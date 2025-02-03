Posted in: Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg

Neil Gaiman Off Good Omens in The Daily LITG, 3rd of February 2025

The estate of Sir Terry Pratchett removing Neil Gaiman from the Good Omens Kickstarter in The Daily LITG, 3rd of February 2025

Article Summary The Terry Pratchett estate's decision to remove Neil Gaiman from the Good Omens Kickstarter dominates headlines.

Explore the top trending stories, including insights on comic book pricing, TV series returns, and merchandise launches.

Dive into previous years' major events, showcasing the ever-evolving pop culture landscape and fan interests.

The estate of Sir Terry Pratchett removing Neil Gaiman from the Good Omens Kickstarter was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Terry Pratchett Estate removing Neil Gaiman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago… The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard

LITG two years ago, The Return of The Justice League

LITG three years ago, The Masked Singer

LITG four years ago, Keratin and Adam Ellis – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh

And Immortal Hulk had great power.

LITG six years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And we got to read Angel Punisher again. If we were masochists.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Randy Lofficier , writers, editor and translator of comics.

, writers, editor and translator of comics. Joe Bennett, artist on Immortal Hulk.

artist on Immortal Hulk. Byron Erickson , comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.

, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa. Richard Marschall , writer/editor and comic strip historian.

, writer/editor and comic strip historian. Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.

