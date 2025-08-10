Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Dying In DC's K.O in The Daily LITG, for the 10th of August, 2025

Dying In DC's K.O. was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary

  • DC's K.O. dominates as the most-read story, with Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder discussing its impact
  • Top ten trending comics news includes Marvel's new Hulk #1 and major series announcements from DC and Image
  • Recap of the most popular Lying In The Gutters headlines from the past six years, spotlighting key industry moments
  • Comic creator birthdays and subscription info for daily LITG insights into comics, TV, and pop culture trends

Dying In DC's K.O. was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.

Joshua Williamson & Scott Snyder On What Happens When You Die In DC's K.O.
DC's K.O.

Dying In DC's K.O. and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Joshua Williamson & Scott Snyder On Dying In DC's K.O.
  2. A New Hulk #1 From Marvel In November, Revealed By Street-Verse?
  3. Doctor Who: Eccleston & Piper Discuss First Working Together, Reunion
  4. Absolute Superman Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  5. The Flash Star Panabaker Gets Real About Crossovers, "Bad Behavior"
  6. DC Releases SDCC K.O. Ashcan For Local Comic Shop Day 2025
  7. Marvel Omnibus Watch From February To July 2026
  8. Monster High Digs Up Limited Edition Corpse Bride Skullector Doll
  9. Marvel Confirms 1776 by J Michael Straczynski For USA's 250th Birthday
  10. Image Comics Confirms The Return Of Die, As Die: Loaded

LITG one year ago, No Tru Valentino In The Rookie

Tru Valentino In The Rookie
(Disney/Raymond Liu) Tru Valentino In The Rookie
  1. The Rookie Season 7: Tru Valentino Not Returning to ABC Series
  2. We Will Get An Absolute Catwoman And An Ultimate Black Cat
  3. Tom Brevoort On The Reaction To The X-Men QR Codes 
  4. Absolute Superman's Cape Is Made From The Dust Of Krypton 
  5. Cartoon Network Website Now Sends Visitors to Max Sign-Up Page
  6. Comic Stores Get A Surprise James Harren Transformers #11 Cover
  7. Star Trek: TNG Star Gates McFadden Pays Tribute to Patti Yasutake
  8. Why Did Ike Perlmutter Get Donald Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade?
  9. Bob Wayne Tells Tales Of Paul Levitz, Bill Gaines, Carl Barks & Moore
  10. The Boys: A-Train Out; The Deep Goes Multiverse: VCU Timeline Update 
  11. Big Gossip For DC Comics' Absolute Power To Come (Spoilers)
  12. Negasonic Teenage Warhead Gets Her Own Comic Book One-Shot
  13. Deadpool Makes a Surprise Cameo Appearance in Secret Steward Manga
  14. Flash Gordon #1 Blank Sketch Cover Is Just Blank – And Now Returnable
  15. The Pitch Document Dsltry Used To Raise Another Five Million Dollars
  16. Marvel Comics and QR Codes in the Daily LITG, 9th of August 2024

LITG two years ago, Katy Perry Pokemon

Unreleased Post Malone V, Katy Perry V, J. Balvin V cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Unreleased Post Malone V, Katy Perry V, J. Balvin V cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
  1. Pokemon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards 
  2. After Ms Marvel Dies, Spider-Man Tells Her His Big Secret (Spoilers)
  3. Rick and Morty Team Wouldn't Let Justin Roiland "Drag Down" Hard Work 
  4. X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Kingpin & The Childen Of The Vault #XSpoilers
  5. Kaare Andrews' Spider-Man Reign 2 in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #35
  6. Peter, Paul, MJ, Felicia, Kraven, Ashley, Who's Sleeping With Who?
  7. Star Trek: Quinto and Peck's Spock Meet-Up; Film Franchise's Future
  8. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Stunticon Menasor Multipack 
  9. Spider Boy's Origin Tied Into Scorpion, Rhino & Morbius? (Spoilers)
  10. A Glimpse Of Hickman & Schiti's G.O.D.S. Today, A Clock With Six Hands
  11. Marvel Brings Back Sentry, Again And Again And Again
  12. Why Does Doctor Octopus Want To Be Spider-Man Again? (Spoilers)
  13. How Far Will The Scourge Spread In Dark Droids? Star Wars Spoilers
  14. What Spider-Woman Is Really Fighting For In Gang War (Spoilers)
  15. Kevin Feige Adds His Tribute To John Romita In Today's Marvel Comics
  16. When Jerry Siegel Made Threats Over Captain Marvel & Superman Lawsuit
  17. The Gang War Begins In Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 (Spoilers)
  18. Children of the Vault, Tom Hegen And the Lithium Fields of North Chile
  19. Katy Perry Pokemon in the Daily LITG, 9th of August 2023

LITG three years ago, Chris Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who

Chibnall Forgot To Write For Doctor Who - Daily LITG 10th August 2022
Chris Chibnall by Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 3.0
  1. Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
  2. Surprise First Appearance Alert In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
  3. Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
  4. Marvel Did Not Approve Ultimate Fallout #4 Acetate Covers At C2E2
  5. Comic Book Creators On The Sandman Comic React To… Sandman
  6. DC Comics Pulped Almost All 25th Anniversary Vertigo Hardcover Copies
  7. Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
  8. Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 8th August 2022
  9. The Walking Dead Spinoff: Red Machete Rick, Governor-Killing Michonne
  10. Archer & The Agency Are Hitting the Streets in New S13 Key Art Poster
  11. Matt Baker's St. John Era and the Crime Reporter Switch, at Auction
  12. Thanos Rips Off Light Yagami in New Thanos: Death Notes One-Shot
  13. Bryan Edward Hill & Alberto Foche Tell Wakandan History in November
  14. Greg Pak & Manuel Garcia Bring Back Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker
  15. Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Cut Print & Prices For Substack Year Two
  16. Tezcatlipoca: Crime Novel by Kiwamu Sato Coming from Yen Press
  17. Harder They Fall's Jeymes Samuel 10-Year Obsession With Irredeemable
  18. Dark Crisis to Sort Out Hawkgirl and a New Green Lantern? (Spoilers)
  19. Raúl The Third's New Graphic Novel, The Snips, Bought by Little Brown
  20. Martin Shkreli Gets a DC Comics Batman Allegory as Marvin Falcone
  21. Batman Of New York Quotes Will Smith's Slap Speech in I Am Batman #12
  22. Christopher Lincoln Sells The Night Librarian OGN For Half A Million
  23. Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 9th August 2022

LITG four years ago, Saying Bye-Bye To Batman

Saying Bye-Bye To Batman - The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021
Saying Bye-Bye To Batman – The Daily LITG, 10th of August 2021

The world kept turning, and America was beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. James Tynion IV Quits Batman and DC Comics For Substack Comics Gig
  2. Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series
  3. The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
  4. Jonathan Hickman Quits X-Men For Three Worlds Three Moons Substack?
  5. The X-Force Arrives With Special Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Hasbro
  6. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
  7. Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It
  8. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
  9. Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
  10. Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
  11. Saladin Ahmed, Molly Ostertag Also Join the Substack Revolution
  12. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Goes Under The Hammer, Today
  13. Rob Liefeld's 1st Deadpool & Domino, New Mutants #98 Under The Hammer
  14. VariantGate: Walmart Sells Other Comic Shop's Exclusive Marvel Covers
  15. Scott Snyder Launches Substack Writing Classes For $7 A Month
  16. James Tynion IV Launches Substack Comics Publisher For $7 A Month
  17. Gamora From Guardians Of The Galaxy Crashes Into Fortnite
  18. James Tynion IV & Michael Oeming's Blue Book – Substack in September
  19. One Dark Knight Vs Dark Ages – Marvel & DC Turn Out The Lights
  20. Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, A New DC Comics YA Graphic Novel
  21. DC Comics Puts Doomsday Clock and Metal In Absolute Format
  22. DC Comics To Reprint Teen Titans, 52 & Death Of Superman Omnibuses
  23. Finally, DC Comics To Collect Rachel Pollack's Doom Patrol In Omnibus
  24. YA Graphic Novel Sales Rose 123% In Bookstores Between 2020 and 2021
  25. Scholastic To Publish Spy Ninjas and Hunt A Killer Graphic Novels
  26. The Punisher Skull In The Daily LITG, 9th of August 2021

LITG five years ago, Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston Returns - The Daily LITG, 10th August 2020
Christopher Eccleston as the 9th Doctor in "Doctor Who", BBC Studios

Fifteen years since he left, Christopher Eccleston was returning to Doctor Who. And because this is Big Finish, it can't be for the money.

  1. Christopher Eccleston Returns to Doctor Who as The Doctor in 2021
  2. The Next Batman Event Begins In Detective Comics #1027
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Emmys Burn War Goes Bobblehead
  4. Unown Raids Are In Pokémon GO, But Is Shiny Unown Worth Hunting?
  5. The Ultimate Crossover of AEW and WWE May Happen in a Backyard
  6. Deoxys Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Deoxys In Pokémon GO
  7. Umbrella Academy Getting Figure Line from Boss Fight Studios
  8. Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
  9. What Are Percy Pigs and Why Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Love Them So?
  10. Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies

LITG six years ago.

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

  1. Comic Stores Told to Destroy All Copies of Next Week's "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33
  2. "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
  3. The Point is Not to Smash the World, But to Change It – "The Immortal Hulk" Continues into 2020…
  4. Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
  5. "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
  6. Why Batman #75 Seems to Have Sold Fewer Copies Than Batman #74
  7. New Youngblood Publisher Offers to Develop Ryan Stegman If He Can Draw Sequentials
  8. Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
  9. Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
  10. "Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: "Channel 4" Opening Minutes [VIDEO]
  11. Marvel Comics States "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #12 Will "No Longer" be the Final Issue

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jeff Dyer of MediSin and Boo The World's Cutest Dog
  • Khoi Pham of Avengers and Teen Titans
  • Mark Schmidt, co-founder of Stratum Comics and a co-creator of The Threat

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

