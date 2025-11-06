Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dani moonstar, Moonstar, newlitg

Dani Moonstar Solo Series In The Daily LITG, 6th of November, 2025

It was promised back in May. And now it is coming to pass. Dani Moonstar gets her own solo series from Marvel Comics in January 2026.

It was promised back in May. And now it is coming to pass. Dani Moonstar gets her own solo series from Marvel Comics in January 2026. And the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Comic shop owner arrested for giving Grendel comics to kids, and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In the LITG one year ago, Jumping Back Into the Dexter verse

LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort Vs Variety

LITG three years ago, New Coin Pokemon

LITG four years ago, Seattle, Are These Your Stolen Comics

LITG five years ago, Arrow, Pokémon GO, and Avengers #38

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, Kevin Eastman was drawing X-Men

And DC 5G plans were still playing out.

LITG seven years ago, Tom King had worries

And Rick Grimes was getting a movie

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lara Antal , comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press

, comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press Jeff Pina, graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences.

graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences. Marlin Shoop artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe.

artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe. Jenni Gregory, writer/artist on Dreamwalker, Summoner, Abby's Menagerie, Rocs' Keep, Becky's Alie

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

