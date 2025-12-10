Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jim lee, lois lane, mary jane watson, newlitg, Tom King
Lois Lane Vs Mary Jane Watson in The Daily LITG, 10th December 2025
Tom King & Jim Lee's Lois Lane & Mary Jane Watson was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday for Lying In The Gutters
Tom King & Jim Lee's Lois Lane & Mary Jane Watson and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Superman/Spider-Man: Tom King & Jim Lee's Lois Lane & Mary Jane Watson
- Storm Meets Marvel Rivals' Galacta in X-Men March 2025 Solicits
- Dan Abnett Returns To Marvel On Imperial Guardians In March 2026
- Something To Know Before Reading Absolute Batman #15 Tomorrow
- First Look At Rogue #1 by Erica Schultz and Luigi Zagaria
- Rafael Albuquerque Reveals Absolute Green Arrow To Be A Horror Title
- Time For Number Twos… DC Comics/Vertigo Solicits For March 2026
- Absolute Joker Created Fox News? Who Else? Absolute Batman Spoilers…
- Absolute Batman Arrives at Iron Studios with New 1/0 Art Scale Statue
- Marvel Comics Renames "Infamous Iron Man" As "Rise Of Doom"
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Stranger Things, Phantasm & Absolute: Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week
- How Lunar's Christine Merkler Found Out About The Diamond Bankruptcy
- First Look Inside The Dungeons Of Doom From Marvel Comics
Green Arrow An Absolute Horror in The Daily LITG, 9th December 2025
In LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser: Rick Runs Auditions for a New Jerry
- Hasbro Unveils New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave for 2025
- Storm #3 To Create Big Comic Book Headlines This Week? (Spoilers)
- New Ultimate Universe Versions of Classic Marvel Characters (Spoilers)
- Transformers: Age of the Primes Star Optimus Prime Figure Unveiled
- Justice League Has A New Way To Take Down Superman (Spoilers)
- Omnibuses For House Of X, Gang War, Conan, Shade, Babyteeth & Madman
- Ghosts Of Future Spoilers In Marvel's Timeslide This Christmas
- Ursula LeGuin Wizard Of Earthsea Graphic Novel Gets 100,000 Print Run
- Megatronus The Fallen Transformers Figure Announced by Hasbro
- Star Wars Black History Month for Marvel Comics, February 2025
- Penny Draws A Team Sport Graphic Novel Gets A 150,000 Print Run
- A Look At Storm: Lifedream For Black History Month & 50th Anniversary
- DC Universe Infinite for France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico
- Ultimate Howard The Duck in the Daily LITG, 9th of December, 2024
LITG two years ago, Predator Censored
- Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
- The Boys Producer Shuts Down "Woke" Attacks with Very Painful Reminder
- Marvel Will Give Us The Beast Vs The Beast For The Fall Of X Finale
- Marvel's Full X-Men Solicits & Solicitations for March 2024
- Nancy Collins On Her Removed Story from Marvel's Predator Omnibus
- Will Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Fallout Bring 2 Doctors and A Movie?
- Beast Kingdom Debuts 3,000LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue
- CM Punk Disrespected on AEW Dynamite Last Night
- Mystery Retailer Talks Variant Covers & How Obama Was A Tipping Point
- Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"
- Maxwell Lord: James Gunn, J. M. DeMatteis Share More of Their Thoughts
- Bryce Gold Quits Head Of Comics At Kickstarter After Only Six Months
- Black Panther's New Champions Sidekick Makes Second Cover Appearance
- Batman & Transformers Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus Delayed Until 2025
- Predator Omnibus Censored In The Daily LITG 9th of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday
- Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode
- Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
- Comic Book Creators React To AI Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion
- Mark Millar Says DC Will Publish His New Superman Comic
- Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future
- Christopher Priest & Carlo Pagulayan's Superman Lost From DC Comics
- Gold Alternate Art Arceus: The Most Godly Pokemon TCG Card Ever?
- Beast Girl, Degenerate &; Jane in the new Unstoppable Doom Patrol
- Dark Horse To Publish Mike Baron's Nefarious Version of Nexus
- Saturday Night Live: Pearl Jam Posts 1994 "Daughter" Rehearsal Footage
- Ron Forman of Comics Unlimited Distributor Has Died, Aged 79
- Who Does Tony Stark Kill in Incredible Iron Man #1?
- Emma Kubert Triple Threat With Stoneheart From Image Comics
- Printwatch: Image Spawn Covers, Dark Web, X-Men, Know Your Station
- Mark Millar Gets Press For Supporting Chuck Dixon On Cancel Culture
- Mark Millar's New Netflix Comic With Frank Quitely & Travis Charest
- Artificial Intelligence Loki in the Daily LITG, 9th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Dino Megazord
- Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
- Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
- Ravensburger Announces Disney Villainous: Bigger & Badder
- Doctor Who: Davies Wants to "Scare the Living S**t Out of You"- Moffat
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
- Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
- Tim Drake Finally Gets His Date With Bernard Dowd Four Months Late
- Other Ever Afters, Melanie Gillman's Queer Fairy Tale Graphic Novel
- Mother F Goose Beats Devil's Reign To Top Diamond Comics Reorders
- The Stretcher Bearers, The First Comic By Brothers Reid & Ryan Beaman
- Afro-Punk Director, James Spooner, Creates New Punk Graphic Novel
- Bristol Lines Up For Banksy Shirts To Help The Colston Four
- Deluxe Mandalorian in the Daily LITG, 11th December 2021
- Rhea Ewing's Fine: A Comic About Gender, Graphic Novel Debut in April
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Law & Order: SVU and Pokemon GO
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 1
- Shiny Wooper Is Live Right Now In Pokémon GO For Surprise Event
- Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
- Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
- Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Geoff Thorne On Professionally Writing Hal Jordan
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
- Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk
- HaHaHaHaHaHaHa – Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th December 2020
- Chef's Kiss, Debut Graphic Novel by Jarrett Melendez and Danica Brine
- Bob Scott's Bear With Me, Not Announced By Pixar – Yet
- Oli Franey's Debut Graphic Novel Has The Best Title – Monster Crush
- Department Of Truth #1 Gets Third Printing, #2 and #3 Get Seconds
- Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben
- Crossover, Star Wars, Daredevil, King In Black Top Advance Reorders
LITG six years ago… we were getting The Last Ronin.
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
- Clark Kent Reveals His Secret Identity – as a Coming Out Allegory? (Superman #18 Spoilers)
- Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Jorge Jiménez Announces He's the New Ongoing Batman Artist – and Shares Some Amazing Art
- Krakoa, The Professor and The Return Of Beak in Today's Dawn Of X, X-Force #3, Fallen Angels #3, New Mutants #3 Spoilers
- Everything The Fantastic Four Knew About Their Origin Was Wrong (Fantastic Four #17 Major Spoilers)
- "Rick and Morty" & Pringles Team for "Pickle Rick" Crisps, Super Bowl Ad
- Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
LITG seven years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up
But everything you knew was wrong.
- Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
- New Comic Publisher TKO Launches With Big Name Creators and Revolutionary Ambitions
- Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
- Everything You Knew About 'Spider-Man No More' Was Wrong Too
- Everything You Knew About The Fantastic Four Was Wrong – in March 2019
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bitter Root co-creator and Black Panther writer Chuck Brown.
- Vicious Circle writer Kevin LaPorte.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
