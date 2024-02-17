Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Solicits, newlitg

DC Comics May 2024 Solicits in the Daily LITG, 17th February 2024

DC Comics May 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary DC Comics' May 2024 solicitations lead Bleeding Cool's traffic with a full breakdown available.

New developments teased with a major DC Comics death and a Nightwing series finale by Taylor.

Image Comics, Marvel, and Valiant also showcase their May 2024 comic solicitations.

Recap of past years including DC character dating profiles, Buffy's angel investors, and more.

DC Comics May 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

DC Comics May 2024 solicits top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles

