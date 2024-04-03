Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ed Piskor, newlitg
Ed Piskor's Passing in The Daily LITG, 3rd April, 2024
The tragic news about Ed Piskor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, revisited for Lying In The Gutters.
Article Summary
- Ed Piskor, creator of Hip Hop Family Tree, passes away at 41.
- Bleeding Cool's daily roundup includes Piskor's article.
- LITG recap features news on Bobbie Chase, Batman comics, and more.
- Comics community mourns MD Bright and discusses Secret Invasion art.
The tragic news about Ed Piskor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Ed Piskor, in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Hip Hop Family Tree Creator Ed Piskor Dies, Aged 41
- Bobbie Chase Retires From Comics, To Write Tell-All Book About Marvel
- Gossip: Problems With The Search For A Batman Editor At DC Comics
- Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
- Artist's Editions Creator Scott Dunbier Quits IDW Publishing
- MD Bright of Armor Wars, Quantum & Woody and Icon Dies, Aged 68
- X-Men #33 Preview: The Last Last Stand?
- Bruce Wayne's Batfriends And Batenemies In Batman #146 (Spoilers)
- The Big Bang Theory: Adam Nimoy Reflects on Leonard Nimoy's Episode
- IHOP Partners With SEGA On New Sonic The Hedgehog Menu
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Tomorrow's X-Men #33 Remembers Uncanny X-Men #133 (XSpoilers)
- Sadistic Teen Titans, The Action, in Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats
- Skybound Confirms Ben Abernathy As Exec Editor And Other Hires
- GWAR To Make A Special Appearance In The New True Believers Comic
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In April 2024
- Marc Hempel & Mark Wheatley Original Artwork Stolen And Sold
- Ben Leonard: Lord Of Light #1 by Guido Zamperoni from Hexagon
- London's Century Club Hosts Comica With Paul Gravett Again For 2024
- Bobbie Chase Retiring From Comics in The Daily LITG, 2nd April, 2024
LITG one year ago, Secret Invasion Key Art
- Secret Invasion Key Art Confirms June 21st Debut: Who Do You Trust?
- Michael B Jordan Behind Creed Sequel Set 10 Years After Creed III
- DC Comics Will Show Jon Kent A Zack Snyder Superman (Spoilers)
- Fall Of X Details Leak- Uncanny Spider-Man? Alpha Flight? Dark X-Men?
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Sees Troi Return "Full Time": Matalas
- Marvel's X-Men August 2023 Solicits For Fall Of X Revealed
- The Three-Body Problem: How the TV Series Improved Upon The Story
- Joe Biden Makes First Appearance In DC Comics As President (Spoilers)
- Batman Relearns How To Do The Batman Voice (Batman #134 Spoilers)
- The Orville: Stop Dragging Your (Mouse) Feet on Show's Fate, Disney
- The Blood Moon: New Vampire Romance Webcomics Now On Manta
- Early Joe Kubert Art in the Very Rare The Challenger, Up for Auction
- The Obscure Debut of Ghost Woman in Star Studded Comics, at Auction
- The Golden Age Lady Blackhawk in Military Comics #20, at Auction
- Lady Luck Serves Some Justice in Lady Luck #88, at Auction
- Junepurrr Sells Webtoon Series SubZero To Oni Press For Graphic Novels
- When Fall Of X Leaked in The Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2022
LITG two years ago, Amazing Spider-Man Gossip
- Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
- Willow To Be The New Vampire Slayer From April
- Moon Knight Coming to Hasbro as They Debut New Marvel Legends
- Night Court Stars Melissa Rauch & Lacretta Offer Updates & BTS Looks
- Marvel's Almost-Apology For What They Did To Ben Reilly (Spoilers)
- Kevin Smith Gets Emotional Discussing Bruce Willis: WonderCon 2022
- Captain Carter to Gunslinger Spawn, WonderCon 2022 Cosplay Day 1
- Cyrano: The Anatomy of a Failed Musical
- The Boys Season 3: Urban & Ackles Channel Their Inner Dark Knights
- Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Introduces Sebastian Sanger- No Joke!
- The Disney Dictator from Saturn in Future Comics, Up for Auction
- The Strange Horror of the Final Issue of Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
- First Look Inside Paul Cornell & Mike Hawthorne's Wild Cards at Marvel
- Blood-Stained Teeth Thank FOC It's Saturday, 2nd April 2022
- Alex Paknadel & Vasco Georgeiv on Punchline For Joker's Final Issue
- Angel Breaker, First Appearance In Batman #122 (Spoilers)
- Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre Comes To Britain's Got Talent
- Scholastic Buy Unnamed Aron Nels Steinke' Middle-Grade Graphic Novel
- Ghost Circus, A New Graphic Novel by Adrienne Kress & Jade Zhang
- Willow The Vampire Slayer in The Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2022
LITG three years ago, Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
- Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
- What Christopher Priest Said About Deathstroke And Terra
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
- Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
- Adult Swim Goes Kid-Friendly For April Fool's Day & We Want More
- Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
- Marvel Comics X Shonen Jump, Starts With My Hero Academia/Deadpool
- In X-Men #19, Laura Kinney: Wolverine Is Older Than Logan? (Spoilers)
- First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
- Green Lantern #1 – Preview the New Series Coming Next Week from DC
- First Look at Batman vs. Snake Eyes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3
- C.B. Cebulski Confirms Bleeding Cool Story About New Moon Knight Book
- Spider-Man: Life Story Returns With J. Jonah Jameson's Perspective
- Alien And Women Of Marvel Top Advance Reorders
- Tapas Media: A Digital Comics Primer for New Readers
- Gossip: Did Marvel Comics Cancel Predator Because Of Penguin?
- Small World: Magnetic Press Unveils Kickstarter for Cyberpunk Fantasy
- Savage Dragon/Witchblade Crossover – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 2nd
- The New Second Printing Boom At Boom
- 17 Stimulus-Worthy Pages Of Jack Kirby Original Artwork At Auction
- Superman #1 CGC 3.0 Sells for Record $310,111 at ComicConnect
- BINC Launches "Survive To Thrive" Grants For Comic Shops & Bookstores
- BHP Comics' Killtopia To Become Unreal Engine-Powered TV Show
- LATE: More Delays To Venom #200, X-Men #20 and Black Panther #25
- Image Unveils Die #16 Variant as Tribute to UK Comic Shops
- Steve Dillon Saint Of Killers Original Preacher #3 Artwork At Auction
- BRZRKR #1 Foil Cover Third Printing Allocated To 10,000 Copies
- Todd McFarlane Unseen Hulk & Spawn Original Cover Artwork At Auction
- BRZRKR 1:1000 Signed By Jonboy Meyers Rarer Than Those By Keanu Reeves
- Phoenix, Deathstroke and Shonen Jump – Daily LITG, 2nd of April 2021
LITG four years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
- Godzilla, King Of The Monsters Comes To "Magic: The Gathering"
- Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
- J Scott Campbell Black Widow, Death Metal, Joker Top Advance Reorders
- "Stargirl": Brec Bassinger, Geoff Johns On Arrowverse Connections
- Marvel Unlimited Expands with Free Classic Story Collections
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- James Tynion IV Shows New Work With Gary Frank and Martin Simmonds
- Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?
LITG five years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- Major Spoilers For Major X #1 – Who Is He and Who Came With Him?
- The Nature of Mark Alessi's Death Last Week
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- This is Why Marvel Team-Up With Spider-Man and Ms Marvel is Going to be a Thing (#1 Major Spoilers)
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
- April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
- A Meaty Snack in Tomorrow's War Of The Realms #1 (Major Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Redraws New Mutants #98 For Major X #1 (Spoilers)
- 'This Is The Fight Of Our Lives' Avengers Endgame Mini-Trailer Goes Live as Tickets Go On Sale
- Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California
- James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com
- Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger
- Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press
- Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
- Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.