LITG six years ago, Orbital Quit Diamond

And DC 5G plans were still playing out.

LITG seven years ago, Dan DiDio Was Not (Yet) Being Fired From DC

And Venom was better than Watchmen.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Cartoonist and comic book artist Lalit Kumar Sharma.

Devin Funches, former Sales and Marketing Manager at Oni Press.

former Sales and Marketing Manager at Oni Press. Comic book inker Rodney Ramos.

Colourist Victor Gonzalez.

Comic book publisher and writer Steve Tanner.

Comic book creator Keith Howell.

Omar Yehia Spahi of OSSM Comics.

of OSSM Comics. Cosplay designer Eva Vanecek.

Comic artist James Stanley.

We Live creator artist Inaki Miranda.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

