The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue in The Daily LITG, 11th December 2025

The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser

LITG two years ago, Talking 'Bout Bigeneration

LITG three years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

LITG four years ago, Deluxe Mandalorian

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO

Disney Investors Call was late – but way down the list.

LITG six years ago… when John Ridley was planned for Batman

LITG seven years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

And the first of the creator studio variant covers were coming with Captain Marvel.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Diamond manager, now supermarket retailer, Mark Herr

Ryan McLelland , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Comic creator and journalist, Molly Jackson

Koom Kankesan, comic book journalist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

