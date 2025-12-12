Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, todd mcfarlane
Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man – Daily LITG, 12th December 2025
Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man For Invincible Team-Up Reprint
- Ultimate Spider-Man #24 Is Now Two Months Late, Until End Of February
- Marvel Comics Armageddon Solicits For March 2026
- Absolute Batman Arrives at Iron Studios with New 1/10 Art Scale Statue
- Star Wars: Shadow Of Maul Is A Shadow Lord Prequel For March 2026
- Scott Snyder Spoiled Absolute Batman #15 More Than We Ever Could
- Blade "Just Unraveled" According To Star Mia Goth
- Supergirl Sees The Truth In The Official Teaser Trailer
- Event Horizon Gets A Sequel, Set Two Centuries After The Original Film
- X-Men Age Of Revelation Sorts Out Magik… But What About Firestar?
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Lois Lane Vs Mary Jane Watson in The Daily LITG, 10th December 2025
- Official Cancelled Selection List Angouleme Comic Art Festival 2026
- Despite 300,000 Orders, Absolute Batman #15 Skyrockets On eBay
- Rainbow Rowell's Novel Cherry Baby, About Being Caricatured In Comics
- Alex De Campi & Neil Edwards' Rogue Trooper Ahead Of Duncan Jones Film
- Angoulême To Run A Free January Comics Event Instead Of The Festival
- The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue in The Daily LITG, 11th December 2025
In LITG one year ago, The New Ultimate Wolverine
- The New Ultimate Wolverine Is Not Canadian (Spoilers)
- Big News Coming From Marvel Comics Tomorrow
- Suits: L.A.: "The Flash" Star & More Join Stephen Amell Spinoff Series
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser: Rick Runs Auditions for a New Jerry
- How Lois Lane: Superwoman Leads Into The Big Superman Event of 2025
- A Third Course For Storm And Doctor Doom? Spoilers
- More Diamond Comics Distributor Delays And Comic Store Distress
- The Rookie Season 7: ABC Releases New Teaser, Official Key Art Poster
- Iron Studios Unveils New Statue for Cyclops Leader of the X-Men
- Marvel's Punisher Copycat Vs CEO Story by Garth Ennis & Steve Dillon
- Yoon Ha Lee & Minkyu Jung's Doom's Division for One World Under Doom
- Boom Studios To Switch From Diamond Comics To Penguin Random House
- Mutant Surveillance, Juggernaut & ClikClok in Today's X-Men XSpoilers
- Tryout Vol 2: The Squad Graphic Novel Gets Hundred Thousand Print Run
- "No More Metas" and Amanda Waller Was Right in Black Lightning #2
- Rick And Morty Season 8 Teaser in the Daily LITG, 11th December, 2024
LITG two years ago, Talking 'Bout Bigeneration
- Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"
- Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
- John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things: Glenn O'Leary Special
- Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2024 And Early 2025
- Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
- Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
- Ultimate Storm & Ultimate Killmonger In Ultimate Black Panther
- Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
- Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Giggle": When One Becomes Two
- Mark Millar Writing A Second Volume Of Empress, Add To The List
- Playing Hangman With Batman In Detective Comics #1079 (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow
- Halo Jones & Robo-Hunter's Ian Gibson Dies, Aged 77, RIP
- Alex Taylor Wins The UK First Graphic Novel Award 2023
- Fantagraphics Rushes Joe Sacco's Palestine Back To Print
- Talking 'Bout Bigeneration in The Daily LITG 11th of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday
- Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
- Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
- When Alan Moore Wrote the Final Superman Comic Instead of Jerry Siegel
- Warner Bros. Discovery Picking Fight with Netflix Over "The Sandman"?
- Marvel Comics Mixes Up Its Captain Americas
- Doctor Who: The Moral Failings of The Thirteenth Doctor's Era
- Spawn's Movation To Fight Batman And Other BatSpoilers
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
- First Appearance of Archangel and the Origin of Apocalypse
- Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
- The Lost World of Fiction House's Jungle Comics, Up for Auction
- Exorcists Never Die From Steve Orlando & Sebastián Píriz From Mad Cave
- Satan's Safari and Other Sheena Stories in Jumbo Comics, at Auction
- Monsters of Metal: Krampus in Concert Preview: Swipe File
- Will Jeff Smith's Bone #4 Top $1000 At Auction Today?
- Gaga Over Wednesday in The Daily LITG, 11th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Dino Megazord
- Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
- Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
- Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder
- Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
- Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
- Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late
- Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel
- Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders
- The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman
- Afro-Punk Director, James Spooner, Creates New Punk Graphic Novel
- Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Shirts To Help The Colston Four
- Deluxe Mandalorian in the Daily LITG, 11th December 2021
- Rhea Ewing's Fine: A Comic About Gender, Graphic Novel Debut in April
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
- Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
- Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
- Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
- Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
- Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
- HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
- Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
- Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
- Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
- Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
- Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
- Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders
LITG six years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
- Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
- Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
- Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
- Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
- "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
- Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
LITG seven years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up
But everything you knew was wrong.
- Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
- New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
- Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
- Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
- Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
- Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
