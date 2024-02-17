Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

DC Comics May 2024 Solicits in the Daily LITG, 17th February 2024

DC Comics May 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff.

DC Comics May 2024 solicits topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.

House Of Brainiac

DC Comics May 2024 solicits top the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. DC Comics' Full May 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
  2. Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50 
  3. Monty Python: John Cleese Blames Us for Not Getting Eric Idle "Joke"
  4. Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
  5. A Major DC Comics Death Is Coming In Outsiders #7
  6. Zur-En-Arrh And Amanda Waller Team Up In Batman #147
  7. Bruno Redondo & Tom Taylor Back For Last Nightwing Run, Fallen Grayson
  8. Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2024 
  9. SCOOP: Juni Ba's Black Label Damian Wayne Robin Comic, The Boy Wonder
  10. More Marvel Comics May 2024 Crossover Solicits For Blood Hunt

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles

DC Comics Ages
  1. DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles 
  2. The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
  3. Marvel Comics' Full May 2023 Solicits &#038; Solicitations
  4. Punisher No More: Frank Castle to Get a New Career in May?
  5. Always Sunny Season 16: "Rickety Cricket" Music Video Goes Miley Cyrus
  6. Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm Already Impacted by Disney Financial Woes?
  7. Liz Allen To Become New Marvel Superhero/Villain, Misery
  8. The Mandalorian Season 3 Key Art; Looking Back at The Journey So Far
  9. Scrubs Meets Grease in Braff, Faison & Travolta T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad |
  10. The Venture Bros. 20th Anniv: Publick Shares How Brock Samson's Doing 
  11. Szymon Kudrański to Publish Something Epic at Image in May [Trailer]
  12. Supernatural Origin of Fighting Yank, Standard Comics #10 at Auction
  13. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Street Fighter in New Comic at IDW
  14. DCeased Finale Now an Extra Dollar and an Extra Eight Pages
  15. Peacemaker Tries Hard in Mature Readers DC Black Label Comic in May
  16. Boom Announces New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Comic in TV Continuity
  17. Vampirella Vs. The Superpowers by DC Vs. Vampires' Pasquale Qualano
  18. Pathfinder Returns to Comics, And Brings Starfinder With It
  19. Lando Calrissian Gets A New Marvel Comic, Working For Jabba The Hutt
  20. Black Eyed Peas' Taboo & Phil Noto Bring Us Daredevil & Echo
  21. Cindy Moon Returns With Silk #1 From Marvel Comics For AAPI Month
  22. PrintWatch: Batman & Joker, Lazarus Planet, Nightcrawlers Gets Seconds
  23. InvestiGators Spinoff Agents of S.U.I.T. Has A Half-Million Print Run
  24. Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Collections Sell Out
  25. Leah Moore & John Reppion Launch SanjuliánVerse at Opus Comics
  26. Rebellion Relaunches Battle Action With Garth Ennis & John Wagner
  27. Dating Profiles Of The DC Universe- Daily LITG, 16th February, 2023

LITG two years ago, Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish

Supergirl -- "Elseworlds, Part 3" -- Image Number: SPG409a_0784r -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash -- Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW -- Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW —  2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Renews Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
  2. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  3. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  4. Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?
  5. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  6. Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
  7. George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
  8. Dan Slott Goes Deeper Into Doctor Who In Fantastic Four #40 (Spoilers)
  9. Marvel's New Iron Fist Revealed – And Allocated (Spoilers)
  10. Saturday Night Live: Can Michael Che Negotiate Our Next Contract, Too?
  11. Marvel Relaunches X-Men Legends with Roy Thomas Wolverine Story
  12. When Spider-Man Forgets What Must Come With Great Power…
  13. Oh No They're Doing Romulus Again – Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  14. Skottie Young & Kyle Strahm Launch Twig #1 From Image Comics
  15. Max Bemis & Marianna Ignazzi Create Buffy '97 Comic For Boom Studios
  16. The Morning After The ComiXology App Update, It's Not Looking Good
  17. Venom #5 Rewrites Venom #1 Already And Eats Its Own Tail (Spoilers)
  18. Emaciated Black Krrsantan In The Daily LITG, 16th February 2022
  19. Hero Collector's DC Comics Graphic Novel Solicits For May 2022
  20. Ablaze to Publish Hendrix: Electric Requiem Graphic Novel in May

LITG three years ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

  1. Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
  2. DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
  3. Other People Who Have Heard About The Big DC Buyout Pitch
  4. Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
  5. Tonight Is Shiny Luvdisc Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  6. WandaVision: Can We Stop With The Term "Filler Episode" Please?
  7. 2 New High-Res Images from The Suicide Squad Shows Off The Cast
  8. Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses
  9. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  10. Ex-The Mandalorian Cast Member Gina Carano Has Help Not Getting It
  11. Orcs In Space: The New Comic From Rick & Morty Creator Justin Roiland
  12. Shang-Chi: Marvel Announces New Ongoing Comic Series Coming In May
  13. Fox News And The Fox Family In DC Comics' Future State (Spoilers)
  14. Time-Travelling From DC Future State To Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
  15. Poison Ivy Made Her Relationship With Harley Quinn Toxic? Spoilers
  16. DC Publish Superman '78 and Batman '89 Comics To Feel Like The Movies
  17. PrintWatch: Maniac Of New York #1 and Invincible #1 Get New Printings
  18. Immortal Wonder Woman Vs Immortal Hulk For End Of Universe (Spoilers)
  19. Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson In DC Future State – And Beyond
  20. Marvel Publishes Biggest Star Wars Event, War Of The Bounty Hunters
  21. How Scarecrow Sets Up The Magistrate In Batman Infinite Frontier
  22. Separated At Birth: Woody Allen and Alex Ross
  23. Pee-Wee Hermann Congratulates Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR Orders

LITG four years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

  1. DC Cancels Supergirl in May
  2. Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?
  3. The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
  4. Explaining Why Firefly Fans are No Longer Called Browncoats in Firefly #14 [Preview]
  5. Disneyland Resort Adds New Galactic Treats At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
  6. Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
  7. Six Invitational 2020: Day Two Winners/Losers Bracket Results
  8. Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
  9. "A League of Their Own" Line-Up: "The Good Place" D'Arcy Carden, More
  10. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 16th February 2020 – "X-Men Wins The First Big Week Since The New Year"

LITG five years ago, DC was talking about reducing titles

And something was happening with wrestling.

  1. Major DC Comics Changes Rumoured – The New 22? (UPDATE: Dan DiDio Denial)
  2. Corey Graves' Wife Accuses WWE Commentator of Affair with Superstar
  3. New DC Walmart Comics Out – Batman Loves Dinosaurs and Iris West Looks Like Candice Patton
  4. New York Toy Fair: 70+ Pictures From the NECA Toys Booth
  5. New York Toy Fair: Marvel Legends Galore! Get Your Wallets Ready

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book inker Jonathan Glapion
  • Comic book penciller Norm Rapmund
  • Comic book reviewer Paul O'Brien
  • Comic book inker Nelson
  • Comic store owner Menachem Luchins

