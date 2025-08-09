Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hulk, newlitg
A New Hulk #1 in The Daily LITG, for the 9th of August, 2025
A New Hulk #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
Article Summary
- Marvel announces a brand-new Hulk #1 to launch in November, stirring major excitement among fans
- Bleeding Cool’s top ten most-read comics stories revealed, led by the new Hulk news
- A look back at past years’ trending comic headlines, from X-Men QR codes to The Punisher Skull
- Spotlights on industry birthdays and recent comic publisher news, trends, and crossovers
A New Hulk #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
A New Hulk #1 and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- A New Hulk #1 From Marvel In November, Revealed By Street-Verse?
- Marvel Omnibus Watch From February To July 2026
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in The Daily LITG, 7th of August, 2025
- The First DC Comics Crossover With An Absolute Comic (Spoilers)
- Is Magik The New Sorcerer Supreme To Replace Doctors Strange & Doom?
- Just One Way That Matt Fraction's Batman Will Look Like His Hawkeye
- Was It Rob Liefeld Trying To Sell His Deadpool Cover For $7.5 Million?
- DC/Absolute Crossover Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 8th of August, 2025
- Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb's Batman #162 Is Now Three Months Late
- Marvel Confirms 1776 by J Michael Straczynski For USA's 250th Birthday
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Redman's Muddy Waters Graphic Novel Sequel Gets A 75,000 Print Run
- Comic Book Publishers Vs Diamond… And What's Up With Steve Geppi?
- Absolute Green Lantern's Slight Crossover With Absolute Superman
- Graphic Novel Adaptation of Tuck Everlasting Gets a 120,000 Print Run
- Forbidden Planet Liverpool Redesign To Better Match Its Listed Status
LITG one year ago,
Marvel Comics and QR Codes top the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Tom Brevoort On The Reaction To The X-Men QR Codes
- Absolute Superman's Cape Is Made From The Dust Of Krypton
- Cartoon Network Website Now Sends Visitors to Max Sign-Up Page
- The Uncanny X-Men Outliers From Gail Simone & David Marquez, Named
- Warden Ellis Comes To A Post-Krakoan Uncanny X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- Review: Borderlands & How Can Something So Thin Be Utterly Glorious?
- Marvel Futures & Endlings Teased For Avengers, X-Men, Venom (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Persuaded Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade
- Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
- Tom Brevoort On What Went Wrong With X-Men And Krakoa
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- PrintWatch: X-Force, Uncanny X-Men, Venom War, Saga, Power Fantasy
- Paramount Sells ComicBook.com & PopCulture.com to Savage Ventures
- Steve Orlando & Emilio Pilliu Sweet Paprika Spinoff For Mirko Andolfo
- Star Wars Asks What If Princess Leia Joined The Dark Side With Vader?
- Warden Ellis in the X-Men in the Daily LITG, 8th of August 2024
LITG one year ago, Katy Perry Pokemon
- Pokemon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards
- Rick and Morty Team Wouldn't Let Justin Roiland "Drag Down" Hard Work
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Stunticon Menasor Multipack
- Is A Big Lobo Event Coming To Superman In 2024? (Spoilers)
- Batman Gets No Respect From Grifter In WildCATS (Spoilers)
- Marvel Teases Kaare Andrews' Most Notorious Spider-Man Ever- Reign 2?
- Funko Revisits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 with New Pops
- A Brand New Parasite For The DC Universe & Superman Annual Spoilers
- Star Trek: Quinto and Peck's Spock Meet-Up; Film Franchise's Future
- George Bernard Shaw Sent Lawyers After DC Comics About Superman
- Matt Baker and the End of Cinderella Love, Up for Auction
- Comic Creators Pull Lawsuit Against Action Lab, But Plan To Refile
- How Spider-Woman Will Fight In The Upcoming Gang War
- Amy's Big Brother: Sibling Rivalry Prequel Manga Out In December
- Transformers #1 San Diego Comic-Con Ashcan Is Already At $300
- Oni's Dwellings #1 On Sale Now Through Lunar But Delayed by Diamond
- DC Comics Introduces TitansCon – Could They Do It For Real?
- Has Harley Quinn Just Made Aquaman "Family Guy's Meg" of DC Comics?
- Perry White – Lex Luthor's Greatest Ally? Superman Annual Spoilers
- Authentic Police Cases: Matt Baker & Al Capone's Influence on St. John
- Gunn On Grant Gustin Gossip in the Daily LITG, 8th of August 2023
LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- Christians Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 6th August 2022
- Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Forgot He Should Be Writing for The Doctor
- Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- The Orville: New Horizons Tribute Video Honors Norm Macdonald
- Surprise First Appearance Alert In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100
- DC Comics Pulped Almost All 25th Anniversary Vertigo Hardcover Copies
- Constantine "On Solid Ground and Moving Along" at HBO Max: Report
- Jaws Is being Released In IMAX For The First Time, Here's A Trailer
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Constantine Question
- Comic Book Creators On The Sandman Comic React To… Sandman
- Yen Press Announces Five New Manga and Novel Titles
- Leslie Charteris and the Mystery of Avon's The Saint #4, at Auction
- Behold, Behemoth: New Horror from Tate Brombal, Nick Robles at BOOM
- Nathan Hale's The Mighty Bite for Fans of Dog Man & The InvestiGators
- Did Mark Millar Do His Research For American Jesus Vol 3 On Facebook?
- Patrick Kindlon & Paul Tucker Bring a Stringer to Image Comics
- Mat Groom, David LaFuente, Danilo Beyruth Create Singularity at Image
- James Tynion IV Is Only No 2 In Comics Substack, So He Tries Harder
- The Question Returns In Charlton's Mysterious Suspense #1, at Auction
- Star Wars #1 Reprint CGC 9.0, Up for Auction
- Longshot Makes His Debut, On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- The Flag Takes Star Spangled Flight in Our Flag Comics, Up for Auction
- Alleged CGC Thefts From Iron Lion Comics In Colorado Springs
- A New Outsiders Comic With A New Name In 2023? (BatSpoilers)
- Christians Against She-Hulk Troll Trap in Daily LITG 8th August 2022
LITG three years ago, The Punisher Skull
- The Punisher Symbol, Jon Bernthal & Why Bad Decisions Matter: Opinion
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
- Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
- Dance with the Devil in the Pale Moonlight in Batman 89 #1 [Preview]
- The Sandman Casting Confirmed, Set Safety; American Gods Still Alive?
- Supergirl: Jon Cryer & Jesse Rath Do Right By The CW Series' Last Day
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow's Slayer-Witch Daughter
- Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- Why Scott Snyder Went To ComiXology Originals For Eight New Comics
- Director Bones Saving DC From Crossovers (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- Uncle Sam as a Superhero in National Comics, Up for Auction
- Upstaged, a Nonbinary Graphic Novel by My Little Pony's Robin Easter
- Rodney Barnes & Jason Shawn Alexander Adapt Blacula as Graphic Novel
- The Wild Worlds of Chesler's Punch Comics, Up for Auction
- Sean Gordon Murphy Previews Unnamed Unannounced Batman Comic
- What is DCDKOS? Tom Taylor Teases Secret Comic Book Dream Project
- Surviving the Future in Crossed+100 1 Signed by Alan Moore, at Auction
- Rachel Elliott Auctions Middle-Grade OGN The Real Riley Mayes
- Corto Maltese is More Than DC's Despotic South America Country
- Naruto Forms Champion's First Anime-Based Apparel Collection
- Batman #111 Beats X-Men #2 To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- LeVar Burton Deserved Better in The Daily LITG, 8th of August 2021
LITG four years ago, Pokemon, IDW, Walking Dead and Naughty Wolverine
That is not a good look, IDW… or for Wolverine, frankly.
- Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Report Claims IDW Has Fired New Publisher Jud Meyers
- The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
- Did Wolverine Just Use Magneto's Helmet As A Urinal?
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Magikarp Community Day Guide: Don't Miss Shiny Gyarados
- Punchline Vs. Harley Quinn Round 2 in Batman #98…
- Shiny Staryu Arrives in Pokémon GO for Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week
- Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
- Will DIE-Namite Publish With Or Without Green Hornet?
- Further Delays In Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid Case
- Looper Showed China Its Future to Get Time Travel Past Censors
- Marvel, Titan, Dark Horse Release Free Comic Book Day 2020 Digitally
- Red Dawn 2012 Remake Tainted Sony and MGM In China For Years
- Best Laid Plans to Get World War Z Movie Into China – Despite Zombies
LITG five years ago,
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House Of X comic books…
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" Receives A New Update With Added Content
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- All of DC Comics' November 2019 Acetate Covers, Animated
- Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- Joe Manganiello Designs An Evil Tortle For "Dungeons & Dragons"
- Dan Didio Calls Out Speculator Marketing Driving "Appearance of a Healthy Industry"
- "Titans" Season 2: Anna Diop Previews Starfire's New Look [VIDEO]
- House of X #2 Plagued by Typos, Hickman Reveals [Spoilers]
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.
- Bob McLeod, co-creator of The New Mutants, creator of Superhero ABC for HarperCollins,artist on Hulk, Action Comics, Star Wars, Spider-Man
- Rick Leonardi, co-creator of Spider-Man 2099, artist on Spider-Man, Nightwing.
- Jim Asmus, co-creator of Evolution, writer on Gambit, Generation Hope, Quantum & Woody.
- Shon C Bury of Space Goat Productions
- Mark Braun, artist on Slimer.
- Lou Manna, artist on Champions, Icicle, Infinity Inc
- Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthropomorphics.
- Steve Moncuse, creator of Fish Police.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.