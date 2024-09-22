Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg

Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth in the Daily LITG, 22nd September 2024

Frank Miller drawing Sabretooth were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary Frank Miller's Sabretooth drawing makes waves on Bleeding Cool.

Check out the top 10 most-read stories, featuring Brie Larson as Elektra.

Marvel and DC's December 2024 solicits reveal big surprises.

Explore classic comic auctions with iconic covers and rare issues.

Frank Miller drawing Sabretooth were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics Full December 2023 Solicits

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG two years ago, X-Terminators

LITG three years ago, Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side-

LITG four years ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie

And didn't that work out well?

LITG six years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Peter Kuper , creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.

, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist. Magdalene Visaggio , co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.

, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage. Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.

Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.

creator of Scam. Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.

Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.

creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling. Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth, Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth, Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth, Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!