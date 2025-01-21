Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Ultimate Wolverine
Ultimate Wolverine Fighting in The Daily LITG, 21st of January 2025
Ultimate Wolverine tops traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Ultimate Wolverine Fighting made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.
Ultimate Wolverine Fighting and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Chris Condon Vs Rob Liefeld Over Ultimate Wolverine
- So You Want To Open A Comic Store In Your Future?
- The Legacy of ROM: Spaceknight Continues with New Marvel Legends
- How Many Comic Store Closures Will The Diamond Bankruptcy Cause?
- Will Hasbro's New Maximum Marvel Legends Series Divide Collectors?
- New ThunderCats Character Scorpius Debuts in ThunderCats: Lost #2
- Omnibus, Absolute & Other Big Books From Marvel, DC & IDW in Late 2025
- Image Comics Says That No, They Are Not Talking To Diamond Comics
- Death Comes To X-Men… And They Are Not In Krakoa Anymore (Spoilers)
- Image Comics Reduce Discounts To Comic Book Stores Significantly
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Ike Perlmutter And Elon Musk At The Inauguration Of Donald Trump 2.0
- IDW Defends New Logo as Surfing The Rogue Wave Backward In Sunglasses
- Justice League Unlimited #3 Reflects Real Life Wildfires (Spoilers)
- How D'You Solve A Problem Like Absolute Wonder Woman's Arm? (Spoilers)
- How Absolute Batman & Absolute Wonder Woman Will Get Trade Paperbacks
- DC All In For 2025 in The Daily LITG, 20th of January 2025
- Model Actress Whatever, a New Superhero Novel by Kim Newman
LITG, one year ago, ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats!
- ThunderCats #1 Gets 170,000 Orders After Rob Liefeld Cover Drops
- Ghost Machine Launches From Image Comics in April 2024
- Joe Bennett Finds A New Home WIth Chuck Dixon And Eric D July
- Doctor Who: Millie Gibson Mystery Deepens with Recent Reporting
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For April 2024
- WWE Legend Jeff Hardy Totally Disrespected on AEW Rampage
- Dawnrunner #1 Revives The Retailer Variant Cover
- Bleeding Cool Presents DC Comics' Full April 2024 Solicitations
- Rat City & Other Todd McFarlane Spawn Comics From Image In April 2024
- Neil Gaiman & Charles Vess Remaster Sandman: A Midsummer Night's Dream
- Kevin Eastman's Drawing Blood Switches From Scout Comics To Image
- Tynion IV & Ward's Spectregraph in DSTLRY April 2024 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Presents AWA's Full April 2024 Solicits & Solicitations
- Masters Of The Universe: Revolution Gets A Comic Book Prequel In May
- DC Drops Their Solicits in the Daily LITG, 20th January 2024
LITG two years ago, The Expanse Returns
- The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
- Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson's Aubrey Plaza/Wednesday Mix-Up
- Jason Momoa Gets "Great" DCU News From James Gunn, Peter Safran
- Jed MacKay & C.F. Villa Launch A New Avengers #1 From Marvel In May
- New Marvel Legends Retro 375 Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Junk Rabbit to Ginormos Kokju in Image Comics April 2023 Solicitations
- So Many Of Us Website Updates For 2023 Regarding Warren Ellis
- The Lion King's Scar Gets His Own Disney Villains Comic From Dynamite
- Marvel Comics' Full April 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Pokemon TCG Early Opening: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box
- Exorcists Never Die in Mad Cave April 2023 Solicits
- Gryffen #1 & Ramgod #1 Launch in WhatNot's Full April 2023 Solicits
- Extreme Venomerse & The Death Of Venomverse at Marvel Comics
- The Battle Of Prince Valiant Between Brian Kane And Gary Groth
- Frank Miller Presents The Wraith & Son In April 2023 Solicitations
- Scar, Gargoyles & Darkwing Duck in Dynamite April 2023 Solicits
- Garth Ennis On Rogue Trooper For Rebellion 2000AD April 2023 Solicits
- TMNT Lost And Found In IDW Publishing Full April 2023 Solicitations
- Boom Studios Full Solicits & Solicitations For April 2023
- Matt Kindt & Tyler Jenkins' Hairball in Dark Horse April 2023 Solicits
- Mighty Barbarians & W0rldtr33 On Diamond Previews April 2023 Cover
- Cerebus In Hell Does Jack Kirby's New Gods- New Varks In April 2023
LITG three years ago, The Death Of The Justice League
- DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- Marvel's Defenders Will Return In Summer 2022
- What is Going On With McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure Line?
- Marvel Comics April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- Is Marvel Breaking Up Spider-Man and Mary Jane… Again?!
- Marvel's Punisher Looks To Destroy His Own Legacy In April
- DC Comics' April 2022 Solicits For Batman's Shadow War Crossover
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Shows Anne Winters How to Fly the Ship
- Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to Joss Whedon Article
- Comics Outstanding Nominations Announced For GLAAD Awards 2022
- Marvel Comics' Full Star Wars Solicits & Solicitations For April 2022
- THR Confirms Bleeding Cool Scoop On Daniel Cherry III's DC Departure
- Paul Levitz Writes His First Prose For Generation Wonder YA Anthology
- Dr Robert Bruce Banner As Dr Robert Oppenheimer (Hulk #3 Spoilers)
- Which One's Wolverine? Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Penguin Random House Extends Marvel's FOC To Wednesday Midnight
LITG four years ago, Researching Pokémon GO
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Pokemon GO needs researching
- Tasks & Rewards For The Hoenn Celebration Research In Pokémon GO
- She-Hulk: Marvel Studios, Disney+Series Casts Ginger Gonzaga
- Godzilla Vs Kong Pop Vinyls Revealed By Funko During FUN TV
- Lucifer Season 5 Return Not on Netflix's February Calendar (For Now?)
- Superman & Lois Gets 2-Hour Premiere Event; The Flash Delayed
- The Change Tom King Had To Ask Warners About? Batman/Catwoman #2
- Dave Bautista Responds to Mike Pence: You Started a Civil War
- Kyogre & Groudon Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Yen Press Announces 8 New Upcoming Manga and Light Novel Titles
- Speculator Corner: New Iron Fist To Replace Danny Rand?
- IDW Solicitations For April 2021 In Full, From Canto To High Republic
- Wattpad, World's Biggest Prose Site, Bought by Webtoon Parent Naver
- Zenescope Creators On New Comedy Comic Man Goat & the Bunny Man
- Comic Folk React To The Inauguration Of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- Four More Second Printings For DC Future State Comics
- Clones, Cable And Krakoan Strife – Cable #7 and X-Force #16 Spoilers
- The Old Guard Gets An Anthology Series Too With Brian Bendis And More
- Missy Gets Own Doctor Who Comic For 50th Anniversary Of The Master
- USA Imposes Tariffs On Socialist Terrorist Wakanda in Avengers #41
- Who Is The King In Black's God Of Light? (Spoilers)
- My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover Gets A Sequel From IDW
- Howard The Phoenix In Today's Avengers #41 – And for President?
- Donny Cates And Ryan Stegman's Final Issue – Venom #200 or Venom #36
- Chip Zdarsky/Pasqual Ferry's What If Peter Parker Was Venom Instead?
LITG – five years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any
And Hulu had something new.
- America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" Gets A New Patch With Content
- Joe Biden Insults Game Developers, Calls Them "Little Creeps"
- This is the Way to Our Mandalorian Funko Pop Review [Part 1]
- James Tynion IV Reveals Brand New Character, Punchline, in Upcoming Batman
- Funko London Toy Fair 2020 Reveals: Wallace and Gromit, MOTU!
- London Toy Fair Funko Pop Reveals – Harry Potter
- REVIEW: Legion Of Super-Heroes #3 — "That's All Very Weird"
- Fanboy Rampage: Image Comics Vs Boom Studios – What's a Comic Creator To Do?
LITG six years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage
And DC was leaking.
- DC Comics Cancels Titans and Damage in April
- Almost All of DC Comics' April 2019 Solicitations, Leaked
- Who Will Be the New Thanos in Next Week's Guardians of the Galaxy #1?
- Overwatch Reveals a Couple 2019 Lunar Skins on Social Media
- Leslie Jones is Super Pissed About 'Ghostbusters 3'
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shannon Eric Denton, comics creator and editor
- Dave Carr, Doctor Who comics artist
- Mark Martin of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics.
- Rich Rankin, artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech
- Carla Speed McNeil, creator of Finder, co-creator of No Mercy
