The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue in The Daily LITG, 11th December 2025

The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Absolute Batman Arrives at Iron Studios with New 1/0 Art Scale Statue 
The Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue Credit: Iron Studios

Absolute Batman 1/10 Statue and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Absolute Batman Arrives at Iron Studios with New 1/10 Art Scale Statue
  2. Scott Snyder Spoiled Absolute Batman #15 More Than We Ever Could
  3. Superman/Spider-Man: Tom King & Jim Lee's Lois Lane & Mary Jane Watson
  4. Ultimate Spider-Man, Wolverine & Black Panther Face The End (Spoilers)
  5. X-Men Age Of Revelation Sorts Out Magik… But What About Firestar?
  6. Read Aquaman #12 Before DC's K.O. Wonder Woman Vs Lobo (Spoilers)
  7. Peter Parker Defends New Space Girlfriend In Amazing Spider-Man #17
  8. She-Ra Embraces Her Dark Side with the MOTU Masterverse Line
  9. Supergirl: New Poster Released, Teaser Trailer To Debut Tomorrow
  10. Marvel Comics Teases Wonder Man Comic Again In Longshots #3 (Spoilers)

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser

Rick and Morty
Image: Adult Swim Europe Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser: Rick Runs Auditions for a New Jerry
  2. Big News Coming From Marvel Comics Tomorrow
  3. New Ultimate Universe Versions of Classic Marvel Characters (Spoilers)
  4. One World Under Doom Solicits From Marvel Comics in March 2025
  5. Storm #3 To Create Big Comic Book Headlines This Week? (Spoilers)
  6. Diamond Comics Is Making Me So Stressed I Can't Sleep
  7. The Rookie Season 7: ABC Releases New Teaser, Official Key Art Poster
  8. Marvel's Punisher Copycat Vs CEO Story by Garth Ennis & Steve Dillon
  9. Hasbro Brings The Transformers Primes to Life with Prima Prime
  10. Iron Studios Unveils New Statue for Cyclops Leader of the X-Men
  11. Sarah & Darah: Best Frenemies Forever by David Pinckney & Pia Prado
  12. Monarch Comics of Toledo, Ohio, Comic Store Burns Down
  13. Google's New Microchip Uses The Multiverse to Work Impossibly Quickly
  14. A New Invincible Comic From Robert Kirkman & Ryan Ottley in 2025
  15. Dazzler Will Get Another New Marvel Comics Series In April 2025
  16. Gary Spencer Millidge To Bring Strangehaven To An End After 30 Years
  17. Rick and Morty Season 8 Teaser in the Daily LITG, 10th December, 2024

LITG two years ago, Talking 'Bout Bigeneration

My Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Giggle, When One Becomes Two
Doctor Who bigeneration BBC iPlayer screencap
  1. Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse" 
  2. Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
  3. Marvel Removes Comics Over Racial Concerns From Predator Omnibus
  4. Doctor Who: My Ten Thoughts on "The Giggle": When One Becomes Two
  5. DC Comics Is Turning Dr Jill Biden Into A Murderous Otter (Spoilers)
  6. The Deaths of Jason Todd & The Lives of Dick Grayson (Batman Spoilers)
  7. Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
  8. Doctor Who: Our First Look at Fifteenth Doctor's Sonic… Screwdriver???
  9. Beast Kingdom Debuts 3,000LE The Nightmare Before Christmas Statue
  10. Doctor Who: 15th Doctor's Sonic Screwdriver Unveiling This Sunday?
  11. The Ballad Of Ian Gibson Is Coming To An End For This Robo-Hunter
  12. Predator Censored In The Daily LITG 10th of December, 2023

LITG three years ago, Lady Gaga Does Wednesday

wednesday
Image: Netflix; Instagram Video Screencap
  1. Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode 
  2. Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews
  3. Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
  4. Warner Bros. Discovery Picking Fight with Netflix Over "The Sandman"?
  5. Marvel Comics Mixes Up Its Captain Americas
  6. Marvel's Star Wars Plans For 2023 Revealed (Spoilers)
  7. Saturday Night Live: Pearl Jam Posts 1994 "Daughter" Rehearsal Footage
  8. James Gunn: Superman "Huge Priority"; Green Lantern "Important" & More 
  9. Doctor Who: RTD Teases 60th-Anniversary Special Titles & More Updates
  10. Beast Girl, Degenerate & Jane in the new Unstoppable Doom Patrol
  11. The Debut of Fletcher Hanks' Fantomah in Jungle Comics #2, at Auction
  12. NFTWatch: Van Jensen to Publish NFT Comics With Leri Greer as Eon Rift
  13. Jeff The Landshark Gets His Own Print Comic From Marvel
  14. Lady Gaga Does Wednesday in the Daily LITG, 10th December 2022

LITG four years ago, Deluxe Mandalorian

Hasbro Reveals Four Deluxe The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures
Credit: Hasbro
  1. Hasbro Reveals Four Deluxe The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures
  2. Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
  3. Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps
  4. Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Appreciates Vincent D'Onofrio Support
  5. Donny Cates And Chip Zdarsky Both Turned Down Nightwing
  6. Pokémon GO Joins the "Metaverse" With Powered-Up PokéStops
  7. Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Umbreon
  8. Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
  9. Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy
  10. Supernatural: Kripke Answers Dean Winchester Cakehole/Piehole Concern
  11. New Era For Spider-Man At Marvel Begins – Free Comic Book Day 2022
  12. Promise Collection 1949: Stan Lee and Lovecraftian Horror
  13. Jamie McKelvie Writes Captain Carter Comic, Marika Cresta Draws It
  14. Chris Achilléos Passes Away, Aged 74
  15. Rita Repulsa Comes To Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  16. Three Little Wishes, A New Paul Cornell & Steve Yeowell Graphic Novel
  17. NFTWatch: Comics Folk Boycott Kickstarter Over New Blockchain Plans
  18. Scott Snyder's ComiXology Comics Printed Singley as Well as TPB or HC
  19. DC to Publish Naomi Season 2 in March from Bendis, Walker, Campbell
  20. New Jobs At DC Comics – Associate Editor, Assistant Editor And More
  21. PrintWatch: Venom #2, Devil's Reign #1, House Of Slaughter #2
  22. Space Story, a Debut Graphic Novel by Fiona Ostby, For June 2022
  23. What Remains: Colombia, a Graphic Novel by Camillo Aguirre For May
  24. Noah Van Sciver Creates Graphic Novel Joseph Smith & The Mormons
  25. Vincent D'Onofrio Support in the Daily LITG, 10th December 2021

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO

Remembering Richard Corben - The Daily LITG, 11th December 2020
LITG: Hellboy by Richard Corben.

Disney Investors Call was late – but way down the list.

  1. Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
  2. Richard Corben Has Died, Aged 80. Rest In Peace.
  3. Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
  4. Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
  5. Funko Unveils DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop Vinyls
  6. Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
  7. Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Is Masked Up & At Rehearsal
  8. New Superman and Robin Figures Incoming from McFarlane Toys
  9. DC Comics Confirms That Tim Fox Is The Next Batman
  10. Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
  11. How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
  12. Joe Henderson Launches Shadecraft With Lee Barnett From Image Comics
  13. Charles Soule, Will Sliney's "Hell To Pay" Image Comic On Twitch
  14. The Judges For The Eisner Awards 2021, Announced
  15. First Tim Fox Appearance, Batman, #313 Sells For $500 On eBay
  16. The Beginning After the End: Tapas Offers Free Reading Day for Series
  17. Crossover #2 Teases Spawn For Crossover #3
  18. Kid Quick, Non-Binary Future State Flash, First Appearance Hits eBay
  19. Is The Rarest Green Ranger Cover Ever On Mighty Morphin #3?
  20. Retailers! Don't Lose All Your Orders For Dark Night: Death Metal #7
  21. Isabelle Arsenault Makes Maya's Big Scene A Graphic Novel
  22. William Shakespeare's The Avengers: The Complete Works Coming In July
  23. How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
  24. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Confirmed by Marvel Studios
  25. Christian Bale Playing Gorr In Thor: Love & Thunder
  26. Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau Confirmed for Captain Marvel 2
  27. Marvel Studios Officially Announces a Fantastic Four Movie
  28. Two New Pixar Films: Turning Red, Lightyear W/Chris Evans Announced
  29. America Chavez Confirmed for the Doctor Strange Sequel
  30. Disney Announces a New Animated Film, Encanto
  31. Patty Jenkins to Direct a New Star Wars Movie called Rogue Squadron
  32. Raya and the Last Dragon Coming to Theaters and PVOD
  33. Rachel McAdams Set to Reprise Her Role for the Doctor Strange Sequel
  34. What If…? First Look Shows How Screwy Space, Time & Reality Can Get
  35. She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Confirmed, Tim Roth & Mark Ruffalo Returning
  36. Loki Exclusive Clip Shows Our Asgardian's In for One Wild Ride
  37. Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars & More Marvel Series Confirmed
  38. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set for March; Footage Released
  39. WandaVision Trailer: Someone's Doing Something to Wanda
  40. Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Casts Hayden Christensen; Andor Preview
  41. Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, A Droid Story Announced
  42. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Debuts During Disney Investors Day
  43. Lucasfilm and Disney Announce 2 Spin-Off Shows from The Mandalorian
  44. Alien TV Show Coming To FX, Set On Earth, Noah Hawley Will Showrun

LITG six years ago… when John Ridley was planned for Batman

  1. GOSSIP: The New Oscar-Winning Writer Of Batman From #100 Onwards As Luke Fox Replaces Bruce Wayne…
  2. "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
  3. Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
  4. Government Bans Marvel's Teen Heroes After School Tragedy in Outlawed by Eve Ewing and Kim Jacinto
  5. Rob Liefeld Talks About Drawing Feet Again
  6. "Watchmen": Damon Lindelof's "Purrfect" Golden Globes Snub Response
  7. Trump Official Re-Election Campaign Video Has Donald Trump as Thanos Killing Democrats
  8. "The Rookie" Season 2 Is Lured By "The Dark Side" [PREVIEW]
  9. Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa Show Donald Trump 2020 Re-Election Campaign in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
  10. "Black Lightning" Enters "Crisis" as Another Universe Dies… [SPOILER]

LITG seven years ago… Ratched was Ratcheting Up

And the first of the creator studio variant covers were coming with Captain Marvel.

  1. Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
  2. J Scott Campbell Published His Own Captain Marvel Covers
  3. X-Man Argues for Civility in Politics in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #5
  4. 'Wrath and Rapture' Teaser from Games Workshop
  5. Cobra Kai Season 2: Ralph Macchio Confirms Production Wrap

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Former Diamond manager, now supermarket retailer, Mark Herr
  • Ryan McLelland, comic book journalist
  • Comic creator and journalist, Molly Jackson
  • Koom Kankesan, comic book journalist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

