Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, newlitg

DC Give Batman Fans What They Want – Daily LITG, 21st September 2024

Details of the new comic book series Batman: Dark Patterns from DC Comics were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Batman: Dark Patterns rises as most-read article on Bleeding Cool, promising new thrills for fans.

Marvel unveils Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy for 2025, stirring excitement.

McFarlane's exclusive Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a must-have for collectors.

Jonathan Kent and Jay Nakamura's future in the DC universe teased with major spoilers.

Details of the new comic book series Batman: Dark Patterns from DC Comics were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

LITG two years ago, Supernatural Spinoff Pitch

LITG three years ago, Saying Goodbye To Family Guy

LITG four years ago, Pokemon and American Horror Stories

LITG five years ago, we were right about James Tynion IV

LITG six years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matthew Summo, Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions

Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions Kurt KC Christenson, Comic Book Creative Consultant

Comic Book Creative Consultant Wayne Winsett, Owner/ President at Time Warp Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!