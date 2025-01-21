Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Ultimate Wolverine

Ultimate Wolverine Fighting in The Daily LITG, 21st of January 2025

On my way to London Toy Fair 2025 as Ultimate Wolverine tops traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine dominates Bleeding Cool's top stories, captivating comic fans worldwide.

Chris Condon and Rob Liefeld engage in a fiery debate over Ultimate Wolverine's interpretation.

London Toy Fair 2025 showcases cutting-edge pop culture, including Ultimate Wolverine buzz.

Discover what's hot in comics, from ROM's legacy to Hasbro's divisive Marvel Legends.

Ultimate Wolverine Fighting made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday. And I am on my way to London Toy Fair! Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen-and-a-half years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Ultimate Wolverine Fighting and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG, one year ago, ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats!

LITG two years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG three years ago, The Death Of The Justice League

LITG four years ago, Researching Pokémon GO

LITG – five years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any

And Hulu had something new.

LITG six years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage

And DC was leaking.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shannon Eric Denton , comics creator and editor

, comics creator and editor Dave Carr, Doctor Who comics artist

Doctor Who comics artist Mark Martin of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics.

of Gnatrat, 20 Nude Dancers 20 and editor of Understanding Comics. Rich Rankin , artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech

, artist on Elementals, Mage, Robotech Carla Speed McNeil, creator of Finder, co-creator of No Mercy

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!