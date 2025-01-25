Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newlitg

DC Comics Solicits in the Daily LITG 25th January 2025

DC Comics Solicits made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

DC Comics Solicits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago… The Roxxin' Thor

LITG two years ago, Creator Clash 2

LITG three years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG four years ago, Star Trek, Superman, Hulk #181

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG five years ago – we knew Secret Invasion was coming

And Lion Forge lost its beat.

LITG six years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was restructuring – setting the tone for the next two years.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kev Walker, artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra.

artist on 2000AD, Thunderbolts and Doctor Aphra. Geoff Johns , writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam.

, writer of Doomsday Clock and Shazam. Former Dark Horse editorial director, Meloney C. Crawford.

Gary Cohn, comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil.

comics writer, co-creator of Princess Amethyst, Gemworld and Blue Devil. Turtel Onli, Father of the Black Age of Comics.

Father of the Black Age of Comics. John Lustig, Donald Duck comics writer

Donald Duck comics writer Chuck Wojtkiewicz, artist of Justice League, Jaguar and Southern Knights.

