Peter David Needs Your Help in The Daily LITG, 16th of March, 2025

Peter David needing your help, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Over on GoFundMe, his wife Kathleen David replies.

Peter David needing your help, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Over on GoFundMe, his wife Kathleen David says, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Peter was floored by all the love shown for him. He said thank you and he feels humbled by all the love shown to him. He will be in the hospital about another week. They are changing his wound vac Tuesday." Recent donations include $100 each from Jim Valentino and Marc Guggenheim. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Peter David needs your help, in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… X-Men Relaunch

LITG two years ago, Mystique – Death And A Fate Worse Than That

LITG three years ago, Teen Justice

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

LITG five years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG six years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.

creator of Spawn. Steve Lafler , creator of Bughouse comics.

, creator of Bughouse comics. Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.

creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily. Ruth Fletcher Gage, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora

co-writer of The Lion Of Ora Comic shop owner Sal Fichera

Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

