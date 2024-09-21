Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, newlitg
DC Give Batman Fans What They Want – Daily LITG, 21st September 2024
Details of the new comic book series Batman: Dark Patterns from DC Comics were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits and the most read stories yesterday
- DC To Give Fans What They Say They Want With Batman: Dark Patterns
- DC Comics Full December 2024 Solicits, More Than Just Absolute Batman
- Marvel To Introduce An Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy In 2025
- Superman & Lois Season 4 Eps. 1 & 2 Official Overviews Released
- McFarlane's Legacy of Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a Toy Grail
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full December 2024 Solicits
- The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits Timeslides Into 2025
- The First Two-And-A-Bit Weeks Of Marvel Comics' January 2025 Solicits
- Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics
- Absolute Batman #1 Gets Well Over 200,000 Orders
- Mike Baron's Nexus Comes To Valiant & Alien December 2024 Solicits
- Batman Is Every Two Weeks From DC Comics.. But Is Now Two Weeks Late
- Dynamite Gets Over 61,000 Orders For Terminator #1
- Madam Satan's Lurid Origins in the Rare Pep Comics #16, at Auction
- Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, To Join The Avengers In 2025
- The Exorcist's William Peter Blatty & Mystery Men Comics 3, at Auction
- Jesus Orellana Brings A Juvenile To Image Comics In December
- Frank Miller's Pandora Returns In Abrams Comics December 2024 Solicits
- DC's New Metamorpho: The Element Man Series Ahead Of Superman Movie
- Thunder Thunder ThunderCats in Dynamite's December 2024 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Dark Horse Comics Full December 2024 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Boom Studios Full December 2024 Solicits
- Garth Ennis and Mike Perkins Bring Freddie Fix to Image Comics
- JG Jones' Dust To Dust From Image Comics For Christmas Day (Finally)
- Luana Vecchio Launches Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale From Image Comics
- Thundercats & Lord Of The Rings on Next Week's Previews Covers
- The Toxic Avenger's Second Polybagged Trading Card
- Pete Morisi's Boxing Love Story in All True Romance #11, at Auction
LITG one year ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"
- Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Addresses Justin Roiland Situation
- Who Is Joining Orchis? Where Are The X-Men? Today's Krakoan #XSpoilers
- DC Comics Cancels Hardware, Trial Of Amazons & Batman Foil Facsimiles
- Parallel World: C-Drama Adventure with The Coolest Heroine on TV
- Comic Book Creators React To Russell Brand Investigation
- Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man For 2024
- Captain America is Now a Landlord In The Marvel Universe
- Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man & Gang War Solicits For December 2023
- DC Comics Cancels Listing For Justice Society Of America #10
- The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
- The Exorcist's William Peter Blatty & Mystery Men Comics 3, at Auction
- James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera Launch Book Of Butcher #1
- Mat Groom & Nicoletta Baldari's Bad Blood Comic For Kelly McMahon
- Are All The Copies of Rare Flavours #1 Incentive Covers Spoken For?
- The Evil That Spider-Men Do (Uncanny & Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
- Errors For Batman #608 Batman Day Foil Edition & Fishflies #2
- You Will Pay The Price! Kneel Before Zod #1 Jumps From $3.99 To $4.99
- Marvel To Reveal Future Of Their Star Wars Comics Again – Revelations
LITG two years ago, Supernatural Spinoff Pitch
- Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
- Tom Taylor Finds A New Use For The Comics Code in Nightwing #96
- How DC Will Publish Batman: One Bad Day In Hardcover For 2023
- When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
- Hasbro Reveals New Transformers Masterpiece Nemesis Prime Figure
- Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
- Black Adam Brings A Sumerian Pantheon Of Gods To DC Comics (Spoilers)
- The Flash #786 Wants To Change The Name of Dark Crisis… A Bit
- Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Grants & Scholarships For Comic Shops at Diamond Summit in Baltimore
- Eric Powell Brings The Goon & Albatross Funnybooks Back To Dark Horse
- Vault Comics Continues Double Feature Into December 2022 Solicits
- One Piece Published as ONEPIECE, A Single Comic 21,450 Pages Long
- The DC Book of Pride: A Celebration of DC's Queer Characters for 2023
LITG three years ago, Saying Goodbye To Family Guy
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- What If…? Poster Proves Thor's Hammer is Good For Pointing at Things
- Disney/LucasFilm Pulls Star Wars Middle-Grade Comics From IDW?
- Ric Flair Issues Statement Denying Dark Side of the Ring Allegations
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
- Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
- Our First Look at Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #1
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
- Way of X Artist Reveals Unused Hellfire Gala Costume Designs
- Monster Fun: Rebellion Launches New British Kids' Comic in April 2022
- Todd McFarlane On Brett Booth, Gunslinger Spawn, and Dinosaurs
- X-Men #3 Preview: Who Invited the High Evolutionary to This Party?
- The Return Of The Guilt Hulk – In Symbiote Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Captain America Descended From English/Irish Abolitionists? (Spoilers)
- Captain America: The Ghost Army: Scholastic Previews Character Art
- DC Comics Trademarks Jason Momoa For Towels, Diaper Changing Pads
- Will Gunslinger Spawn #1 Set A New Comic Book Record?
- No Predator Comics From Marvel At All In 2021 Now
- Pennsylvania School Banned I Am Rosa Parks Comic And More, For A Year
- A King's Vengeance & Cult Of Ikaris in Scout's December 2021 Solicits
- Leonardo TMNT #1 From Mirage Studios At Heritage Auctions
- Nell Nelson's Graphic Novel, Stunt Girl by Nora Neus & Julie Robine
LITG four years ago, Pokemon and American Horror Stories
- Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- Full Decoding Porygon Research Tasks For Pokémon GO Community Day
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
- Brian Michael Bendis Comments On Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Porygon Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Marvel Runs "Rest In Power" Chadwick Boseman Tributes On Comic Covers
- 25 Hot Comics in September For a Comic Store In Your Future
- Batman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 20th September 2020 – Twice
- IDW Publish Spider-Man and Thanos Origins in December 2020 Solicits
- Maiden, Taarna, Black Beacon, Rise, Heavy Metal December 2020 Solicits
LITG five years ago, we were right about James Tynion IV
- James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
- DC Comics to Announce New Batman Writer Tomorrow on Batman Day
- When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
- Review: "Dungeons & Dragons" Descent Into Avernus Dice
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
- House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
- When a Pregnant Superhero Has to Fight the Baby's Father… "Supermom Expecting Trouble" Launches in Action Lab December 2019 Solicitations
- James Tynion IV – Confirming Nothing About Batman, But Taking The Congratulations
- The Cancellation of Marilyn Manor – and the End Of Black Crown at IDW (UPDATE)
LITG six years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Batpenis No More? Future Printings of Batman Damned Will Be Censored
- Robert Kirkman Orders All Copies of Next Week's Die!Die!Die! #3 Destroyed
- Comic Retailer Writes to Dan DiDio About Batman Damned Content
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Matthew Summo, Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions
- Kurt KC Christenson, Comic Book Creative Consultant
- Wayne Winsett, Owner/ President at Time Warp Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
