Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hulk, newlitg

Marvel Introduce Hell Hulk… Hellk? The Daily LITG 14th February 2025

Marvel Comics introduces a Hell Hulk in Hellverine... should we call him Hellk? The Daily LITG for the 14th of February 2025

Article Summary Marvel's new Hell Hulk debut in Hellverine raises excitement among fans and critics alike.

Bleeding Cool ranks Hell Hulk as the top story amid fierce pop culture news competition.

Discover the most popular stories, including comics, TV series, and collectibles updates.

Explore Marvel and DC's past crossovers, anniversaries, and upcoming comic book events.

Marvel introducing a Hell Hulk was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel introducing a Hell Hulk and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Marvel & DC Crossovers

LITG two years ago, Rosalia on Coke

LITG three years ago, Doctor Elmo

LITG four years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano

LITG five years ago – Parasite became a comic

And Aurora joined X-Factor.

LITG six years ago, Poison Ivy controversy began

And there was no post-credit scene for Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date. Well, it beats the alternative.

Niko Henrichon of Doctor Strange

of Doctor Strange Phillip Vaughan , Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee.

, Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee. David B. Quinn , co-creator of Faust

, co-creator of Faust Michael Kasinger , sketch card artist.

, sketch card artist. Suzanne Dechnik , comics colourist

, comics colourist Chad Bowers, writer on Youngblood, X-Men 92, Swordquest, Deadpool.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!