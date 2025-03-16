Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Peter David Needs Your Help in The Daily LITG, 16th of March, 2025

Peter David needing your help, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Over on GoFundMe, his wife Kathleen David replies.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Peter David loses insurance, Medicaid; needs support via GoFundMe.
  • His wife Kathleen expresses gratitude for ongoing love and donations.
  • Jim Valentino, Marc Guggenheim each donate $100 to the cause.
  • Bleeding Cool lists most-read stories; Peter David tops chart.

Peter David needing your help, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Over on GoFundMe, his wife Kathleen David says, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Peter was floored by all the love shown for him. He said thank you and he feels humbled by all the love shown to him. He will be in the hospital about another week. They are changing his wound vac Tuesday." Recent donations include $100 each from Jim Valentino and Marc Guggenheim. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Daily LITG, 16th March, 2025
Kathleen and Peter David, from GoFundMe

Peter David needs your help, in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Peter David Runs Out of Insurance, Loses Medicaid And Needs Your Help
  2. What Really Happened With Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning On Legion?
  3. SCOOP: Star Trek: Red Shirts Launches in July
  4. Daredevil: Charlie Cox Reacts to Seeing "Born Again" Foreword In Print
  5. Neuromancer: Peter Sarsgaard Cast as Major Villain in Apple Series
  6. Absolute Superman #5 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  7. State Farm Does Justice to Batman, Catwoman, Joker & More in New Ad
  8. Marvel Ultimate Universe Solicits For June 2025 Incursion & Opposition
  9. X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann Offers Update on Season 3 Production 
  10. Countdown Wraps Filming; Jensen Ackles Thanks Team, Shares BTS Looks

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… X-Men Relaunch

X-Men
X-Men
  1. Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force & Wolverine Announced At SXSW
  2. Looking At The X-Men Relaunch Trailer… Is That Persephone?
  3. Full DC Comics June 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
  4. That X-Men Gossip In The Light Of The X-Men Relaunch
  5. SCOOP: Absolute Power Solicits From DC Comics For June 2024
  6. SCOOP: Batman Vs Batman in #148 & #149 June 2024 DC Comics Solicits
  7. Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics June 2024 Solicits In Full
  8. Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024
  9. The Big Change Veve Made To Marvel Comics They Aren't Talking About 
  10. Inside Out 2: 9 Character Posters Show Off A Spectrum Of Emotions
  11. Marvel Comics' Blood Hunt Tie-In June 2024 Solicits
  12. SCOOP: June 2024 DC Comics Solicits For The Batfamily
  13. Doctor Who Showrunner Chris Chibnall Auctions Rights To First Novel
  14. Mollie Ray's Graphic Novel Giant, To Be Published By Faber in June
  15. PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men & Universe
  16. Justice Society Of America #11 In The Daily LITG, 15th March 2024

LITG two years ago, Mystique – Death And A Fate Worse Than That

Mystique - Death And A Fate Worse Than Death
Avengers/X-Men
  1. Mystique – Death And A Fate Worse Than That (Avengers/X-Men Spoilers)
  2. A Brand New Look For Professor Xavier in Bishop: War College #2
  3. Red Dwarf: Danny "Cat" John-Jules Posts Instagram Pic Signaling Return
  4. Swipe File: That Captain America Image By Rob Liefeld
  5. Chip Zdarsky & Tom King Owe Their Comics Careers To James Gunn
  6. Beast Vs Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #2 & Wolverine #41 Spoilers
  7. John Stewart, An Architect As Well As Marine, in the Dawn Of DC
  8. Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile
  9. Chip Zdarsky on Batman #900 and Dawn Of DC
  10. The Rookie Season 5: Eric Winter Teases "New Look" for Next Episode
  11. Turning Teen Titans Into The Justice League & Jon Kent in Injustice
  12. Doug Wagner & Doug Dabbs Launch New Image Series, Klik Klik Boom
  13. Tini Howard on Catwoman, Harley Quinn and High-Fiving Jack Kirby
  14. 20 Mark Millar Netflix Comics Crossover In Big Game With Pepe Larraz
  15. A Brian Bolland & Dave Gibbons Memoir Gallery at Comica Last Night

LITG three years ago, Teen Justice

Teen Justice And The Daily LITG, 16th March 2022
Teen Justice
  1. DC Announces New Teen Justice Comic Book Series – Did You Buy In?
  2. Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
  3. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
  4. Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
  5. Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022
  6. Tonight Is Growlithe Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
  7. Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test
  8. DC Comics Grifter Arrives on the Scene with McFarlane Toys
  9. A New Psycho-Pirate For DC Comics? (Detective Comics #1057 Spoilers)
  10. Wally West Flash Enters the Speed Force With McFarlane Toys
  11. Tyler Crook Brings The Lonesome Hunters to Dark Horse in June
  12. Orcs! Returns – New Series by Christine Larsen Coming in June
  13. Marvel Announces Pride Month Variants by Luciano Vecchio & Betsy Cola
  14. Gabriel Hernández Walta to Draw New Hellboy and the BPRD One-Shot
  15. Do a Powerbomb: Daniel Warren Johnson Makes a Wrestling Comic
  16. Superman Battles Brainiac For The First Time, On Auction Today
  17. Andrew Wheeler & Ira Madison III Make Marvel Debut For Pride Month
  18. Ms Marvel #5 Second Print Embiggens On eBay After Trailer Drops
  19. Galaxy: The Prettiest Star Joins Free Comic Book Day Ahead Of Pride
  20. Kamala Khan Debuts As Ms. Marvel, On Auction At ComicConnect
  21. DC Comics Collect Robin: Tim Drake & Bernard Dowd's Stories Together
  22. Nicole Maines To Introduce DC Comics' Annual Pride 2022 Anthology
  23. DC Comics To Publish Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1 In June
  24. G Willow Wilson & Marcio Takara Launch New Poison Ivy Series For 2022
  25. Kraven The Hunter Is Hot, On Auction At ComicConnect
  26. Sabrina Cotugno Auctions Glass Scientists Webcomic For Six Figures
  27. Just the "No. 1" from First Superman in Action Comics #1 at Auction
  28. The Power Of Frank Cho Compels You In The Daily LITG 15th March 2022
  29. Gus Gordon's Debut Graphic Novel, Into The Bewilderness For 2024

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and JK Rowling

A New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021
A New Captain America Of The Railways

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

  1. Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
  2. Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
  3. Today Is Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
  4. What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
  5. Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
  6. Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
  7. DC Comics' Teen Titans Call Harry Potter "Problematic"?
  8. Pepe Le Pew Sees Emma Lupacchino's Starfire #6 Sell For $55
  9. Crystal Frasier, Al Ewing, Lan Medina Launch Gamma Flight From Marvel
  10. Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them
  11. Judge Dredd: End of Days: 2000AD Previews Apocalyptic Graphic Novel
  12. Black Adam, Adam, Shazadam? Justice League #59 Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  13. New Archie One-Shot Shows Us Where Archie's Stimulus Check is Going
  14. Chip Zdarsky, Phil Hester Replace Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw – Crossover
  15. Black Hammer: Reborn Coming From Dark Horse Comics This June
  16. Blondie Celebrates 2020 with The Year to Stay in Bed Collection
  17. Dav Pilkey, World's Best-Selling Comic Creator, Teaches Kids Comics
  18. Dark Horse To Publish Sequel To Image Comics' Prism Stalker
  19. 40 Years of Superhero Trading Cards Spotlighted at Heritage
  20. She-Ra Meets Dog Man in Barb, The Last Berzerker Graphic Novel
  21. Dark Horse To Publish Feminist Mafia Graphic Novel, Mafiosa
  22. The Late Gary McClendon's Chessmasters Gets TV Deal For Tygen Network
  23. Dennis the Menace Original Strip Looking for a Mr. Wilson to Bother
  24. How To Read Comics The Marvel Way, Off The Missing In Action MIA List
  25. Steven Barnes, Charles Johnson and Bryan Moss' Eight-Fold Path OGN
  26. Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, Ram V's Something Is Killing The Children
  27. Stargate, Law & Order, Captain Marvel – the Daily LITG 15th March 2021

LITG five years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

  1. "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
  2. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
  3. Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
  4. "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
  5. "Star Trek" United Space Ships Come to Life with Eaglemoss
  6. "Killing Eve" Season 3: Viewers' (and Eve & Villanelle's) Wild Ride [Teaser]
  7. Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
  8. "Supernatural" Season 15 "Galaxy Brain": Sam Has Concerns [PREVIEW]
  9. Lovecraft For Everybody With Cthulhu Is Hard to Spell: The Terrible Twos
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

LITG six years ago – the Walking Dead hospital was in the news

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

  1. The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
  2. DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now
  3. James Gunn Reinstated as Director of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney
  4. DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
  5. Peter David and Dale Keown Return to Incredible Hulk

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn.
  • Steve Lafler, creator of Bughouse comics.
  • Sam Humphries, creator of Our Love Is Real, co-creator of Blackbird, writer on Dial H For Hero, Harley Quinn and host of DC Daily.
  • Ruth Fletcher Gage, co-writer of The Lion Of Ora
  • Comic shop owner Sal Fichera
  • Gary L. Shipman, creator of Pakkins' Land

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Peter David, Peter David, Peter David, Peter David, Peter David, Peter David, Peter David, Peter David,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.