A New Hulk #1 in The Daily LITG, for the 9th of August, 2025

A New Hulk #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary Marvel announces a brand-new Hulk #1 to launch in November, stirring major excitement among fans

Bleeding Cool’s top ten most-read comics stories revealed, led by the new Hulk news

A look back at past years’ trending comic headlines, from X-Men QR codes to The Punisher Skull

Spotlights on industry birthdays and recent comic publisher news, trends, and crossovers

A New Hulk #1 and the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG one year ago,

Marvel Comics and QR Codes top the ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG one year ago, Katy Perry Pokemon

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG three years ago, The Punisher Skull

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, IDW, Walking Dead and Naughty Wolverine

That is not a good look, IDW… or for Wolverine, frankly.

LITG five years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Bob McLeod, co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man

co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man Rick Leonardi, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing.

co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing. Jim Asmus , co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody.

, co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody. Shon C Bury of Space Goat Productions

of Space Goat Productions Mark Braun , artist on Slimer.

, artist on Slimer. Lou Manna, artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc

artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics.

creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics. Steve Moncuse, creator of Fish Police.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

