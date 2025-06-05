Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black panther, newlitg

Son Of The Black Panther in The Daily LITG, 5th June 2025

Marvel's new Son Of Black Panther was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And he did indeed cause headlines.

Article Summary Marvel debuts the Son of Black Panther, quickly igniting major headlines and reader buzz

Explore the top trending comic and entertainment news from Bleeding Cool for June 5, 2025

Dive into the yearly LITG rundown, spotlighting key pop culture moments and anniversaries

Recognizing birthdays of notable comic creators and industry movers in today's LITG

Marvel's new Son Of Black Panther was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And he did indeed cause headlines. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel And Black Panther on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Jack Reacher and Bones

LITG two years ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG three years ago, The Boys

LITG four years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

LITG five years ago, The Walking Dead

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, and saw The Walking Dead address those who objected to their BLM coverage while Doctor Who paused their tweetalongs. Here's the eleven top stories of the day.

LITG six years ago, the end of Vertigo and the Walking Dead

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Catto, co-founder of The Bonfire Agency.

co-founder of The Bonfire Agency. David Gallaher, co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy.

co-creator of High Moon, Box 13 and The Only Living Boy. Dave Lanphear, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Mark Rahner, author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more.

author of The Twilight Zone, Vampirella, Army of Darkness, Warlord of Mars, Dejah Thoris and more. Glenn Arseneau of The Price and Greyman.

of The Price and Greyman. Don Ventura, comic book reviewer.

comic book reviewer. Richard Neal, owner of Zeus Comics in Dallas, Texas and co-creator of the Variants webseries.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Superman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!