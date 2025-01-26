Posted in: Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg

Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in the Daily LITG, for 26th of January 2025

The cancellation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys from Dark Horse Comics yesterday, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The cancellation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys from Dark Horse Comics yesterday, coming after repeated allegations of sexual abuse, which he has denied, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

