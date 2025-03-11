Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london book fair, newlitg, R.E. Burke

R.E. Burke & London Book Fair in The Daily LITG, 11th March, 2025

R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border and our follow up were the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Article Summary R.E. Burke detained by ICE at Canada-US border captivates Bleeding Cool readers.

Top stories at the London Book Fair include exclusives and comic industry insights.

Explore upcoming releases, events, and expert opinions shaping the comic world.

Catch highlights, nostalgia, and notable anniversaries in Lying In The Gutters series.

British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border and our follow up Details Of British Comic Creator R.E. Burke's Detention By ICE Emerge were amongst the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and still top the charts while I am at London Book Fair right now. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Detained By ICE After Crossing Border and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… What's Up With The X-Men

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman Relaunches

LITG three years ago, Batman, ComiXology

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes

LITG five years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And Lizzie McGuire was pushing the envelope.

LITG six years ago – Batman Damned changed things

And The Punisher was in trouble.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comics writer and editor Dani Colman

Steve Novak , comic creator of The Bad Guys.

, comic creator of The Bad Guys. SSDG! creator Rob Bass .

. Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.

artist and official art dealer of and Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.

artist of Bella. Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics

