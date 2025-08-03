Red And Blue Venom in The Daily LITG, 3rd of August, 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Red and Blue Venom was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
Venom #252

Red and Blue Venom and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Marvel Confirms Venom's Red And Blue Spider-Man Costume In Venom #252
  2. Batman, Green Arrow & The Question Vs A Billionaire by Gabriel Hardman
  3. Two Coloured And Inked Pages Of John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen
  4. Marvel Confirms The End 2099 by Steve Orlando With Spider-Man 3099
  5. Paul Levitz Announces His Next Book, Titled "Marvel Explodes"
  6. Chris Ware, Art Spiegelman & Emil Ferris All Support Angoulême Boycott
  7. Ultimate Takes The Top Two In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  8. The Vampire Lestat Season 3 SDCC Teaser Was Exactly What We Needed
  9. Doctor Who: Billie Piper's The New Doctor (For Now) So Deal With It
  10. Hasbro Debuts Transformers NYCC 2025 Armada Nemesis Prime Set

LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

Grotesquerie
Image: Instagram Stories Screencap – Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts
  1. Grotesquerie Star Niecy Nash-Betts Finds Set Life One "Bloody" Mess 
  2. Magic: The Gathering Celebrates D&D's 50th With Five Secret Lair Drops
  3. NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Raises $4 Million to Create AI Comics 
  4. Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez & Eva Longoria Go "Mabel"
  5. Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2024 
  6. Comic Creators React to Colin Kaepernick's A.I. Comics Generator, Lumi
  7. Scott Shaw Would Like To Be Paid For Todd McFarlane's Captain Carrot 
  8. Iron Maiden's Fear of the Dark Album Comes to Life with Iron Studios
  9. Seven Comic Book Stores Opening, Five Comic Book Stores Closing
  10. Comic Creators Respond To Roy Thomas' Wish For Lead Wolverine Credit
  11. Is a Resurrected Character Leading to a Valiant Civil War? (Spoilers)
  12. The Fascinating History Behind V-Man in Fox's V-Comics, at Auction
  13. First Appearance of Daredevil in Silver Streak Comics #6, at Auction
  14. Frank R. Paul & Gernsback v Macfadden in Superworld Comics, at Auction
  15. Joyce Brabner, Comic Book Writer, Editor & Publisher Has Died At 72
  16. The Eye, Air Man & Other Wonders of Keen Detective Funnies, at Auction
  17. Tom Taylor And Bruno Redondo's Nightwing #118 Finale Delayed A Month
  18. Ace's Dr. Fate, Flash Lightning in Sure-Fire Comics #1, Up for Auction
  19. HarperAlley Expanding Into Adult Graphic Novels, Manga And Manwha
  20. Kalevala: The Graphic Novel: ABLAZE to Publish Finnish Epic Saga
  21. PrintWatch: Void Rivals #1 Tenth Printing, Seconds for NYX & X-Force

LITG two years ago, Donny Cates Missing 6 Months

Donny Cates' Car Crash in the Daily LITG 3rd August 2023
Cosmic Ghost Rider as co-created by Donny Cates, even if he doesn't remember it
  1. Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident
  2. The State Of Marvel & The X-Men After The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)
  3. Kitty Pryde, Natural Born Killer Of The X-Men? (X-Men #25 XSpoilers)
  4. Marvel Debuts Teen Deadpool In New Champions Sidekick Covers
  5. How Iceman & Magneto Survived (X-Men, Iceman & Scarlet Witch Spoilers) 
  6. Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)
  7. Xbox Releases Kemco: 50 RPGs Celebratory Bundle
  8. How Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's GODS Invade Marvel This Week 
  9. Simu Liu Talks Working with Barbie Director Greta Gerwig 
  10. Page 616 & Blind Item From Toronto Comic Con Ahead Of NYCC 
  11. The Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Party That Paid You $300 To Attend
  12. The Always Sunny Gang Has Been After Shush Since 2011 (Sorry, Batman)
  13. Which Main Character Turns Traitor In Star Wars: Dark Droids #1?
  14. Smuggling Knock-Off Trading Cards in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2023

LITG three years ago, Preparing For Grant Morrison

Every Batman Writer Is Doing Grant Morrison Now

  1. Batman & Detective Comics, Preparing For Grant Morrison? (Spoilers)
  2. Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough
  3. Legion of X #4 Preview: Nightcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!
  4. McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
  5. Batfleck is Back as New Batman on Batsignal Statue Hits Iron Studios
  6. McFarlane Toys Officially Reveals the Return of DC Comics Super Powers
  7. Tini Howard On Betsy Braddock And Rachel Summers As Girlfriends
  8. Venom Takes on Agony and Riot with New Marvel Legends 3-Pack Set
  9. TOLDJA: Mark Millar's New Comics With Pepe Larraz & Jorge Jiménez
  10. Pokémon GO Event Review: Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries
  11. Venom Crosses Over Into X-Men/Spider-Man Dark Web Event In November
  12. Wuxia Graphic Novel, Assassin G by Jen Troy & He Tao, Gets A Trailer
  13. DC Comics To Collect Sandman Mystery Theatre Again, Third Time Lucky?
  14. The Suddenly Disappearing She-Hulk Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic
  15. Dark Crisis #3 Vs Flashpoint Beyond #4 For The Future Of DC (Spoilers)
  16. Meet The Penguin's New Babies (Batman #126 Spoilers)
  17. No Justice League? Two Possible Dark Crisis #3 Replacements (Spoilers)
  18. Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?
  19. McDonald's Pokémon Promotion Begins in the Daily LITG 2nd August 2022

LITG four years ago, Rickjecting the Riccine

Rickjectinf The Riccine in the Daily LITG, 3rd of August 2021

  1. Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained
  2. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
  3. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  4. Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  6. Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics To Return With A New Publisher
  7. Truths Are Told in this Preview of Immortal Hulk #49
  8. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
  9. DC Comics Finally Collect All 300 Issues Of Hellblazer – And More
  10. Hawkeye: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Offers Kate Bishop Left-Handed Love
  11. Henry Barajas Moves From Top Cow To Sales Manager At Oni Press
  12. Black Canary Has… A Canary Cave? (Justice League #66 Spoilers)
  13. An Underappreciated Run of Lady Luck from Quality Comics, at Auction
  14. Fantagraphics Publish Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers Ahead Of TV Show
  15. A Second Comics Exhibition For The Second City
  16. This Week, Gotham City Makes Batman And Robin Illegal (Spoilers)
  17. James Gunn Likes "Stupid Watchmen" Description Of The Suicide Squad
  18. Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  19. Sandman Gets New, Pricey Collections Ahead Of Netflix Adaptations
  20. Transgender Teen In Search Of A Monster- Clive Hawken's YA OGN Walker
  21. Deadly Class To End With #52?
  22. Audible Sandman Gets An Artbook Of Its Fans Dreams
  23. Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021
  24. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2021 Edition

LITG five years ago, Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 takes the lead in top ten of traffic…

  1. Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
  2. Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
  3. Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
  4. PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
  5. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  6. Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
  7. Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
  8. DC Comics Confirms Emma is New Wonder Woman Villain Liar Liar
  9. Pokémon GO All Over The Daily LITG, 2nd August 2020
  10. Obscure Comics: He-Man & The MOTU Episode 40, "Captured"
  11. A New Wave of Indie Creators Is Upending Mainstream Comics
  12. Iron Man #2 Follows Through On Marvel #1000 Korvac Tease (Preview)
  13. Something Is Killing The Children Stops Something Killing The Adults
  14. X-Men #10 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vs New York Police in Champions #1 Preview

LITG six years ago, Geoff Johns

Geoff Johns himself was getting scammed – as opposed to getting called out.

  1. DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
  2. 11 Pages From Superman/Batman – Who Are The Secret Six? Batman Who Laughs #7 Spoilers…
  3. Rob Liefeld on Andrew Rev, the New Owner Of Youngblood
  4. "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
  5. Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
  6. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
  7. Marvel Comics Prices Go Up – And Down…
  8. DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
  9. Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
  10. Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong

  • Sina Grace, writer on Iceman and Power Rangers, creator of The Li'l Depressed Boy
  • Rob Williams, co-creator of Cla$$war and Unfollow, writer on 2000AD, Ghost Rider, and Suicide Squad.
  • Francesco Manna, artist on Crossed, Dejah Thoris, Swords Of Sorrow, Old Man Logan.
  • Victor Santos, artist on Mice Templar, Violent Love, Godzilla, Furious

