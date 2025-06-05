Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black panther, newlitg
Son Of The Black Panther in The Daily LITG, 5th June 2025
Marvel's new Son Of Black Panther was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And he did indeed cause headlines.
Article Summary
- Marvel debuts the Son of Black Panther, quickly igniting major headlines and reader buzz
- Explore the top trending comic and entertainment news from Bleeding Cool for June 5, 2025
- Dive into the yearly LITG rundown, spotlighting key pop culture moments and anniversaries
- Recognizing birthdays of notable comic creators and industry movers in today's LITG
Marvel's new Son Of Black Panther was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And he did indeed cause headlines. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel And Black Panther on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Has A New Black Panther And He Will Cause Headlines (Spoilers)
- Diamond Cancels All Orders From Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW & More
- Priest Thinks New Image Comic, Commissioned, Will Get Him Cancelled
- Both Ultimate Wolverine & Miles Morales Remember The Maker (Spoilers)
- The Future Is ****** #1 Seems To Have ****** Its Own Launch Today
- Absolute Superman Gets New Absolute Universe Powers (Spoilers)
- The Latest For Peter Parker, Mary Jane & Paul Rabin (Spider-Spoilers)
- Imperial Is A Locked-Galaxy Whodunnit Marvel Murder Mystery (Spoilers)
- Wicked: For Good; New Poster Ahead Of The Trailer Release Tonight
- The First Trailer For Wicked: For Good Will Be Released Tomorrow
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Leah Williams And David Baldeón's Comic, Voyeur, From Ignition Press
- Three New Marvel Imperial Comics For Nova, Guardians And Exiles
- Lion's Mane Fungus & Incel Grifting in Marvel's Daredevil (Spoilers)
- Red Hulk In One World Under Doom… And Doctor Strange Not (Spoilers)
- Absolute Superman's New Powers in The Daily LITG, 4th June 2025
LITG one year ago, Jack Reacher and Bones
- Yes, Jack Reacher Teamed with Bones' Temperance Brannan and Will Trent
- One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 Filming Report Shut Down By Netflix: Details
- The Future Of Jason Todd, The Red Hood (Bigger Batman #148 Spoilers)
- Mayhem Comics And Games Of Iowa Launches A "Smell Policy"
- Bill Jemas, Joe Quesada & Ike Perlmutter's Marvel in Comics Journal
- Full Checklist For DC's Absolute Power Into October
- The Final Issue Of X-Men Unlimited Has A Happy Ending For Sunspot
- X-Men From The Ashes Infinity #1-3 by Alex Paknadel & Diogenes Neves
- Absolute Power Gossip: How Amanda Waller Gets Zur-En-Arrh (Spoilers)
- Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast In Batman #148 (Spoilers)
- Dynamite Collects Marvel/Disney Darkwing Duck On Kickstarter
- Devan Coggan Joins Marvel As An Editor, From Entertainment Weekly
- Matthew Mercer & Sarah Grayson Join Vampire Therapist
- Rarest Something Is Killing The Children #1 Ever Is On Kickstarter
- DC Comics Publishes Tributes To M.D. "Doc" Bright Today
- Jam Comic Book Shop Moves From East End To Notting Hill
- Thought Bubble Bursaries For Comic Creators To Attend The Show
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2024
LITG two years ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret
- Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret (Batman #136 Preview)
- NECA Embraces the Way of the Turtle with New TMNT Releases
- Firings, Quittings and Valnet Fallout at Comic Book Resources
- DC Comics To Start Using Legacy Numberings On Long-Running Comics
- Marvel Returns To Superior Spider-Man With Dan Slott This Autumn
- What's Batman Really Doing with That Robot Hand of His, Anyway?
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Does Know Jack; That Jack/Roscoe Motel Scene
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive 3,000 Piece Shadow of Spawn Figure
- Doctor Who & The Companions: It Was Always a Love Story
- Knockturnal Creatures? How DC Comics Will Collect Knight Terrors
- xxxHOLiC: CLAMP's Top-Tier Anime & Manga Bring Serious Nostalgia
- Jade Armstrong Sells Rights To Magical Teenagers Rox, Piper & Snips
- Maggie Edkins Willis' Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Baby Steps For 2026
- Give Batman A Hand in the Daily LITG, 4th of June 2023
LITG three years ago, The Boys
- The Boys Season 3 Opening "Will Change Your Life": Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Marvel To Debut A Brand New Spider-Man Costume In Fortnite
- New Justice League Pictures, Who's In, Who's Out (Dark Crisis Spoiler)
- Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Nihilego If The Surprise Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Sunday Raid Boss
- Sandman, Umbrella Academy, Wednesday & More: Geeked Week Update
- DC Comics' Last-Minute Change For New Justice League In Dark Crisis
- Pre-Orders For Newest Star Wars Archive Collection Have Arrived
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In June 2022
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
- Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Sins Of The Black Flamingo Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th of June 2022
- Dragon vs. Unicorn, Choose-Your-Own Graphic Novel Debut by P.J. Hoover
- Dave Roman Sells Three Unicorn Boy Graphic Novels To First Second
- Joan Holub & Rafael Rosado Create New Superhero Graphic Novel Fart Boy
- Dark Crisis Spoilers in the Daily LITG, 4th of June 2022
LITG four years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel
- Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update
- GI Joe Classified Live Stream Reveals: Timber, BBQ, Exclusive Reissues
- Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's Inferno From Marvel Comics
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- DC Citizens Know The Multiverse Exists – 5 Infinite Frontier Rumours
- Funko Debuts New Target Exclusive Star Wars Retro Series Pops
- Captain Rex Returns To War With Star Wars Black Series Re-Release
- DC Comics Group Editor Jamie S Rich Quits For New Opportunity
- Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers.
- Marvel Comics Promises To Kill Off Doctor Strange In September
- Chip Zdarsky Comes To Crossover – Thank FOC It's Friday, 4th of June
- $99 Annual Membership Fee To Buy NYCC Tickets Early This Year
- Red Thorn #1 Jumps to $35 on eBay
- DC Comics Group Editor Jamie S Rich Quits For New Opportunity
- Lunar & DCBS Move To New Haven, Indiana With A Million In Tax Credits
- Captain Rex Goes To War In The Daily LITG, 4th of June 2021
LITG five years ago, The Walking Dead
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, and saw The Walking Dead address those who objected to their BLM coverage while Doctor Who paused their tweetalongs. Here's the eleven top stories of the day.
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Doctor Who Lockdown Canceled: "Doesn't Seem Appropriate at This Time"
- My Hero Academia Himiko Toga Is Deadly in Her New Kotobukiya Statue
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Star Trek Facepalm Arrives at Diamond Select for SDCC 2020
- Jonathan Hickman Explains How His X-Men Relates to Current Events
- Marvel Comics Collections Reveal Details Of What Would Have Been
- Masters Of The Universe Origins Figure Photos Debut Online
- LEGO Requests Stores Pull White House, Police, & More From Marketing
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
LITG six years ago, the end of Vertigo and the Walking Dead
A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…
- After Twenty-Six Years, DC Comics Rumoured to Close Vertigo
- The Biggest, Baddest Spoilers for Tomorrow's Walking Dead #192
- 'Animal Kingdom' & 'Sons of Anarchy': SAMCRO/Cody Crossover [Opinion]
- Sugar Pine 7 Announced Their Channel Has Been Canceled
- The Walking Dead Comic Will Lose a Familiar Name Tomorrow With #192 (No Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ed Catto, co-founder of The Bonfire Agency.
- David Gallaher, co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy.
- Dave Lanphear, comic book letterer.
- Mark Rahner, author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more.
- Glenn Arseneau of The Price and Greyman.
- Don Ventura, comic book reviewer.
- Richard Neal, owner of Zeus Comics in Dallas, Texas and co-creator of the Variants webseries.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman,