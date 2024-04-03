Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ed Piskor, newlitg

Ed Piskor's Passing in The Daily LITG, 3rd April, 2024

The tragic news about Ed Piskor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, revisited for Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Ed Piskor, creator of Hip Hop Family Tree, passes away at 41.

Bleeding Cool's daily roundup includes Piskor's article.

LITG recap features news on Bobbie Chase, Batman comics, and more.

Comics community mourns MD Bright and discusses Secret Invasion art.

The tragic news about Ed Piskor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Ed Piskor, in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California

owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com

EIC of ComicBook.com Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger

(F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press

editor of Piranha Press Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.

