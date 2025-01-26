Posted in: Comics | Tagged: neil gaiman, newlitg
Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys in the Daily LITG, for 26th of January 2025
The cancellation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys from Dark Horse Comics yesterday, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys comic canceled by Dark Horse amid abuse claims, top story on Bleeding Cool.
- Daily LitG offers a roundup of popular stories in pop culture, comics, TV, and more.
- Bleeding Cool highlights trending topics, industry news, and comic solicitations for April 2025.
- Explore past stories from LITG archives: pop culture anniversaries and comics retrospectives.
The cancellation of Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys from Dark Horse Comics yesterday, coming after repeated allegations of sexual abuse, which he has denied, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys Comic Has Been Canceled By Dark Horse
- Nightshade: Bosch Author Michael Connelly Reveals New Novel's Covers
- The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4 "Darkness Falling" Images Released
- Emily In Paris Season 5: Lucien Laviscount Back; Lucas Bravo In talks
- The Diplomat: Whitford, Janney Set for Season 3 "West Wing" Reunion
- What Choice For Smaller Publishers, If Lunar & Penguin Aren't Options?
- WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Will Make Tony Khan Cry Tonight
- Lion-O Comes to Eternia with New ThunderCats x MOTU Collab
- The Boys: Sterling K. Brown Explains Why He Passed on Series Role
- DC Comics' Full April 2025 Solicits… More Than Just Batman
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Cypress Hill Gets Black Sunday Graphic Novel From Z2 In April 2025
- Vault Switches From Comics To Japanese Light Novels From April 2025
- Now Kathyrn Murdoch Joins James Murdoch in AWA April 2025 Solicits
- Total Recall Sequel Coming From Sumerian in April 2025
- DC Comics Solicits in the Daily LITG 25th January 2025
LITG one year ago… Marvel Solicits
- Marvel Comics' Full Solicits And Solicitations For April 2024
- Biggest Beast World Spoilers That Transform Titans Into Traitors
- The Roxxin' Thor #1 Launches In April From Marvel… Or Not
- Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
- Todd McFarlane To Sign A Copy Of Spawn #350 For All Comic Stores
- Jeopardy! Ken Jennings Welcomes Emma Stone as Regular Contestant
- Marvel's Immortal Thor To Be Renamed The Roxxin' Thor (Spoilers)
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Valiant's Full April 2024 Solicitations
- Orchis, Dominion, The Fifth Empire, Externals in Today's X-Men Comics
- Disney Continue Confusing Customers With Mickey Mouse Marvel Variants
- Deadweights #1 Launches in Ahoy Comics' April 2024 Solicits
- Mad Cave's April 2024 Solicits From Dick Tracy To Love Stories
- Maleficent Had a 90,000 Launch, Now Gets YA-Style Digest Collections
- Baby Barbarian, Killtown & Loop in Scout Comics' April 2024 Solicits
- Disney's Hercules Comes to Comics by Elliott Kalan & George Kambadais
- Webtoon's New Deals With Aethon Books & Penguin Random House
- Everyone Comics of Long Island City Broken Into, Starts GoFundMe
- Steve Niles Writes New Zombie Comic, Red Sonja: Empire Of The Damned
- PrintWatch: Wonder Woman, Cobra Commander, Justice League Vs Godzilla
- JobWatch: Henry Varona Joins Diamond, Whitney Leopard Promoted
- Posy Simmonds, First Brit To Win The Grand Prix At Angoulême Festival
- The Roxxin' Thor in the Daily LITG 25th January 2024
LITG two years ago, Cloverfield Director Reveals the Meaning of the Film's Final Scene
- Cloverfield Director Reveals the Meaning of the Film's Final Scene
- Jeremy Renner Injured Attempting to Save Nephew: Sheriff's Report
- Marvel Digital App Not Updating In Wake Of ComiXology Layoffs
- What Have They Done To Ben Reilly? (Dark Web Spoilers)
- Mister Sinister Is The Hero Of The Sins Of Sinister #1 (XSpoilers)
- Very Sneaky Peek At McFarlane Toys at London Toy Fair
- Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland; Rick and Morty Will Continue
- Mariko Tamaki Off Green Lantern? Dawn Of DC Plans Changed Already
- Dawn Of DC – Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott Launch Titans #1
- A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
- Dawn Of DC – Cyborg #1 From Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney in May
- How Mister Sinister Saves The World… For Himself (Sins Of Sinister)
- Lake Como Comic Art Festival's Guest List Is Better Than Yours
- Gail Simone Becomes The Topic Of BBC's University Challenge
- Marvel's Demonic Spider-Man Rek-Rap Is A Complete Wanker (Spoilers)
- DC Sell Exclusive Box for One Bad Day Hardcovers & a New Killing Joke
- Creator Clash 2 in The Daily LITG, 25th January 2023
LITG three years ago, Batman Tales And Origins
- Rewriting Origins And Other Batman Continuities In Today's DC Comics
- What A Surprise, Daredevil #1 With Same Creative Team & Matt Murdock
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- Hasbro Gives Fans a Closer Look at Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
- Hulk #3 Booms On eBay, Selling For $16 A Copy, Over "Black Hulk"
- Today, Shazam Almost Brings Back Captain Marvel (Spoilers)
- Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
- Tom Taylor On Superman: Son Of Kal-El Absence From December's Top 50
- Kid Eternity To Get A Big Role In Upcoming Justice League Dark?
- First Look: Kevin Wada's Oni Press Exclusive Cover For Chef's Kiss
- What Stephanie Phillips Got Past DC In Today's Harley Quinn #11
- Deathstroke's T.R.U.S.T. Revealed – Will He Abuse It? (Spoilers)
- Even Robin Objects To How DC Comics Portrays Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- What A Surprise, Daredevil #1 With Same Creative Team & Matt Murdock
- Today, Superman Crosses Over With Richard Donner's Goonies – Again
- Today, Shazam Almost Brings Back Captain Marvel (Spoilers)
- A New Origin For Catwoman From DC Comics, Today
- Still Supernatural In The Daily LITG 25th January 2022
LITG four years ago, Hulk #181
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
- Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
- The Masked Singer Season 5 Teaser Promises Game-Changing Return
- Brian Bendis No Longer Exclusive At DC Comics
- Doctor Who: The Rise and Premature Fall of the TV Whoniverse
- Jason Aaron & Ed McGuiness' Heroes Reborn – A World Without Avengers
- New Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels Statues Arrive From Gentle Giant
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eight
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Tomorrow Night You Will Be Able To Vote For The X-Men
- Comic Store In Your Future – To Change Or Not To Change?
- Kyle's Little Sister: JY's New Graphic Novel About Sibling Rivalry
- Marjorie Finnegan: AWA Teases Garth Ennis' Time Travel Caper Comedy
- In DC Future State, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
- Locust, Rodents, Unikorn, Snatched in Scout April 2021 Solicitations
- Edgar Church: The Artwork Behind the Greatest Comic Collection Ever
- Red Sonja Original Art by Frank Thorne Up for Auction
- Alan Moore-Inspired Nightmares Of Providence in April Solicits
- Frankee White & Kat Baumann's 20 Fists #1 From Source Point in April
- Will Your Copy Of BRZRKR #1 Be Signed By Keanu Reeves?
- Number-crunching DC Comics' Shrinking Output – April 2021
- Kevin Eastman's Totally Twisted Tales – But What About Lost Angeles?
- Agent Janna Morishima Tells Us How to Build a Career In Kids Comics
- Ted Sikora's Bloom Returns to Diamond From Hero Tomorrow Comics
LITG five years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large
And Wolverine was up to stuff.
- Transformers Soundwave and Ravage Get Expensive with Prime 1 Studio
- Let's Take a Look at The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hellbat Figure
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- Wolverine Heads to South America to Kidnap a Child in X-Men #5 [Preview]
- Rick & Morty Go To Hell – and Rick And Morty Present: The Council Of Ricke From Oni Press April 2020 Solicitations
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
- How Long Before the Beast Screws Up This Time? X-Force #6 [Preview]
- IDW Loses $26.4 Million in 2019, Projects Profitability in 2021
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
LITG six years ago – Hush fell
And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.
- DC Comics Cancels Batman Hush Omnibus
- Terry Crews, Zac Efron Get BossLogic Reimaginings as Jaxx and Green Lantern
- The Cut Spider-Ham Joke That Took Things Too Far in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'
- Nudity Removal Demands for DC Comics' Second Coming
- Rob Liefeld Will Not Attend Hollywood's Tribute to Stan Lee
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sal Buscema, artist on The Incredible Hulk
- Gary Colabuono, comic book historian
- Brian Holguin, comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic
- Kyle Holtz, artist on Web Of Venom
- Ace Continuado, artist on Shaper and Snow White
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Anansi Boys, Anansi Boys, Anansi Boys, Anansi Boys, Anansi Boys,