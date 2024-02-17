Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Solicits, newlitg
DC Comics May 2024 Solicits in the Daily LITG, 17th February 2024
DC Comics May 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.
Article Summary
- DC Comics' May 2024 solicitations lead Bleeding Cool's traffic with a full breakdown available.
- New developments teased with a major DC Comics death and a Nightwing series finale by Taylor.
- Image Comics, Marvel, and Valiant also showcase their May 2024 comic solicitations.
- Recap of past years including DC character dating profiles, Buffy's angel investors, and more.
DC Comics May 2024 solicits top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- DC Comics' Full May 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50
- Monty Python: John Cleese Blames Us for Not Getting Eric Idle "Joke"
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
- A Major DC Comics Death Is Coming In Outsiders #7
- Zur-En-Arrh And Amanda Waller Team Up In Batman #147
- Bruno Redondo & Tom Taylor Back For Last Nightwing Run, Fallen Grayson
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2024
- SCOOP: Juni Ba's Black Label Damian Wayne Robin Comic, The Boy Wonder
- More Marvel Comics May 2024 Crossover Solicits For Blood Hunt
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Valiant May 2024 Full Solicits With New X-O, Faith, Rai & Valiants
- The Mystery of the Matt Baker Art in Sweethearts #27, Up for Auction
- Alan Moore's Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic, For October
- Vampirella #667 FOC Preview: Groundhog Day Bites Back
- Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow And More Deluxe, Absolute, Big DC Comics
- DC Facsimile Comics For Sgt Rock & Blackhawk First Appearances
- John McCrea Comes To John Constantine For Hellblazer #5
- It's Superman Vs Lobo In House Of Brainiac In May 2024 DC Solicits
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles
